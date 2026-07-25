UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains Result 2026 on July 24 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination conducted on June 21 2026 can now check their qualifying status through the merit list released on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The result PDF contains the roll numbers and names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process which is Personality Test and Interview.

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2026 Download Link

UPSC has made the Engineering Services Mains Result 2026 available in PDF format on its official website. Candidates do not need any login credentials to check the merit list. They can download the result PDF to check whether their roll number has been shortlisted for the Personality Test. Those shortlisted will be informed about the interview schedule and other instructions by the Commission shortly. Check the direct link for the result in the table given below.