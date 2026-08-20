UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here
UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the final answer key for the Pharmacist Mains exam conducted on June 29, 2026. Candidates can download the PDF from the official website to calculate their final marks. Check all the important details in this article.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains Exam Final Answer Key 2026 was released on August 20, 2026.
- The Pharmacist Mains Exam 2026 was conducted offline on June 29, 2026.
- A total of 564 Pharmacist posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Pharmacist Mains Exam Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The Exam was held in the offline mode on June 29, 2026 in a single shift. On July 1, 2026 the commission issued the provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the final answer key and calculate their final scores. One mark is awarded for every correct answer while there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case of incorrect attempt. The final answer key will now be used in further stages of the recruitment process.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 564 Pharmacist (Bheshajik) posts will be filled in the Directorate of Medical & Health Services, Uttar Pradesh.
UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
UPSSSC has released the final answer key for the UPSSSC Pharmacist 2026 exam on August 20, 2026. Candidates can now check and download the answer key from the official website. Additionally candidates can access the answer key through the direct link provided in the table below.
|
UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains Exam Final Answer Key 2026
UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
The UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains exam 2026 was conducted on June 29, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM. The recruitment is organized under the Advt No 01/2026. Check the table below for overall details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC Pharmacist Mains Exam 2026
|
Exam Date
|
June 29, 2026
|
Provisional Answer Key Release Date
|
July 1, 2026
|
Final Answer Key Release Date
|
August 20, 2026
|
Official website
|
upsssc.gov.in
Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 PDF
Candidates can check the following details mentioned in the UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 PDF-
-
Exam Name
-
Conducting Body (UPSSSC)
-
Advertisement Number
-
Date of Examination
-
Question Paper Set
-
Number of Questions
-
Correct Answers
-
Post Name
Steps to Download UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download and check the UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026-
-
Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage you will find the Notice Board Section.
-
Click on the link that states Answer key (Descriptive) of the written examination conducted for Advertisement No. 01-Exam/2026, Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025)/02.
-
The final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
-
Check the answers according to your question paper set.
-
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
What’s Next After UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026?
After the release of the UPSSSC Pharmacist Final Answer Key 2026 candidates will have to wait for the declaration of the UPSSSC Pharmacist Result 2026. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key. Those who qualify the examination will be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process as per the selection criteria mentioned in the official notification.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSSSC website for the latest updates and announcements related to the Pharmacist Mains Exam 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.