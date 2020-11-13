UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Syllabus 2020: Download PDF Exam Pattern & Syllabus of All Subjects

UPSESSB 2020 PGT TGT Exam Pattern and Syllabus: In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for UPSESSB Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Download PDF UPSESSB TGT, PGT Syllabus here & start your preparations now.

Nov 13, 2020 14:19 IST
UPSESSB Syllabus 2020: TGT & PGT
UPSESSB Syllabus 2020: TGT & PGT

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is going to conduct the written exam for recruitment of teachers to the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in UP schools. The exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates' selection for appointment as UP TGT/ PGT Teacher will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam. In this article, we have provided the latest Exam Pattern & detailed Syllabus of the UPSESSB PGT/TGT 2020 Exam that will help the candidates in their exam preparation. For the ease of candidates, we have also shared the complete UPSESSB TGT, PGT syllabus in PDF Download format.

Get UPSESSB TGT/PGT 2020 Exam Updates here

This year, the UPSESSB seeks to fill 15,508 vacancies under the UPSESSB PGT, TGT Recruitment 2020. A total of 2,595 vacancies will be recruited for PGT Post (Class 11th & 12th Teacher) and 12,913 vacancies will be recruited for TGT post (Class 9th & 10th Teacher). Candidates who want to fetch a job in teaching staff of UP schools must prepare well to ace the written exam with flying colours. So, go through the syllabus given below and start your preparations accordingly.

Let's first have a look at the vacancy details below:

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): 12,913 Vacancies

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Drawing

710

103

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

4

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

1741

202

Commerce

127

8

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

6

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11451

1462

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): 2,595 Vacancies

Subject

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

1

Home Science

2

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

8

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

5

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

6

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

2

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

7

Music Playing

9

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

Let’s now look at exam details for the UP TGT and PGT posts including the Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

Selection Process for UPSESSB PGT/TGT 2020

UPSESSB PGT Selection Process 2020

UPSESSB PGT 2020

UPSESSB TGT Selection Process 2020

UPSESSB TGT 2020

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT 2020 Exam Pattern

Have a look at the latest exam pattern for both PGT and TGT posts below:

UPSESSB TGT Exam Pattern 2020

Exam Name

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

TGT

125 MCQs

500 Marks

2 Hours

-The UPSESSB TGT exam will be conducted offline in written mode.

-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 4 marks.

-The time duration for the exam would be 2 hours.

UPSESSB PGT Exam Pattern 2020

Exam Name

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

PGT

125 MCQs

425 Marks

2 Hours

-The UPSESSB TGT exam will be conducted offline in written mode.

-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 3.4 marks.

-The time duration for the exam would be 2 hours.

UPSESSB PGT/ TGT Syllabus 2020: Download PDF

Have a look at the detailed syllabus for both the posts below in the PDF Download format:

UPSESSB TGT Syllabus 2020

The UPSESSB Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) will get appointed for Classes 9th & 10th in Uttar Pradesh schools. The UPSESSB TGT Syllabus differs from post to post. Candidates will be tested according to the post or subject they have applied for. The TGT Syllabus is different for all the posts such as Hindi TGT, Mathematics TGT, Home Science TGT, Urdu TGT, English TGT, Drawing TGT, Social Science TGT, Stitch TGT, Sanskrit TGT, Science TGT, Commerce TGT, Agriculture TGT, Physical Education TGT,  Music Playing TGT and Singing Music TGT. The syllabus for all these subject teachers is shared below in Hindi language in the PDF Download format. Download the given syllabus and begin with your preparations now:

Download UPSESSB TGT Syllabus 2020 PDF

UPSESSB PGT Syllabus 2020

The UPSESSB Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) will get appointed for Classes 11th & 12th in Uttar Pradesh schools. The UPSESSB PGT Syllabus differs post-wise. Candidates will be asked questions on the subject chosen by them on the UPSESSB Application Form 2020. The UPSESSB PGT Syllabus is different for all the posts including Hindi PGT, Mathematics PGT, Home Science PGT, Economics PGT, History PGT, English PGT, Drawing PGT, Civics PGT, Geography PGT, Psychology PGT, Pedagogy PGT, Sociology PGT, Sanskrit PGT, Biology PGT, Physics PGT, Chemistry PGT, Physical Education PGT, Commerce PGT, Agriculture PGT, Military Science PGT, Logic PGT, Music Playing PGT, and Signing Music PGT. The syllabus for all these subject teachers is provided below in Hindi language in PDF file format. Download the given syllabus and begin with your preparations now:

Download UPSESSB PGT Syllabus 2020 PDF

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next