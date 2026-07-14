UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response PDF at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Boring Technician recruitment exam. The exam was held for 402 posts and applications were accepted from 15 April 2026 to 05 May 2026. The written exam was conducted on 12 July 2026. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can now download the answer key from the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now download the UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 PDF through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly.

UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT Click Here