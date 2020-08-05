Delhi Police ASI’s Daughter Vishakha Yadav Bags AIR 6 in UPSC CSE 2019 Merit List

A resident of Dwarka Delhi, Vishakha Yadav has scored 6th rank in the UPSC Civil Services 2019 merit list. Born to Rajkumar Yadav, an ASI of Delhi Police, the family has their roots in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Vishakha cleared the coveted exam in the third attempt.

Vishakha Yadav Education Qualifications

Vishakha originally hails from Mathura Uttar Pradesh but she has completed her school and university education from Delhi itself. She graduated with an engineering degree from the prestigious Delhi Technological University (DTU) Delhi. After this joined a corporate job in Bangalore City Karnataka.

Resigned from Job for UPSC Preparation

Vishakha was working in a well paid corporate job before she decided to pursue a career in UPSC Civil Services. After working for 2.5 years Vishakha decided to quit the private job and came back to her home in Delhi to prepare for the Civil Services Exam. Her father says that Vishakha used to go to the library every morning to study for the exam and returned in the late evening. This was the everyday schedule that she followed throughout her preparation years.

Cleared UPSC Civil Services 2019 Exam in 3rd Attempt

Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha D/o Delhi Police ASI Raj Kumar for securing 06th rank in UPSC 2019. Wish her successful & fulfilling career.



Indeed a proud moment for @DelhiPolice ! — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 4, 2020

Vishakha Yadav cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 in her third attempt. She had appeared in the Civil Services Exam twice before but could not even qualify the Prelims stage. The topper says that the first attempt she appeared in the exam with not much preparation. In the second attempt, she was prepared but was not confident about her preparation to qualify. However, she took the third attempt very seriously and prepared with extreme hard work and effective strategy. This is the result of her determination that the girl has secured a single digit rank in the toughest exam of the country.

Jagran Josh Team extends heartfelt wishes to the UPSC Civil Services Topper - Vishakha Yadav

.