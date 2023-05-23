UPSC CSE Result 2023 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Ishita Kishore tops, first four position grabbed by girls, Download UPSC Civil Service Result Here

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) results on May 23. UPSC IAS 2023 result has been announced in PDF format. According to UPSC IAS result 2023, a total 1022 candidates have been seclcted for IAS, IFS, IPS, Group A and B services. This year too, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.
This year, out of 1022 reported vacancies UPSC released the list of 933 recommended candidates who will be appointed in various departments and 178 candidates are kept under the reserve list. Apart from this, the UPSC 2022 Final Result pdf also includes roll numbers of 101 recommended candidates with provisional selection.
UPSC Toppers 2023:
The list of top candidates is tabulated below
|
Rank
|
Roll Number
|
Name
|
1
|
5809986
|
ISHITA KISHORE
|
2
|
1506175
|
GARIMA LOHIA
|
3
|
1019872
|
UMA HARATHI N
|
4
|
0858695
|
SMRITI MISHRA
|
5
|
0906457
|
MAYUR HAZARIKA
|
6
|
2409491
|
GAHANA NAVYA JAMES
|
7
|
1802522
|
WASEEM AHMAD BHAT
|
8
|
0853004
|
ANIRUDDH YADAV
|
9
|
3517201
|
KANIKA GOYAL
|
10
|
0205139
|
RAHUL SRIVASTAVA
According to the breakdown below, 933 applicants in total have been proposed for appointment:
|
GENERAL
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
TOTAL
|
345 (incl. 08 PwBD-1, 06 PwBD-2, 08 PwBD-3 & 05 PwBD-5)
|
99 (incl. 01 PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5)
|
263 (incl. 05 PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, 02 PwBD-3 & 02 PwBD-5)
|
154 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, 02 PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5)
|
72 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5)
|
933 (incl. 14 PwBD-1, 07 PwBD-2, 12 PwBD-3 & 08 PwBD-5)