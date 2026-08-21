UPSC Mains Question Paper 2026: Download Essay Paper PDF Here

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the Civil Services (Main) examination from 21 August onwards and will be conducted on 22, 23, 29, and 30 August in two shifts each day. The Essay paper was conducted on 21 August in the forenoon shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and there is no exam in the afternoon shift. The UPSC CSE Main examination is being conducted for a total of nine papers. The aspirants preparing for the future cycle of the UPSC CSE examination can download the essay paper to prepare well for the future examination.

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2026 Highlights

The UPSC Mains is the second stage of the recruitment process which is conducted after the preliminary examination is over and the candidates have been shortlisted for Main. This year 13,343 candidates have been selected in the Prelims and are going to appear for the Main examination. Check the highlights in the table below: