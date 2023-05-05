Geography Books for UPSC Exam: Check Top 5 Books for Civil Services Exam (CSE) Preparation

Check out these top five books for every UPSC CSE aspirant for preparation of Geography along with the best strategy as recommended by various toppers and experts.

Geography book for UPSC: Geography is a subject in the General Studies (GS) paper in the prelims exam and GS paper 1 in the mains exam in the Civil Services Exam (CSE). CSE is commonly known as the IAS exam which comprises prelims, mains, and optional subjects. Of these optionals, Geography is a popular choice among candidates. It is recommended to first go through the entire syllabus of the subject to apply the preparation strategy efficiently.

Preparing for the Geography subject can be a challenging task, therefore the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top 5 must-have books that every CSE exam aspirant should have on their reading list.

In this article, we have shared the list of the best UPSC Geography books recommended by experts and previous toppers.

Best Geography Books for UPSC

Familiarity with Indian and World Geography is crucial for every UPSC aspirant. To score high in the prelims and mains, one should build a strong grip on the basic concepts. However, memorizing only theories and concepts is not sufficient for UPSC geography preparation. It is important to know the concepts on maps and details provided on different climatic zones as it can increase the chances of answering a good number of questions in geography.

As per the toppers, the most reliable sources to prepare the geography section are the NCERT textbooks. It clears the basic concepts of topics in a very easy-to-understand language. However, reading NCERTs is not enough, one should use reference books as well to learn the advanced topics of the geography section.

The Geography Books for the UPSC exam is divided into two major parts i.e. NCERTs and Advanced Books. Candidates should read the NCERT textbooks first and then start with the advanced-level books to avoid any confusion on the concepts. Read further to know the list of best books to study Geography for the UPSC exam.

NCERTs Books for UPSC Geography Preparation

Reading NCERT Geography Books will be beneficial in IAS prelims and mains preparation. The NCERT books on geography provide vast information on crucial topics in easy language and help in learning the fundamentals. Hence, it is advisable to begin the preparation with these books before reading the reference materials. Here, we have compiled a list of NCERT books for the UPSC geography preparation.

NCERT Class VI-The Earth Our Habitat

NCERT Class VII-Our Environment

NCERT Class VIII-Resource and Development

NCERT Class IX-Contemporary India-I

NCERT Class X- Contemporary India-II

NCERT Class XI-Fundamentals of Physical Geography

NCERT Class XI-India-Physical Environment

NCERT Class XII-Fundamentals of Human Geography

NCERT Class XII-India-People and Economy

5 must-have books for UPSC Geography preparation

Let us discuss the top 5 most recommended books to study Geography for the UPSC CSE exam below:

1. Geography of India by Majid Husain

This book is one of the most popular and referred geography books by IAS aspirants. It covers topics like the resources of India, cropping patterns of India, different types of irrigation, disasters and government initiatives, transport and public distribution systems, and food security. It also includes detailed explanations by using maps and diagrams to clear the geographical concepts in a better manner.

2. World Geography by Majid Husain

It is one of the finest books to score high in the geography section. It comprises a detailed explanation of the various geographical regions of the world.

3. Certificate Physical and Human Geography by Goh Cheng Leong

This book covers the elementary concepts of numerous topics including physical and human geography have been explained in an easy-to-understand language, with various photographs, illustrations, and maps, wherever needed. It covers topics such as mountain chains, climate change, desserts, types of natural vegetation, climatic patterns, glaciers, minerals, and other natural phenomena.

4. Physical, Human and Economic Geography for Civil Services Examination by D R Khuller

This book is highly beneficial for IAS aspirants and also for those who do not have any prior knowledge of geography. The book is divided into two parts i.e. Part 1 is Physical Geography and Part 2 is Human and Economic Geography The texts are supported by numerous maps, diagrams, charts, and the latest data.

5. Oxford School Atlas by Oxford University Press

This book contains around 200 easy-to-understand maps and 94 thematic maps of India followed by charts and diagrams. It is the most reliable and informative source as its detailed maps, charts, and diagrams will help aspirants to strengthen their knowledge of the country's location, rivers, mountains, and mineral reserves. It covers political and physical maps of India, core thematic issues starting from climate to wildlife, and much more.

How to Study Geography for UPSC Exam?

A detailed knowledge of Indian and World Geography is important to obtain high marks in the Geography section. Thus, one should pick the right books to cover all the aspects of the UPSC Geography syllabus. The best way to commence geography preparation is by reading NCERT books from Class 6 to 12. Candidates will be able to grasp the basic concepts easily as various topics are explained in simple language.

After learning the fundamentals, one should read reference books such as Geography of India by Majid Husain, and Certificate Physical and Human Geography by Goh Cheng Leong, etc for effective preparation. Additionally, reading a good atlas is also compulsory. Candidates should prepare notes on all the geography topics as it would be beneficial in last-minute revision.