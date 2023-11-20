UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 To Announce Soon, Direct Link to Download Name Wise PDF

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the CSE Mains 2023 result. However, the UPSC Mains 2023 result date has not been announced officially but is expected to be announced in the December first week. Based on the previous year's result declaration trends, the commission usually releases the main result within three months from the conclusion of the main exam. In 2023, the mains exam was concluded in September therefore it is expected that the result to be released in December. In 2022, the UPSC Mains result has been announced within three months from the completion of the exam. This was the first the main result had been declared within three months.
Seeing last year's trend of UPSC Main result 2023, it is expected that this year also result will available in the December first week.
|
UPSC Mains exam Year
|
Mains Exam Date
|
Mains Exam Result Date
|
2023
|
September 15, 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2023
|
December 2023 (Expected)
|
2022
|
September 16, 17, 18, 24 & 25, 2022
|
December 6, 2022
|
2021
|
January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022
|
March 17, 2022
|
2020
|
January 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2021
|
March 23, 2021
|
2019
|
September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2019
|
January 14, 2020
UPSC Mains Result Analysis: Nearly 20% of candidates selected for UPSC Interview
On average, the Commission calls nearly 20% of the mains qualified candidates for the interview. In 2020, a total of 10343 candidates appeared in the mains exam and 1994 were called for the interview. In 2019, a total of 11474 candidates attended the examination, and 2049 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 20%.
This year, 14624 candidates were selected to appear for the UPSC Mains exam and if going by the result trends, it is expected that nearly 3000 candidates will be called for the interview. The selection percentage may vary this year as it is directly related to the number of vacancies available for Group A and B posts.
As per the given data, the pass percentage for the mains exam has consistently ranged between 19% to 20% over the past 5 years. This pattern is likely due to a reduction in the overall number of candidates appearing for the exam. For detailed information, candidates can refer to the diagram provided below.
UPSC IAS Mains 5 years Analysis
|
Year
|
Applied for Prelims
|
Appeared for Prelims
|
Qualified for mains
|
Appeared for mains
|
Called for Interview
|
Final Vacancies
|
2013
|
776604
|
3,23,949
|
14,959
|
14178
|
3003
|
1228
|
2014
|
947428
|
4,51,602
|
16706
|
16286
|
3308
|
1364
|
2015
|
939735
|
463391
|
15008
|
15000*
|
2797
|
1164
|
2016
|
1128262
|
459659
|
15382
|
15149
|
2956
|
1209
|
2017
|
947728
|
456625
|
13300
|
13060
|
2564
|
990
|
2018
|
1041775
|
493972
|
10419
|
10246
|
1992
|
812
|
2019
|
1135261
|
568282
|
11845
|
11474
|
2302
|
927
|
2020
|
1057948
|
NA
|
NA
|
10343
|
2049
|
761
|
2021
|
1093948
|
508619
|
10000
|
NA
|
NA
|
712
|
2022
|
1135697
|
573735
|
13090
|
NA
|
2529
|
933
|
2023
|
1300000 Approx.
|
14624
|
1105
What will UPSC CSE Mains Result Date 2023?
Previously, the result of the civil service mains exam was released in the first week of December 2023. The main exam for the year 2023 was completed on September 23. Hence, we can expect the result in the coming days as the results are typically released within three to four months of the examination. The commission will prepare a merit list of the candidates selected for the interview round. The list will contain the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates.
What After UPSC Mains Result 2023?
All the qualified candidates must appear for the personality test or interview. Dates of the interview will be notified in due course, and it will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
The e-Summon Letters for Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates shall also be made available in due course, and they may be downloaded from the Commission’s website at www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in."
How to Download UPSC 2023 Mains Result PDF: Stepwise Procedure
The candidates can download the PDF file with the help of the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the UPSC website: https://upsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to the ‘Written Result’ Tab
Step 3: Locate the "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" section.
Step 4: Click on the "PDF" link next to the "Result" notice.
Step 5: Download the PDF and check for your roll number to see if you have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2023.
The commission is filling up a total of 1105 Group A vacancies, including 150 for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) through UPSC CSE 2023 Exam.