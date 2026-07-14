UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response PDF at upsssc.gov.in
The UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the OMR-based exam held on 12 July 2026, can download the provisional answer key and response sheet till 20 July, 2026.
UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Boring Technician recruitment exam. The exam was held for 402 posts and applications were accepted from 15 April 2026 to 05 May 2026. The written exam was conducted on 12 July 2026. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can now download the answer key from the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download the UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 PDF through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly.
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UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT
Steps to Download UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician answer key by following the steps below.
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the home page, find the “Answer Key" link
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Now, the answer key of UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician 2026 will appear on your screen.
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Download the answer key and check your answer.
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Save for future references
UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to the UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician exam 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Boring Technician
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Advertisement No.
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04-Exam/2026
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Total Posts
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402
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Exam Date
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12 July 2026
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Exam Timing
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10 AM - 12 PM
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Exam Duration
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2 hr
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Total Questions/ Marks
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100 questions/ 100 marks
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Negative Marking
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0.25 marks per question
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Answer Key
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Released
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Answer Key 2026 PDF
Candidates can find the following details in the BPSC Auditor Answer Key 2026 PDF-
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Name of the examination
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Name of the conducting authority
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Advertisement number
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Date of Exam
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SET Code
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Question numbers
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Correct answers for all questions
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Total number of questions covered.
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Answer key release date
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com