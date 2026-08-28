UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Eligibility Result for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard recruitment on its official website. Out of all the candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2025) and applied online for the Van Rakshak Main Exam (Advertisement No. 12-Pareeksha/2026), a total of 19,692 candidates have been shortlisted based on their normalized PET scores. Now, UPSSSC has released the list of candidates selected to appear in the Main Exam, along with category-wise cut-off marks. The full result has been uploaded on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.





UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Link

Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard Recruitment can now check their eligibility result on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number & date of birth and check the result from the direct link given below: