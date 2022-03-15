JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022. Check Weekly Study Plan: Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam. Weekly topic-wise break up English/GK/Math for 341 vacancies in the IMA, INA, AFA, OTA (both men & women).

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 14:08 IST
Modified On: Mar 15, 2022 18:11 IST
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 Written Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022. Candidates must qualify in the CDS Written Exam by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks to be called for the UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022 (Intelligence and Personality Test). The UPSC CDS 2022 Online Registration ended on 11th January 2022 at 6 pm. In this article, we have shared the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam in 4 weeks that includes weekly topic-wise break up for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Last date of Application Process

11th January 2022 Till 6 pm

Withdrawal of applications

18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release

14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date

10th April 2022

Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result

May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 Hours

English Language

100

2 Hours

Elementary Mathematics

100

2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 Hours

English Language

100

2 Hours

 

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam

Candidates preparing for UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam that will be held on 10th April 2022 can refer below to the best study plan we have prepared to crack the Combined Defence Services Exam in 4 weeks. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan consists of a weekly topic-wise break up for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. While adhering to the study plan is a great start, one can also keep referring to previous years’ question papers, previous years’ cut-off marks, important books for the CDS exam to ace their preparation.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 1

Day

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

1

Fundamentals of Grammar: Nouns & Pronouns

Indus Civilization, Dynasties, Religious Philosophy – Buddhism, Jainism  

Number System, Properties of Number, LCM & HCF

2

Fundamentals of Grammar: Pronouns

Mughal Empire, Lodhi Dynasty, Delhi Sultanate

Sequence & Series, Division Rules

3

Fundamentals of Grammar: Verbs

Indian Constitution

Square, Square Roots, Cubes, Cube Roots

4

Fundamentals of Grammar: Adjectives

Solar System, Soils, Volcanoes, Deserts

Arithmetic, Remainder Theorem

5

Fundamentals of Grammar: Adverbs

Economy, National Income, GDP, NNP, NDP

Ratio & Proportion, Average

6

Idioms & Phrases (10-15)

Indian Judiciary, Powers of President & Vice President

Understanding the BODMAS Rule

7

Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 2

Day

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

8

Fundamentals of Grammar: Proposition

Units of Measurement, Optics, Scalar & Vector Quantities

Linear & Quadratic Equations, Simplification

9

Fundamentals of Grammar: Articles & Grammar Rules

Structure of Atoms, Nobles Gases, Types of Solutions pH

Heights & Distances, Problems on Age

10

Fundamentals of Grammar: Tenses

Human Body (DNA, RNA, Glands, etc)

Profit & Loss, Discount

11

Fundamentals of Grammar: Subject-Verb Agreement

Revolt of 1857, National Freedom Movement

Simple & Compound Interest

12

Para Jumbles & Error Spotting

Basics of Surface Area, Cohesion, Adhesion, Viscosity, Important Forces

Time & Work, Inequalities & Functions

13

Idioms & Phrases (10-15)

Important Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks, Rivers, Capitals of Indian States

Logarithm & their Functions, Partnerships

14

Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 3

Day

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

15

Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs)

Reproduction in Plants & Animals

Triangles, Circles

16

Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs)

Carbon and its Compounds, Vulcanization, Nuclear Fusion & Fission

Lines, Angles and Properties

17

Sentence Improvement (10-15 exercises)

Layers of Atmosphere, Composition of Earth, Longitudes, Latitudes

Data Interpretation

18

Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test (10-15 exercises)

Government Schemes, Policies, Directive Principles, Panchayati Raj, Fundamental Rights & Duties

Mixture & Alligation

19

One Word Substitution, Word Ordering

Animal Kingdom, Nutrients & Deficiencies, Zoonotic Diseases

Mean, Median, Mode, and Frequency Distribution

20

Idioms & Phrases (10-15)

Role of government organization (SEBI, RBI, etc)

Polynomial Equations, Percentages, Fractions

21

Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: WEEK 4

Day

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

22

Reading Comprehension (5-10 RCs)

Economic Survey, Union Budget, Monetary Policy, Taxes

Basics of Trigonometry, Trigonometric Identities

23

Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test (10-15 exercises)

Plant Kingdom: Classification, Characteristics, Algae Pteridophytes Bryophytes Gymnosperms & Angiosperms

2-D Mensuration

24

Synonyms & Antonyms

Metals, Non-metals, Alloys, Conductors, Insulators etc.

3-D Mensuration

25

Idioms & Phrases (10-15)

Current Affairs (Past 3-6 Months)

Formulas, Equations, Rules, etc

26

Revision & Solving Mock Tests, Quizzes, Previous Years Questions Papers, and Current Affairs (weekly)

GOOD LUCK WITH THE EXAM DAY!

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card

FAQ

Q1 How to prepare for UPSC CDS 2022 Written Exam?

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam Candidates Are Advised To Assess The Syllabus & Cut-Offs, Know Important Topics, Analyze Subject-Wise Topics, Practice As Many Previous Years' Question Papers, Mock Tests, Quizzes, Etc With A Timer. Read UPSC CDS 2022 Section-Wise Preparation Tips On Jagran Josh.

Q2 What is the exam date for UPSC CDS 2022 Written Exam?

UPSC Will Conduct The Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 Written Exam On 10th April 2022.

Q3 How many vacancies are there in UPSC CDS 2022?

A Total Of 341 Vacancies In The UPSC CDS 2022. There Are 100 Vacancies In IMA, 22 Vacancies In INA, 32 Vacancies In AFA, And 170 Vacancies (Men) & 17 Vacancies (Women) In OTA.

Q4 What is the syllabus for UPSC CDS 1 2022?

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Syllabus Includes English, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics. Read our article UPSC CDS 1 2022 Weekly Study Plan: Preparation Booster to Crack Defence Exam.

Q5 What is the exam pattern of UPSC CDS 1 2022?

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Pattern Includes English, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics For Admission To IMA, INA, AFA Whereas English And General Knowledge For Admission To OTA.

