UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 1468 Vacancies, Check Salary, Eligibility And Others

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released job notification for the 1468 Village Development Officers (VDO) posts on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Preliminary Eligibility Test-PET-2022 score. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 12, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from May 23, 2023.
Candidates willing to apply for 1468 Village Development Officers (VDO) posts can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Date UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The online application process for Village Development Officers (VDO) posts will commence from May 23, 2023 and the last date for submission of online application is June 12, 2023.
- Notification Release Date-May 16, 2023
- Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 23, 2023
- Last Date for Submission of Application: June 12, 2023
- Last Date to Modify Application Form: June 19, 2023
Vacancy Details UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Village Development Officers (VDO)-1468
Eligibility Criteria UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Intermediate passed from any recognized board/institute.
Age Limit For UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 :
18-40 Years
UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: You can apply online for these posts through the official website after following the steps given below.
- Visit to the official website-upsssc.gov.in
- Click on the Apply Online Link on the home page.
- Provide all your essential credentials to the application form on the home page.
- Now upload the all required documents to the link.
- Also provide the required exam fees to the tab.
- After submission of application, please print the application form for future reference.