UPSC Topper 2019: Aishwarya Sheoran (AIR 93) - Check Her Journey From Miss India Finalist to CSE Topper

With Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services 2019 final result declared, a few names are repetitively seen in the headlines. One such successful candidate is AIR 93, Aishwarya Shearon. A Femina Miss India 2016 Finalist, Aishwarya has cracked the Civil Services 2019 exam in her first attempt. However, this career transition was not a sudden step as the topper claims to have dreamt of being an IAS officer since the very beginning.

Delhi Police ASI’s Daughter Vishakha Yadav Bags AIR 6 in UPSC CSE 2019 Merit List



Economics (H) Graduate from SRCC

Aishwarya hails from the Delhi. Her father Colonel Ajay Kumar, is the Commanding Officer of NCC Telangana Battalion, Karimnagar. Aishwarya completed her school education from Sanskriti School after which she pursued her graduate degree in Economics Honours from Sri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. She has always been a bright student in academics but in extracurricular activities as well.

She was named after Miss World Aishwarya Rai

In an interview, Aishwarya Sheoran shared that “My mother named me Aishwarya after Aishwarya Rai because she wanted me to become Miss India, and I was eventually chosen in the top 21 finalists for Miss India". Aishwarya also won the title of Delhi Times Fresh Face 2014 in the first year of her college.

From Modelling Career to Cracking UPSC

Aishwarya started her modeling career from Delhi. She entered the modeling world at the age of 19. She then went on to win the title of Miss Clean and Clear in 2014. Miss Campus Princess Delhi in the year 2015. After this, she participated in the Femina Miss India Contest in 2016 and became a finalist. She has also modeled for designers and magazines. She walked in the Bombay Times Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, and for designers like Manish Malhotra.

As per the topper “I thought that since I had always been good at academics, I should maybe take a break for a year or two from the modeling career and give civil services a try because it had always been my dream."

Aishwarya Sheron cleared UPSC exam in First Attempt without coaching

Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!#AishwaryaSheoran #CSE pic.twitter.com/SrDu4iK6T0 — Miss India (@feminamissindia) August 4, 2020

Aishwarya says that she did not take any coaching and prepared for a year. "I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here. But it's not that I suddenly generated interest in studies. I was always very studious. I was the head girl in my school. I was a science student and then I went to SRCC (Sri Ram College of Commerce), so my background was such. And ultimately I gravitated back to my studies," she says in an interview to a national daily.

Aishwarya says that she wanted to join the services for the national service. Now that she has cleared the exam she is looking forward to contributing her part in the upliftment of the society.

Team Jagran Josh wishes the UPSC CSE Topper our heartiest congratulations!

Pradeep Singh Tops In UPSC Result While Working As An Income Tax Inspector