UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 To Announce Soon, Direct Link to Download Name Wise PDF

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023: UPSC will soon release the result of the CSE Mains Exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the mains exam can check the pass percentage, result analysis, result date, steps to download the result and interview details.

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the CSE Mains 2023 result. However, the UPSC Mains 2023 result date has not been announced officially but is expected to be announced in the December first week. Based on the previous year's result declaration trends, the commission usually releases the main result within three months from the conclusion of the main exam. In 2023, the mains exam was concluded in September therefore it is expected that the result to be released in December. In 2022, the UPSC Mains result has been announced within three months from the completion of the exam. This was the first the main result had been declared within three months.

Seeing last year's trend of UPSC Main result 2023, it is expected that this year also result will available in the December first week.

UPSC Mains exam Year Mains Exam Date Mains Exam Result Date 2023 September 15, 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2023 December 2023 (Expected) 2022 September 16, 17, 18, 24 & 25, 2022 December 6, 2022 2021 January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 2020 January 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2021 March 23, 2021 2019 September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2019 January 14, 2020

UPSC Mains Result Analysis: Nearly 20% of candidates selected for UPSC Interview

On average, the Commission calls nearly 20% of the mains qualified candidates for the interview. In 2020, a total of 10343 candidates appeared in the mains exam and 1994 were called for the interview. In 2019, a total of 11474 candidates attended the examination, and 2049 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 20%.

This year, 14624 candidates were selected to appear for the UPSC Mains exam and if going by the result trends, it is expected that nearly 3000 candidates will be called for the interview. The selection percentage may vary this year as it is directly related to the number of vacancies available for Group A and B posts.

As per the given data, the pass percentage for the mains exam has consistently ranged between 19% to 20% over the past 5 years. This pattern is likely due to a reduction in the overall number of candidates appearing for the exam. For detailed information, candidates can refer to the diagram provided below.

Year Applied for Prelims Appeared for Prelims Qualified for mains Appeared for mains Called for Interview Final Vacancies 2013 776604 3,23,949 14,959 14178 3003 1228 2014 947428 4,51,602 16706 16286 3308 1364 2015 939735 463391 15008 15000* 2797 1164 2016 1128262 459659 15382 15149 2956 1209 2017 947728 456625 13300 13060 2564 990 2018 1041775 493972 10419 10246 1992 812 2019 1135261 568282 11845 11474 2302 927 2020 1057948 NA NA 10343 2049 761 2021 1093948 508619 10000 NA NA 712 2022 1135697 573735 13090 NA 2529 933 2023 1300000 Approx. 14624 1105

What will UPSC CSE Mains Result Date 2023?

Previously, the result of the civil service mains exam was released in the first week of December 2023. The main exam for the year 2023 was completed on September 23. Hence, we can expect the result in the coming days as the results are typically released within three to four months of the examination. The commission will prepare a merit list of the candidates selected for the interview round. The list will contain the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates.

What After UPSC Mains Result 2023?

All the qualified candidates must appear for the personality test or interview. Dates of the interview will be notified in due course, and it will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letters for Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates shall also be made available in due course, and they may be downloaded from the Commission’s website at www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in."

How to Download UPSC 2023 Mains Result PDF: Stepwise Procedure

The candidates can download the PDF file with the help of the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website: https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the ‘Written Result’ Tab

Step 3: Locate the "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" section.

Step 4: Click on the "PDF" link next to the "Result" notice.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check for your roll number to see if you have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2023.

The commission is filling up a total of 1105 Group A vacancies, including 150 for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) through UPSC CSE 2023 Exam.