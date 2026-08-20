UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Key Points The UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains Exam Final Answer Key 2026 was released on August 20, 2026.

The Pharmacist Mains Exam 2026 was conducted offline on June 29, 2026.

A total of 564 Pharmacist posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Pharmacist Mains Exam Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The Exam was held in the offline mode on June 29, 2026 in a single shift. On July 1, 2026 the commission issued the provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the final answer key and calculate their final scores. One mark is awarded for every correct answer while there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case of incorrect attempt. The final answer key will now be used in further stages of the recruitment process. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 564 Pharmacist (Bheshajik) posts will be filled in the Directorate of Medical & Health Services, Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link UPSSSC has released the final answer key for the UPSSSC Pharmacist 2026 exam on August 20, 2026. Candidates can now check and download the answer key from the official website. Additionally candidates can access the answer key through the direct link provided in the table below. UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains Exam Final Answer Key 2026 Download PDF UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights The UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains exam 2026 was conducted on June 29, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM. The recruitment is organized under the Advt No 01/2026. Check the table below for overall details. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Exam Name UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains Exam 2026 Exam Date June 29, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date July 1, 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date August 20, 2026 Official website upsssc.gov.in

Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Candidates can check the following details mentioned in the UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 PDF- Exam Name

Conducting Body (UPSSSC)

Advertisement Number

Date of Examination

Question Paper Set

Number of Questions

Correct Answers

Post Name Steps to Download UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download and check the UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026- Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage you will find the Notice Board Section.

Click on the link that states Answer key (Descriptive) of the written examination conducted for Advertisement No. 01-Exam/2026, Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025)/02.

The final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answers according to your question paper set.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.