UPSC CSE Result 2023 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Ishita Kishore tops, first four position grabbed by girls, Download UPSC Civil Service Result Here

UPSC CSE Result 2023: UPSC CSE Result 2023 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) results on May 23. UPSC IAS 2023 result has been announced in PDF format. According to UPSC IAS result 2023, a total 1022 candidates have been seclcted for IAS, IFS, IPS, Group A and B services. This year too, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

This year, out of 1022 reported vacancies UPSC released the list of 933 recommended candidates who will be appointed in various departments and 178 candidates are kept under the reserve list. Apart from this, the UPSC 2022 Final Result pdf also includes roll numbers of 101 recommended candidates with provisional selection.

Rank Roll Number Name 1 5809986 ISHITA KISHORE 2 1506175 GARIMA LOHIA 3 1019872 UMA HARATHI N 4 0858695 SMRITI MISHRA 5 0906457 MAYUR HAZARIKA 6 2409491 GAHANA NAVYA JAMES 7 1802522 WASEEM AHMAD BHAT 8 0853004 ANIRUDDH YADAV 9 3517201 KANIKA GOYAL 10 0205139 RAHUL SRIVASTAVA

According to the breakdown below, 933 applicants in total have been proposed for appointment: