UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 Written Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022. Candidates must qualify in the CDS Written Exam by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks to be called for the UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022 (Intelligence and Personality Test). The UPSC CDS 2022 Online Registration ended on 11th January 2022 at 6 pm. In this article, we have shared the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam in 4 weeks that includes weekly topic-wise break up for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam

Candidates preparing for UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam that will be held on 10th April 2022 can refer below to the best study plan we have prepared to crack the Combined Defence Services Exam in 4 weeks. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan consists of a weekly topic-wise break up for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. While adhering to the study plan is a great start, one can also keep referring to previous years’ question papers, previous years’ cut-off marks, important books for the CDS exam to ace their preparation.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 1

Day English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics 1 Fundamentals of Grammar: Nouns & Pronouns Indus Civilization, Dynasties, Religious Philosophy – Buddhism, Jainism Number System, Properties of Number, LCM & HCF 2 Fundamentals of Grammar: Pronouns Mughal Empire, Lodhi Dynasty, Delhi Sultanate Sequence & Series, Division Rules 3 Fundamentals of Grammar: Verbs Indian Constitution Square, Square Roots, Cubes, Cube Roots 4 Fundamentals of Grammar: Adjectives Solar System, Soils, Volcanoes, Deserts Arithmetic, Remainder Theorem 5 Fundamentals of Grammar: Adverbs Economy, National Income, GDP, NNP, NDP Ratio & Proportion, Average 6 Idioms & Phrases (10-15) Indian Judiciary, Powers of President & Vice President Understanding the BODMAS Rule 7 Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 2

Day English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics 8 Fundamentals of Grammar: Proposition Units of Measurement, Optics, Scalar & Vector Quantities Linear & Quadratic Equations, Simplification 9 Fundamentals of Grammar: Articles & Grammar Rules Structure of Atoms, Nobles Gases, Types of Solutions pH Heights & Distances, Problems on Age 10 Fundamentals of Grammar: Tenses Human Body (DNA, RNA, Glands, etc) Profit & Loss, Discount 11 Fundamentals of Grammar: Subject-Verb Agreement Revolt of 1857, National Freedom Movement Simple & Compound Interest 12 Para Jumbles & Error Spotting Basics of Surface Area, Cohesion, Adhesion, Viscosity, Important Forces Time & Work, Inequalities & Functions 13 Idioms & Phrases (10-15) Important Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks, Rivers, Capitals of Indian States Logarithm & their Functions, Partnerships 14 Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 3

Day English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics 15 Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs) Reproduction in Plants & Animals Triangles, Circles 16 Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs) Carbon and its Compounds, Vulcanization, Nuclear Fusion & Fission Lines, Angles and Properties 17 Sentence Improvement (10-15 exercises) Layers of Atmosphere, Composition of Earth, Longitudes, Latitudes Data Interpretation 18 Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test (10-15 exercises) Government Schemes, Policies, Directive Principles, Panchayati Raj, Fundamental Rights & Duties Mixture & Alligation 19 One Word Substitution, Word Ordering Animal Kingdom, Nutrients & Deficiencies, Zoonotic Diseases Mean, Median, Mode, and Frequency Distribution 20 Idioms & Phrases (10-15) Role of government organization (SEBI, RBI, etc) Polynomial Equations, Percentages, Fractions 21 Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 4

Day English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics 22 Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs) Economic Survey, Union Budget, Monetary Policy, Taxes Basics of Trigonometry, Trigonometric Identities 23 Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test (10-15 exercises) Plant Kingdom: Classification, Characteristics, Algae Pteridophytes Bryophytes Gymnosperms & Angiosperms 2-D Mensuration 24 Synonyms & Antonyms Metals, Non-metals, Alloys, Conductors, Insulators etc. 3-D Mensuration 25 Idioms & Phrases (10-15) Current Affairs (Past 3-6 Months) Formulas, Equations, Rules, etc 26 Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

GOOD LUCK WITH THE EXAM DAY!

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card