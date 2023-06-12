UPSC CSE Pre Result 2023 announced @upsc.gov.in; 14624 candidates qualify for the mains exam

UPSC CSE Pre Result 2023 has been declared on June 12 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check here for the latest update on UPSC IAS result 2023 date, official links, and cutoff score. A total of 14624 candidates have been selected.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC prelims result 2023. The UPSC IAS result has been declared on June 12 at www.upsc.gov.in. The result has been declared in PDF format continuing the roll number of qualified candidates. According to UPSC Prelims result 2023, a total of 14624 candidates have been declared qualified for appearing in the mains exam.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 PDF: Download result pdf

Candidates can download the UPSC prelims result pdf 2023 from the table given below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Announced Download PDF

How to download UPSC Prelims result 2023: How to download result pdf from upsc.gov.in

UPSC prelims result 2023 has been announced in PDF format at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The stepwise process to download UPSC result 2023 is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “ results” page Civil Services (Prelims) Examinations, 2023”

Step 3: Download UPSC Prelims result PDF having the roll numbers

Step 4: Search for Roll Number with the “Ctrl+F”

Step 5: The roll number of qualifying students will be displayed in result PDF

UPSC Mains 2023 PDF: What is that exam date

UPSC mains exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on September 15. All the candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam have to fill in the detailed application form before appearing in the mains exam. The UPSC mains application process is to begin soon. The official notification for the UPSC mains application will be announced shortly.

Approximately, 11.50 lakh candidates appeared in the prelims exam which was conducted at various designated examination centres across the country. Among the total appeared candidates, a total of 14624 candidates have secured the qualifying marks with respect to their category.

UPSC prelims exam was conducted on May 28 for the selection of candidates for 1105 vacancies in group A and B level posts like Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS). This year UPSC has announced the highest vacancy in 7 years. The Union government recently decided to conduct IRMS through Civil Services with this decision the number of vacant posts has peaked to its 10-year record.