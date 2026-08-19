UPSC CSE Mains Exam Day Guidelines 2026: Exam Starts 21 August; Check Schedule
UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The UPSC is going to conduct the CSE Mains 2026 starting from 21 August onwards. The candidates who are going to appear for the Main examination can check the instructions issued by the commission to appear for the exam. Check this article for detailed guidelines and schedule.
Key Points
- The UPSC CSE Mains 2026 will be conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026.
- Candidates must bring two recent passport-sized photographs for each session.
- Gadgets, electronic devices, and printed materials are prohibited in the exam hall.
UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the Civil Services Main Examination between 21 August to 30 August 2026. The admit cards for the Main exam have already been released by the commission on its website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates are now issued an advisory to appear for the examination. The candidates are advised to bring two ‘recent’ passport sized photographs in each session. In case of failure/discrepancy in face authentication or failure to produce original ID proof mentioned in e-Admit Card or any other unforeseen circumstance(s), the candidates may be required to fill the undertaking provided by the venue supervisor at respective examination venue and affix his/her photograph on the same.
UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Notice
The UPSC has issued a public notice on its website for the candidates who are going to appear for the CSE Main 2026. As per the notice, the candidates are required to bring two passport size photographs in case there is an error in their photo printed on the admit card.
UPSC CSE Mains Schedule 2026
The UPSC has scheduled the CSE Mains to be conducted between 21 to 30 August 2026. The examination is descriptive in nature and consists of a total of 9 papers. Check the schedule in the table below:
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Date
|
Forenoon Session
(09:00 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Afternoon Session
(02:30 pm to 05:30 pm)
|
21-08-2026
|
Paper I: Essay
|
No Paper
|
22-08-2026
|
Paper II: General Studies - I
|
Paper III: General Studies - II
|
23-08-2026
|
Paper IV: General Studies - III
|
Paper V: General Studies - IV
|
29-08-2026
|
Paper A: Indian Language
|
Paper B: English
|
30-08-2026
|
Paper VI: Optional Subject Paper-1
|
Paper VII: Optional Subject Paper-2
Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: CAT Issues Notice to UPSC Over 8 ‘Defective’ Questions- What It Means for Candidates?
UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Items Banned at the Exam Hall
The candidates who are going to appear for the UPSC CSE Mains must remember that there are certain items that are banned inside the examination hall. These are:
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Candidates are prohibited to take gadgets and electronic devices inside the exam hall.
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Do not carry any printed material along with you inside the examination hall.
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Do not carry mobile phones, bluetooth gadgets, or any other electronic media.
ALSO CHECK: UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.