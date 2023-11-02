UPSC CSE Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out at upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Out: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list on its official website. Check reserve list download link.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022 can download the reserve list from the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

A total of 89 candidates have been suggested by the Commission under the reserve list based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Out of 89 candidates, 65 are from General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC,1 SC and 1 ST.

Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 can download the UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 reserve list directly through the link given below.

It is noted that earlier UPSC had earlier declared the list of 933 shortlisted candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1022 vacancies. Now the Commission has declared an additional list of 89 candidates as reserve list for these posts.

You can download the UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Reserve List from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the What's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list available on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the PDF file in a new window on your screen.

Step 5 : Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

It is noted that a total of 1022 vacancies are to be filled for the posts including IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against under Civil Services Examination, 2022. Candidates can part of the selection process for the same can check the reserve list on the official website.