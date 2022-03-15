UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 Written Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022. Candidates must qualify in the CDS Written Exam by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks to be called for the UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022 (Intelligence and Personality Test). The UPSC CDS 2022 Online Registration ended on 11th January 2022 at 6 pm. In this article, we have shared the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam in 4 weeks that includes weekly topic-wise break up for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date of Application Process
|
11th January 2022 Till 6 pm
|
Withdrawal of applications
|
18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm
|
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release
|
14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022
|
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date
|
10th April 2022
|
Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result
|
May 2022 (Tentative)
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022
The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:
(i) Written Examination
(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test
Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.
NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).
For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
English Language
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 Hours
For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
English Language
|
100
|
2 Hours
|UPSC CDS 2022 Related Links
|
UPSC CDS 2022 Section-wise Preparation Strategies for English/GK/Math
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam
Candidates preparing for UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam that will be held on 10th April 2022 can refer below to the best study plan we have prepared to crack the Combined Defence Services Exam in 4 weeks. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan consists of a weekly topic-wise break up for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. While adhering to the study plan is a great start, one can also keep referring to previous years’ question papers, previous years’ cut-off marks, important books for the CDS exam to ace their preparation.
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 1
|
Day
|
English
|
General Knowledge
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
1
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Nouns & Pronouns
|
Indus Civilization, Dynasties, Religious Philosophy – Buddhism, Jainism
|
Number System, Properties of Number, LCM & HCF
|
2
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Pronouns
|
Mughal Empire, Lodhi Dynasty, Delhi Sultanate
|
Sequence & Series, Division Rules
|
3
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Verbs
|
Indian Constitution
|
Square, Square Roots, Cubes, Cube Roots
|
4
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Adjectives
|
Solar System, Soils, Volcanoes, Deserts
|
Arithmetic, Remainder Theorem
|
5
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Adverbs
|
Economy, National Income, GDP, NNP, NDP
|
Ratio & Proportion, Average
|
6
|
Idioms & Phrases (10-15)
|
Indian Judiciary, Powers of President & Vice President
|
Understanding the BODMAS Rule
|
7
|
Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 2
|
Day
|
English
|
General Knowledge
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
8
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Proposition
|
Units of Measurement, Optics, Scalar & Vector Quantities
|
Linear & Quadratic Equations, Simplification
|
9
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Articles & Grammar Rules
|
Structure of Atoms, Nobles Gases, Types of Solutions pH
|
Heights & Distances, Problems on Age
|
10
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Tenses
|
Human Body (DNA, RNA, Glands, etc)
|
Profit & Loss, Discount
|
11
|
Fundamentals of Grammar: Subject-Verb Agreement
|
Revolt of 1857, National Freedom Movement
|
Simple & Compound Interest
|
12
|
Para Jumbles & Error Spotting
|
Basics of Surface Area, Cohesion, Adhesion, Viscosity, Important Forces
|
Time & Work, Inequalities & Functions
|
13
|
Idioms & Phrases (10-15)
|
Important Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks, Rivers, Capitals of Indian States
|
Logarithm & their Functions, Partnerships
|
14
|
Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 3
|
Day
|
English
|
General Knowledge
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
15
|
Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs)
|
Reproduction in Plants & Animals
|
Triangles, Circles
|
16
|
Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs)
|
Carbon and its Compounds, Vulcanization, Nuclear Fusion & Fission
|
Lines, Angles and Properties
|
17
|
Sentence Improvement (10-15 exercises)
|
Layers of Atmosphere, Composition of Earth, Longitudes, Latitudes
|
Data Interpretation
|
18
|
Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test (10-15 exercises)
|
Government Schemes, Policies, Directive Principles, Panchayati Raj, Fundamental Rights & Duties
|
Mixture & Alligation
|
19
|
One Word Substitution, Word Ordering
|
Animal Kingdom, Nutrients & Deficiencies, Zoonotic Diseases
|
Mean, Median, Mode, and Frequency Distribution
|
20
|
Idioms & Phrases (10-15)
|
Role of government organization (SEBI, RBI, etc)
|
Polynomial Equations, Percentages, Fractions
|
21
|
Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 4
|
Day
|
English
|
General Knowledge
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
22
|
Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs)
|
Economic Survey, Union Budget, Monetary Policy, Taxes
|
Basics of Trigonometry, Trigonometric Identities
|
23
|
Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test (10-15 exercises)
|
Plant Kingdom: Classification, Characteristics, Algae Pteridophytes Bryophytes Gymnosperms & Angiosperms
|
2-D Mensuration
|
24
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
Metals, Non-metals, Alloys, Conductors, Insulators etc.
|
3-D Mensuration
|
25
|
Idioms & Phrases (10-15)
|
Current Affairs (Past 3-6 Months)
|
Formulas, Equations, Rules, etc
|
26
|
Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)
GOOD LUCK WITH THE EXAM DAY!