UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Syllabus 2020: Download PDF Exam Pattern & Syllabus of All Subjects

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is going to conduct the written exam for recruitment of teachers to the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in UP schools. The exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates' selection for appointment as UP TGT/ PGT Teacher will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam. In this article, we have provided the latest Exam Pattern & detailed Syllabus of the UPSESSB PGT/TGT 2020 Exam that will help the candidates in their exam preparation. For the ease of candidates, we have also shared the complete UPSESSB TGT, PGT syllabus in PDF Download format.

This year, the UPSESSB seeks to fill 15,508 vacancies under the UPSESSB PGT, TGT Recruitment 2020. A total of 2,595 vacancies will be recruited for PGT Post (Class 11th & 12th Teacher) and 12,913 vacancies will be recruited for TGT post (Class 9th & 10th Teacher). Candidates who want to fetch a job in teaching staff of UP schools must prepare well to ace the written exam with flying colours. So, go through the syllabus given below and start your preparations accordingly.

Let's first have a look at the vacancy details below:

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): 12,913 Vacancies

Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 4 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 1741 202 Commerce 127 8 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 6 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11451 1462

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): 2,595 Vacancies

Subject Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 1 Home Science 2 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 8 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 5 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 6 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 2 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 7 – Music Playing – 9 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

Let’s now look at exam details for the UP TGT and PGT posts including the Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

Selection Process for UPSESSB PGT/TGT 2020

UPSESSB PGT Selection Process 2020

UPSESSB TGT Selection Process 2020

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT 2020 Exam Pattern

Have a look at the latest exam pattern for both PGT and TGT posts below:

UPSESSB TGT Exam Pattern 2020

Exam Name Total Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration TGT 125 MCQs 500 Marks 2 Hours

-The UPSESSB TGT exam will be conducted offline in written mode.

-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 4 marks.

-The time duration for the exam would be 2 hours.

UPSESSB PGT Exam Pattern 2020

Exam Name Total Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration PGT 125 MCQs 425 Marks 2 Hours

-The UPSESSB TGT exam will be conducted offline in written mode.

-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 3.4 marks.

-The time duration for the exam would be 2 hours.

UPSESSB PGT/ TGT Syllabus 2020: Download PDF

Have a look at the detailed syllabus for both the posts below in the PDF Download format:

UPSESSB TGT Syllabus 2020

The UPSESSB Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) will get appointed for Classes 9th & 10th in Uttar Pradesh schools. The UPSESSB TGT Syllabus differs from post to post. Candidates will be tested according to the post or subject they have applied for. The TGT Syllabus is different for all the posts such as Hindi TGT, Mathematics TGT, Home Science TGT, Urdu TGT, English TGT, Drawing TGT, Social Science TGT, Stitch TGT, Sanskrit TGT, Science TGT, Commerce TGT, Agriculture TGT, Physical Education TGT, Music Playing TGT and Singing Music TGT. The syllabus for all these subject teachers is shared below in Hindi language in the PDF Download format. Download the given syllabus and begin with your preparations now:

Download UPSESSB TGT Syllabus 2020 PDF

UPSESSB PGT Syllabus 2020

The UPSESSB Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) will get appointed for Classes 11th & 12th in Uttar Pradesh schools. The UPSESSB PGT Syllabus differs post-wise. Candidates will be asked questions on the subject chosen by them on the UPSESSB Application Form 2020. The UPSESSB PGT Syllabus is different for all the posts including Hindi PGT, Mathematics PGT, Home Science PGT, Economics PGT, History PGT, English PGT, Drawing PGT, Civics PGT, Geography PGT, Psychology PGT, Pedagogy PGT, Sociology PGT, Sanskrit PGT, Biology PGT, Physics PGT, Chemistry PGT, Physical Education PGT, Commerce PGT, Agriculture PGT, Military Science PGT, Logic PGT, Music Playing PGT, and Signing Music PGT. The syllabus for all these subject teachers is provided below in Hindi language in PDF file format. Download the given syllabus and begin with your preparations now:

Download UPSESSB PGT Syllabus 2020 PDF