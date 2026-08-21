UPSC Mains Exam Analysis 2026: Check Essay Paper Review and Past Year Trends

Key Points The UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 commenced on August 21.

The exam is scheduled for August 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2026.

The Essay paper was successfully conducted on August 21, 2026.

UPSC Mains Exam Analysis 2026: The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 is being conducted by the UPSC across the country starting from 21 August onwards. The exam consists of a total of nine papers including one Essay paper, four General Studies papers, two language papers, and two optional subject papers. The UPSC CSE Mains is descriptive in nature and the candidates are provided 3 hours duration to complete one paper. The exam will be conducted on 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30 August 2026. The Essay paper has been conducted successfully today, on 21 August and the detailed paper review is being provided here for the convenience of the candidates who have appeared for the exam and for those aspiring for the CSE. UPSC Mains Essay Paper Analysis 2026 The UPSC has conducted the Essay paper and the detailed review is being provided here. This review will let you understand how UPSC provides essay topics dynamically from each and every section of the syllabus. These topics can be asked from Polity, economy, philosophy to ethics, general awareness, and science and technology. This year’s paper consists of the following topics:

Oxymorons reflect the ironies of life.

A grateful mind is very beautiful.

A thorn is a changed bud.

When two elephants fight, it is the grass that gets trampled. Analysis of Section A These topics were asked in Section A of the paper. The candidates have to select one of these topics and write an essay in about 1000-1200 words in 3 hours.

These topics largely form part of General Philosophy, but if we look at these topics closely, we can see there is somewhat interlinking in each of these topics from the current scenario.

These topics may seem abstract on the face of it, but they have hidden meanings and connect with topics such as ethical governance, scientific temper and inquiry, and participative democracy.

The topic “oxymorons” can be connected with the international geopolitical situation and polarisation in the world.

Analysis of Section B Section B of the Essay Paper also consisted of 4 topics including: Nature is the symbol of the spirit.

A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers.

Shelving hard decisions is the least ethical course.

A good leader is one who follows the followers. All these topics seem general on the outside, but if we take a closer look at them they try to narrate the current ongoing scenarios and can be linked to governance, leadership and social challenges. For example, the question on education can be linked to current scenarios of paper leaks, education minister’s resignation, and accountability. We can find many angles in these topics. What does UPSC actually want to test through the Essay Paper? The UPSC does not just want to test the static knowledge or factual knowledge of the candidates. It wants to test the basic understanding of the candidates about the ongoing situations inside and outside the country. It wants to know how much a candidate understands a particular situation and how deep it can go to analyse the ongoing situation.

Overall, UPSC wants to know the clarity in expressions, depth of thoughts, analytical understanding, purity of thoughts, etc. UPSC Previous Year Essay Paper Trends It has been generally observed that the UPSC always asks questions in the essay paper which are thoughtful and abstract in nature or seem philosophical, but contain high value from the current world and are interlinked to some of the ongoings. UPSC Essay Paper 2025 The following topics have been asked in the UPSC Essay paper 2025: Truth knows no color.

The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.

Thought finds a world and creates one also.

Best lessons are learnt through bitter experiences.

Muddy water is best cleared by leaving it alone.

The years teach much which the days never know.

It is best to see life as a journey, not as a destination.

Contentment is natural wealth; luxury is artificial poverty.