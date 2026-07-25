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UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 12:42 IST

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 has been released on July 24, 2026 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the merit list PDF and check their qualifying status for the Personality Test round. Check all key details here.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here
UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • The UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 was released on July 24, 2026.
  • The Mains Examination was conducted on June 21, 2026, for 474 total vacancies.
  • Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Personality Test and Interview stage.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains Result 2026 on July 24 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination conducted on June 21 2026 can now check their qualifying status through the merit list released on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The result PDF contains the roll numbers and names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process which is Personality Test and Interview. 

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 Download Link

UPSC has made the Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 available in PDF format on its official website. Candidates do not need any login credentials to check the merit list. They can download the result PDF to check whether their roll number has been shortlisted for the Personality Test. Those shortlisted will be informed about the interview schedule and other instructions by the Commission shortly. Check the direct link for the result in the table given below.

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 Roll Number Wise List

  Check Here

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 Roll Name Wise List

  Check Here

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 Key Highlights 

The UPSC conducted the Engineering services prelims examination on 8 February 2026 and its results were subsequently announced on February 24, 2026. A total of 1443 candidates were shortlisted for the main examinations. Through this recruitment a total of 474 vacancies would be filled across branches. Check the key details in the table below.

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 

Exam Name 

Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026 

Posts

Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Total Vacancies 

474

Advt No

02/2026

Result Release Date 

July 24, 2026

Selection Process 

  • Prelims 

  • Mains

  • Personality Test 

Official Website 

upsc.gov.in

Steps to Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download their results-

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

  • Homepage will open there you will find “What’s New” section click on it

  • Click the link which states “Written Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026

  • The result PDF will open on your  screen.

  • Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number.

  • Check your qualifying status in the merit list.

  • Download and save for future references.

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026: What’s Next ?

Candidates whose roll numbers and names appear in the result PDF should keep all necessary documents for the interview process ready. The final merit list will be prepared based on the Main Examination and the interview. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for further information and the latest updates. The UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination result lists the roll numbers and names of the candidates. The e-summon letter and the interview schedule will be released shortly on its official website.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:42 IST

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