UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 To Announce Soon, Direct Link to Download Name Wise PDF

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023: UPSC will soon release the result of the CSE Mains Exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the mains exam can check the pass percentage, result analysis, result date, steps to download the result and interview details.

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the CSE Mains 2023 result. However, the UPSC Mains 2023 result date has not been announced officially but is expected to be announced in the December first week. Based on the previous year's result declaration trends, the commission usually releases the main result within three months from the conclusion of the main exam. In 2023, the mains exam was concluded in September therefore it is expected that the result to be released in December. In 2022, the UPSC Mains result has been announced within three months from the completion of the exam. This was the first the main result had been declared within three months. 

Seeing last year's trend of UPSC Main result 2023, it is expected that this year also result will available in the December first week. 

UPSC Mains exam Year

Mains Exam Date

Mains Exam Result Date

2023

September 15, 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2023

December 2023 (Expected)

2022

September 16, 17, 18, 24 & 25, 2022

December 6, 2022

2021

January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022

March 17, 2022

2020

January 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2021

March 23, 2021

2019

September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2019

January 14, 2020

UPSC Mains Result Analysis: Nearly 20% of candidates selected for UPSC Interview 

On average, the Commission calls nearly 20% of the mains qualified candidates for the interview. In 2020, a total of 10343 candidates appeared in the mains exam and 1994 were called for the interview. In 2019, a total of 11474 candidates attended the examination, and 2049 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 20%.

This year, 14624 candidates were selected to appear for the UPSC Mains exam and if going by the result trends, it is expected that nearly 3000 candidates will be called for the interview. The selection percentage may vary this year as it is directly related to the number of vacancies available for Group A and B posts. 

As per the given data, the pass percentage for the mains exam has consistently ranged between 19% to 20% over the past 5 years. This pattern is likely due to a reduction in the overall number of candidates appearing for the exam. For detailed information, candidates can refer to the diagram provided below.

UPSC IAS Mains 5 years Analysis

Year

Applied for Prelims

Appeared for Prelims

Qualified for mains

Appeared for mains

Called for Interview

Final Vacancies

2013

776604

3,23,949

14,959

14178

3003

1228

2014

947428

4,51,602

16706

16286

3308

1364

2015

939735

463391

15008

15000*

2797

1164

2016

1128262

459659

15382

15149

2956

1209

2017

947728

456625

13300

13060

2564

990

2018

1041775

493972

10419

10246

1992

812

2019

1135261

568282

11845

11474

2302

927

2020

1057948

NA

NA

10343

2049

761

2021

1093948

508619

10000

NA

NA

712

2022

1135697

573735

13090

NA

2529

933

2023

1300000 Approx.

  

14624

    

1105

What will UPSC CSE Mains Result Date 2023? 

Previously, the result of the civil service mains exam was released in the first week of December 2023. The main exam for the year 2023 was completed on September 23. Hence, we can expect the result in the coming days as the results are typically released within three to four months of the examination. The commission will prepare a merit list of the candidates selected for the interview round. The list will contain the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates.

What After UPSC Mains Result 2023?

All the qualified candidates must appear for the personality test or interview. Dates of the interview will be notified in due course, and it will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letters for Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates shall also be made available in due course, and they may be downloaded from the Commission’s website at www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in."

How to Download UPSC 2023 Mains Result PDF: Stepwise Procedure

The candidates can download the PDF file with the help of the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website: https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the ‘Written Result’ Tab

Step 3: Locate the "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" section.

Step 4: Click on the "PDF" link next to the "Result" notice.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check for your roll number to see if you have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2023.

 

The commission is filling up a total of 1105 Group A vacancies, including 150 for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) through UPSC CSE 2023 Exam.

 

