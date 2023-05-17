UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 1468 Vacancies, Check Salary, Eligibility And Others

UPSSSC has invited online applications for the 1468 Village Development Officers (VDO) Posts on its official website. Check UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released job notification for the 1468 Village Development Officers (VDO) posts on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Preliminary Eligibility Test-PET-2022 score. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 12, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from May 23, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for 1468 Village Development Officers (VDO) posts can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.



Important Date UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The online application process for Village Development Officers (VDO) posts will commence from May 23, 2023 and the last date for submission of online application is June 12, 2023.

Notification Release Date-May 16, 2023

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 23, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 12, 2023

Last Date to Modify Application Form: June 19, 2023

Vacancy Details UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Village Development Officers (VDO)-1468

Eligibility Criteria UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Intermediate passed from any recognized board/institute.

Age Limit For UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 :

18-40 Years

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: You can apply online for these posts through the official website after following the steps given below.