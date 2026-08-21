UPSC CSE Mains 2026: QPReP Portal for Mains Question/Paper Objection - Check Notice Here
UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The UPSC has recently published a short notice which mentions that the UPSC will be providing a portal for raising objections against questions/ papers of Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026. Check this article to know more details.
Key Points
- UPSC introduces QPReP for CSE Mains 2026 questions, similar to Prelims.
- Candidates can file objections via QPReP from Aug 31 to Sep 04, 2026 (5 days).
- The UPSC CSE Mains 2026 examination is scheduled from Aug 21 to Aug 31, 2026.
UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the candidates who are going to appear for the Civil Services (Main) examination 2026 will be provided with a facility to raise objections against the questions in all the papers just like it did for the Prelims. This year, in the 2026 cycle, the UPSC has provided the provisional answer key for the Preliminary examination for the first time in its history. The candidates were provided with a facility to file objections against the answers provided in the key within a stipulated timeframe. In a similar manner, the UPSC will provide the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP) for the candidates after 31 August, the last date of Main examination. The facility will be provided through the UPSC Online Application Portal, upsconline.nic.in. The candidates will be able to file their objections between 31 August to 04 September.
UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Objection Portal Notice
The UPSC has published the notice on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination this year have been given a great opportunity as they can raise objections against the questions in each paper which they found to be out of context or unsuited to the requirements of the examination.
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UPSC CSE Main 2026 QPReP Portal
Objection Portal UPSC CSE Mains 2026
The UPSC will create an objection portal for UPSC CSE Main 2026 once the exam gets over on 31 August 2026. The objection portal named, ‘Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP)’ can be accessed through the UPSC online application portal at upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Objections Date
The candidates will be provided a time period of 05 days to raise objections against the questions asked in the Main examination. The candidates can submit their representations from 31 August to 04 September 2026 through QPReP portal.
UPSC CSE Mains Schedule 2026
The UPSC CSE Mains examination is scheduled to be held between 21 August to 31 August for a total of nine papers including 1 Essay, 4 GS, 2 language, and 2 optional subjects. Check the schedule here.
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Date
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Forenoon Session
(09:00 am to 12:00 pm)
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Afternoon Session
(02:30 pm to 05:30 pm)
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21-08-2026
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Paper I: Essay
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No Paper
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22-08-2026
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Paper II: General Studies - I
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Paper III: General Studies - II
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23-08-2026
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Paper IV: General Studies - III
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Paper V: General Studies - IV
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29-08-2026
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Paper A: Indian Language
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Paper B: English
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30-08-2026
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Paper VI: Optional Subject Paper-1
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Paper VII: Optional Subject Paper-2
ALSO CHECK: EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live Updates
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.