UPSC CDS 1 2022: Top 7 Preparation Tips for Elementary Mathematics Section (100 Marks)

UPSC CDS 2022 Elementary Mathematics Top 7 Preparation Tips: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam Admit Card is available for download till 10th April 2022. In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates will be asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Top 7 Preparation Tips for Elementary Mathematics Section along with the recommended list of books and previous years’ question papers PDF.'

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 2022: Top 7 Important Prep Tips

Candidates preparing for the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam are advised to start foremost with going through the syllabus, important topics, cut-offs, subject-wise topics, mark their strong & weak areas. Solve previous years' question papers, mock tests, quizzes, etc with a timer to adapt to the real time exam settings and assess your performance. Build the right productive study plan and effective preparation strategies for preparing any section in the most efficient manner. Always remember to give yourself much-needed breaks in between preparation.

How to prepare Elementary Mathematics for UPSC CDS 2022?

Syllabus: Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, Statistics.

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The Elementary Mathematics section in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 will be for a total of 100 Marks and for a duration of 2 Hours. The paper will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Avoid Guesswork

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate given more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

3. Check Topics-wise Preparation Tips

The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. The question paper will be designed to test the problem-solving skills of the candidates. Candidates should focus on covering the properties of numbers, important formulas, divisibility rules, concepts of unit digits, concepts of profit, loss & discount, simple interest, compound interest (important formulas), ratio and its types, proportion, mixture or alligation, partnership problems, averages (important formulas & concepts), work & time (basic & advanced rules), pipes & cisterns (basic & advanced rules), speed, distance, time (important rules), problems based on trains, boats, streams, etc, Factorization, factor & remainder theorem, algebraic identities, methods to find roots, common roots, nature of roots, coefficients, inequalities, Trigonometric ratios, identities (important formulas), areas and perimeter of plane figures, surface areas & volumes.

Arithmetic: Number System, Elementary Number Theory, Division Algorithm, Factorization Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables. One can expect 20 to 25 Arithmetic questions.

Algebra: Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M., Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients (only real roots to be considered). One can expect 25 to 30 Algebra questions.

Trigonometry: Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for × = 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables. Simple cases of heights and distances. One can expect 15 to 20 Trigonometry questions.

Geometry: Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, and Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruency of triangles, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides, and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle, and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, and (ix) Loci. One can expect 10 to 12 Geometry questions.

Mensuration: Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangles, and circles. Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book), Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area, and volume of spheres. One can expect 10 to 12 Mensuration questions.

Statistics: Collection and tabulation of statistical data, Graphical representation frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts, etc. Measures of central tendency. One can expect 10 to 12 Statistics questions.

4. Best Books to prepare for CDS Elementary Mathematics – Recommended List

Books Author Numerical Ability Dilhan Publications Mathematics for CDS Examination Dr R. S. Aggarwal (S.Chand Publication) Pathfinder for CDS Examination Arihant Publication Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination Dr R. S. Aggarwal (S.Chand Publication) Quicker Mathematics M.Tyra

5. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Sticking to the study plan is crucial to finish your preparation in timely manner. One should refrain from taking up new topics or getting entangled with different solving methodologies (unless of course you understand the concept and would like to adopt a faster solving skill). Candidates are advised to revise all elementary Mathematics (Arithmetic) to score high. Solve as many previous years' questions papers as possible to speed up your solving skills and accuracy. Build your basics, create tables & charts for clarity, apply correct formulas, and aim to solve the questions in a timed manner. Do not waste time on questions you are unable to solve.

6. Solve UPSC CDS (I) Previous Year Question Papers

UPSC CDS Previous Years’ Question Paper Download PDF Elementary Mathematics Download PDF

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Rest and Recharge yourself in between your preparation routine. Stick to the Weekly Study Plan. Give yourself enough credit and believe in your skills. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep every night, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, and remain calm.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

