UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Dal Adhikari Supplementary PET Result 2020 @upsssc.gov.in, Download Exercise Trainer & Development Team Officer Result 2020

UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Dal Adhikari Supplementary PET Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the supplementary result of Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Exercise Trainer & Regional Youth Welfare and Territorial Development Team Officer. Candidates, who have appeared in UPPSC Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari PET Exam, can download UPSSSC Yuva Vikas Dal Adhikari Result from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Exercise Trainer & Development Team Officer Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates, found eligible for the minimum physical fitness criteria examination and physical eligibility examination, through the link.

UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Dal Adhikari Supplementary PET Result

A total of 1500 candidates are invited for second round of PET. The candidates shall be informed about the time, date and venue of the physical exam on the official website in due course.

The commission has also uploaded the cut-off marks for different categories. The candidates can check the cut-off marks through the pdf link above.

How to Download UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari PET Result 2019 ? Go to the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Visit to the ‘News and Alert’ section available on the Home Page and click on the link link given for the result A PDF will open Check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates Take Print Out of your UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Result PDF and save a copy for future reference.

UPSSSC had conducted the Physical Endurance Test (PET) from 21 August to 25 August 2020. A total of 728 vacancies were notified for the Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Posts. Out of total 680 vacancies are for the post of Regional Youth and Welfare Territorial Development Team Officer and 48 for Exercise Instructor Posts