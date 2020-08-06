UPSC CSE Result 2019: AIR 2 Jatin Kishore also topped Indian Economics Service Exam in 2018

Jatin Kishore (26) the UPSC Civil Services Topper hails from Delhi. A believer of hard work and determination, topper says that the only way to get through the exam is by not losing hope by the failure and keeping faith in your goals. Jatin cleared the exam in his second attempt. He didn’t make it through the prelims stage in the first attempt. Jatin’s father works with the revenue department while his mother is a teacher. Jatin dedicates his success in the exam to both of his parents who constantly supported him throughout the journey.

Post Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics

Jatin is a resident of Delhi and completed his entire education from the most prestigious institutions of the city. He passed his 12th from Birla Vidya Niketan. After this, he went to St. Stephens College, University of Delhi, and completed his graduate degree in Economics (H). Jatin completed his Post Graduate degree in Economics from the premiere Delhi School of Economics of Delhi University.

Secured AIR 1 in UPSC IES (Indian Economics Service) Exam

Jatin appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2018 but could not qualify the prelims stage. The same year he appeared for UPSC IES and scored AIR 1 in the exam. Post-graduation in economics is the minimum criteria to apply for the Indian Economic Services exam and Jatin cleared it in the first attempt. He is currently posted as an Assistant Director with the Ministry of Rural Development.

Cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam in the Second Attempt

After joining the IES, Jatin decided to give Civil Services exams one more try and hence he began his preparation while working as an IES officer. He kept himself abreast of the latest news and current affairs. His hard work paid off well and he secured an All India rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019.

Advises Aspirants to not Lose Hope and Keep Working Hard

UPSC Jatin Kishore says that those who want to join this service, they will have to study in a planned manner with hard work. He advises that “I want to say that this is an important and expensive exam (in terms of cost of study material and coaching), so if one does not get success then one should not be disappointed. Everyone feels bad. I too felt when I was not selected. But you should not stop trying. Support from family and friends should be taken '

