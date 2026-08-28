UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 has been released by UPSSSC on 27 August 2026. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their eligibility result on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the Eligibility Result for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard recruitment.
- A total of 19,692 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Exam based on PET scores.
- Result posted on 27 August 2026; check details and cut-offs at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Eligibility Result for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard recruitment on its official website. Out of all the candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2025) and applied online for the Van Rakshak Main Exam (Advertisement No. 12-Pareeksha/2026), a total of 19,692 candidates have been shortlisted based on their normalized PET scores. Now, UPSSSC has released the list of candidates selected to appear in the Main Exam, along with category-wise cut-off marks. The full result has been uploaded on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Link
Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard Recruitment can now check their eligibility result on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number & date of birth and check the result from the direct link given below:
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UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all information about the UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
|Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Names
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Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard
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Advertisement No.
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12 Exam 2026
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Total Vacancies
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708 Posts
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Total No. of Selected Candidates
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19,692 candidates
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Result Type
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Eligibility Result
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Result Post Date
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27 August 2026
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Selection Based on
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Normalized PET scores
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
Steps To Check UPSSSC Forest Guard / Wildlife Guard Eligibility Result 2026
Candidates who applied for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts can check their eligibility result by following the simple steps given below:
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the "What's New" section
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Select the link "Forest Guard / Wildlife Guard Eligibility Result 2026"
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Now, enter your registration number and date of birth
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Then, your eligibility result will open
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Check the information carefully
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Download the result and take a printout for future reference
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Cutoff 2026
Candidates must check the complete category-wise cutoff below:
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Category
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Cut off Marks
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General/ OBC
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69.66
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SC
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62.10
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ST
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56.36
What Next After UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026
Candidates who have been declared eligible in this result now need to wait for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Written Examination. UPSSSC is expected to release the exam date and admit card in the coming weeks. Once the written exam is conducted, candidates who clear it will be called for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), where their height, chest, and running ability will be checked as per the prescribed norms for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts.
After clearing the physical tests, shortlisted candidates will undergo Document Verification, followed by a Medical Examination to confirm their fitness for the job. Only after successfully clearing all these stages will candidates receive their final selection and appointment letter.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com