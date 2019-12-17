Download UPTET Admit Card 2019 @updeled.gov.in: Check Direct Link & latest UPTET Exam Schedule

UPTET Admit Card 2019 @updeled.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh board has released the UPTET 2019 Admit Card for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the UPTET Admit Card 2019 now by either visiting the official website or by clicking the direct link mentioned below. The UPTET hall ticket contains exam details such as centre of examination and Exam time. Check below the direct link to download your Admit Card.

UPTET exam is scheduled to be held on 22 December 2019 (Sunday) in two different shifts or sessions for UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. Over 16 lakhs candidates are expected to appear for the UPTET December exam this year. In order to appear for the exam, candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam centre on the day of UPTET examination. So, download and take a print out of your UPTET Admit card now. After downloading the UPTET Admit Card, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on their card. If any detail is wrong or incorrect, then you should immediately contact the UP Board. The UP Board can be approached at 0532-2467504 and 0532-2466769. Candidates can also send the E-Mail at uptethelpline@gmail.com.

Important Note: If you forget to carry the card, you will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Also, candidates with faulty admit card will not be allowed to make entry into the UPTET exam centre. So, download UPTET Admit Card now by visiting the following link:

How to download UPTET Admit Card 2019?

The UPTET Admit Card acts like a hall ticket to make entry into the examination hall. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam centre. Those who forget to carry the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam on 22 December 2019. We have shared here the direct link to download UPTET Admit Card 2019. So, download your UPTET Admit card by simply following the given steps. The given UPTET admit card direct link straightforwardly takes you to the official website of the UPTET 2019.

Follow the given steps to download the UPTET December admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Board - upbasiceduboard.gov.in OR updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPTET Admit Card 2019 download link

Step 3: Enter Registration No or Roll Number & Birth Date

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download & Save UPTET Admit Card for future purpose

UPTET Exam Schedule 2019

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will be held on 22 December 2019 in two different shifts. UPTET Paper-I will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and UPTET Paper-II will be held from 2: 30 PM to 5 PM. The Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers (Class VI-VIII). Over 16 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UPTET December 2019 exam. Of these, over 10 lakh candidates will give Paper-I and over 5 lakh candidates will give Paper-II. Have a look at the detailed exam schedule of UPTET 2019 exam:

Paper Date Time Duration Marks Paper-I 22 December 2019 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM 2.30 hours 150 Paper-II 2.30 PM to 5:00 PM

For more information on UPTET Exam, click here:

Get UPTET Mock Test here: