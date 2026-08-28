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UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:06 IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 has been released by UPSSSC on 27 August 2026. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their eligibility result on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • UPSSSC released the Eligibility Result for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard recruitment.
  • A total of 19,692 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Exam based on PET scores.
  • Result posted on 27 August 2026; check details and cut-offs at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Eligibility Result for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard recruitment on its official website. Out of all the candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2025) and applied online for the Van Rakshak Main Exam (Advertisement No. 12-Pareeksha/2026), a total of 19,692 candidates have been shortlisted based on their normalized PET scores. Now, UPSSSC has released the list of candidates selected to appear in the Main Exam, along with category-wise cut-off marks. The full result has been uploaded on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.


UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Link

Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard Recruitment can now check their eligibility result on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number & date of birth and check the result from the direct link given below:

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026

Click Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all information about the UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

 Details

 

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Names

Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard

Advertisement No.

12 Exam 2026

Total Vacancies

708 Posts

Total No. of Selected Candidates

19,692 candidates

Result Type

Eligibility Result

Result Post Date

27 August 2026

Selection Based on 

Normalized PET scores

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

Steps To Check UPSSSC Forest Guard / Wildlife Guard Eligibility Result 2026

Candidates who applied for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts can check their eligibility result by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the "What's New" section

  • Select the link "Forest Guard / Wildlife Guard Eligibility Result 2026"

  • Now, enter your registration number and date of birth

  • Then, your eligibility result will open 

  • Check the information carefully

  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Cutoff 2026

Candidates must check the complete category-wise cutoff below:

Category 

Cut off Marks

General/ OBC 

69.66 

SC

62.10

ST

56.36

What Next After UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Result 2026

Candidates who have been declared eligible in this result now need to wait for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Written Examination. UPSSSC is expected to release the exam date and admit card in the coming weeks. Once the written exam is conducted, candidates who clear it will be called for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), where their height, chest, and running ability will be checked as per the prescribed norms for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts.

After clearing the physical tests, shortlisted candidates will undergo Document Verification, followed by a Medical Examination to confirm their fitness for the job. Only after successfully clearing all these stages will candidates receive their final selection and appointment letter.


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:06 IST

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