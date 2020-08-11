UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020: Download NDA 1 and NDA 2 Call Letter @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 6 Sep

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website, on 11 August 2020. UPSC NDA is scheduled to be held on 06 September 2020 (Sunday). All candidates who have applied for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020. can download their NDA Admit Card through the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card and UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card from 10 August to 06 September 2020. For downloading UPSC NDA e-Admit Card, the candidates must have his vital parameters like RID & Date of Birth or Roll No. (if received) & date of birth or name, father's name & Date of Birth available with them.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020 Download Link

The candidates should carry their admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

How to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in Click on “e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020” Go to “Click Here”, given against “ National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020” Read the important instruction and click on ‘Yes’ Enter the details Download UPSC NDA NE Admit Card

UPSC NDA Exam Pattern

UPSC will have questions objective type questions on Mathematics (120 Questions) and General Ability Test (600 Questions). Each section will be given 2 hours and 30 to complete the test. The exam will be sent in Bilingual Language.i.e. English & Hindi. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

UPSC NDA Exam Syllabus



UPSC NDA Selection Process

The final selection for will be made on the basis of number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

The selected candidates will get admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). A total of 413 vacancies are available out of which 370 are in National Defence Academy and 43 in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) .

UPSC NDA Notification Download