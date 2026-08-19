UPSC CSE Mains Exam Day Guidelines 2026: Exam Starts 21 August; Check Schedule

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the Civil Services Main Examination between 21 August to 30 August 2026. The admit cards for the Main exam have already been released by the commission on its website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates are now issued an advisory to appear for the examination. The candidates are advised to bring two ‘recent’ passport sized photographs in each session. In case of failure/discrepancy in face authentication or failure to produce original ID proof mentioned in e-Admit Card or any other unforeseen circumstance(s), the candidates may be required to fill the undertaking provided by the venue supervisor at respective examination venue and affix his/her photograph on the same.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Notice

The UPSC has issued a public notice on its website for the candidates who are going to appear for the CSE Main 2026. As per the notice, the candidates are required to bring two passport size photographs in case there is an error in their photo printed on the admit card.