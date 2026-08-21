UPSC CSE Mains 2026: QPReP Portal for Mains Question/Paper Objection - Check Notice Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the candidates who are going to appear for the Civil Services (Main) examination 2026 will be provided with a facility to raise objections against the questions in all the papers just like it did for the Prelims. This year, in the 2026 cycle, the UPSC has provided the provisional answer key for the Preliminary examination for the first time in its history. The candidates were provided with a facility to file objections against the answers provided in the key within a stipulated timeframe. In a similar manner, the UPSC will provide the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP) for the candidates after 31 August, the last date of Main examination. The facility will be provided through the UPSC Online Application Portal, upsconline.nic.in. The candidates will be able to file their objections between 31 August to 04 September.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Objection Portal Notice

The UPSC has published the notice on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination this year have been given a great opportunity as they can raise objections against the questions in each paper which they found to be out of context or unsuited to the requirements of the examination.

UPSC CSE Main 2026 QPReP Portal Download Notice

Objection Portal UPSC CSE Mains 2026

The UPSC will create an objection portal for UPSC CSE Main 2026 once the exam gets over on 31 August 2026. The objection portal named, ‘Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP)’ can be accessed through the UPSC online application portal at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Objections Date

The candidates will be provided a time period of 05 days to raise objections against the questions asked in the Main examination. The candidates can submit their representations from 31 August to 04 September 2026 through QPReP portal.