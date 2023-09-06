UPSC ESE 2024 Notification OUT: Check Registration Link, Exam Date, Vacancies

UPSC ESE 2024 Notification: Union Public Service is conducting the Engineering Service Exam on 18 Feb 2024. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can check the Registration Link, Exam Date, Vacancies, How to Apply, Eligibility, Selection Method and Other Details.

UPSC ESE 2024 Notification OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the registrations of the candidates who are interested in appearing for the Engineering Services Exam scheduled to be held on 18 February 2024. The online registration has been started today on the official website and the last date for registering is 26 September 2023.

it is mandatory for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed to fill up the online application for the examination.

The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making corrections in the application form from the next day of the closure of the application window of this Examination.

The commission is filling 167 vacancies for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC ESE Notification 2023

The notification comprises of all the important details about the examination, such as the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, selection method, application process, etc. Those s who are planning to appear for the ESE 2024 are advised to read the notification carefully.

UPSC ESE Notification Download

UPSC ESE Online Application Form

UPSC ESE Eligibility 2024

The candidate should possess a degree in Engineering or any other equivalent qualification mentioned in the notification. This candidate must be a citizen of India, or of the region mentioned.

The minimum age limit is 21 years and maximum 30 years.

How to Register for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2024 ?

Step 1: Go to the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination Notification’ tab.

Step 3: Select ‘Apply Online’ given under ‘Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination’

Step 4: Click on the "New Registration" button.

Step 4: Fill out the registration form and submit it.

Step 5: Login using your registration ID and password and fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form.

The application fee for the UPSC ESE 2024 is as follows:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1000

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 250