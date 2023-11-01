UPSC Recruitment 2023 For 46 Assistant Director & Others: Check Eligibility And Application Process

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the notification for the 46 Assistant Director and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released detailed notification for the various posts in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. A total of 46 various posts including Specialist, Assistant Director, Professor, Senior Lecturer and others are to be filled in various ministries/departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 16, 2023 at upsc.gov.in.

These positions are available in different departments/ministries including Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration and others.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date to apply online for these posts is November 16, 2023. However, the last date for printing of a completely submitted online application is November 17, 2023. You can check the notification for details in this regard.

UPSC Recruitment Drive 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III: 7 posts

Assistant Director: 39 posts

Professor: 1 post

Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Please check the notification link for details of the department/ministries wise posts.

Educational Qualification For UPSC Jobs 2023:

Specialist Grade III:

1. A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

1. A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). 2. PostGraduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of

Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Medical

Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine (Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board

(Medical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Gastroenterology); or Doctor of

Medicine (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Doctor of Medicine

(Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board

(Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board

(Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology.

Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine (Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Medical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology. Professor:

A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

M.D.( Pharmacology)/ MBBS with Ph.D.( Medical Pharmacology) from a recognised University/ Institution or equivalent OR (II) (a) M.Sc.( Medical Pharmacology) from a recognised University or equivalent. (b) Ph.D.( Medical Pharmacology)/ D.Sc.( Medical Pharmacology) from a recognised University/ Institution or equivalent.

A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.D.( Pharmacology)/ MBBS with Ph.D.( Medical Pharmacology) from a recognised University/ Institution or equivalent OR (II) (a) M.Sc.( Medical Pharmacology) from a recognised University or equivalent. (b) Ph.D.( Medical Pharmacology)/ D.Sc.( Medical Pharmacology) from a recognised University/ Institution or equivalent. Senior Lecturer:

A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. (ii) M.D.(Radiodiagnosis)/ M.D.( Radiology)/ M.S.( Radiology) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 -Notification PDF





How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply online for these posts is November 16, 2023 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is November 17, 2023.