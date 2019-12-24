Search

UPTET 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Questions, Answer Key & Cut off

UPTET 2019 Exam Date will be released soon @ updeled.gov.in. UPTET Exam has been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Board. Check here UPTET Exam Schedule, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, cut off, answer key, result date & other details of the UPTET Notification.

Dec 24, 2019 13:08 IST
UPTET 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board will soon reveal the UPTET Exam date 2019 on its official website updeled.gov.in. The UPTET Exam was postponed earlier due to the unavoidable circumstances. The UPTET exam will now be held in January 2020 and the new UPTET Admit Card will be released for the new date. Get all the updates related to the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) here such as UPTET Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Exam Schedule, Cut off marks, Answer key and Result date. These details are based on the official notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority.

UPTET Exam will be conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).

Candidates need to qualify the UPTET Exam to be eligible for recruitment as Primary or Middle School Teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools. Upon qualifying the UPTET exam, candidates receive the UPTET qualifying certificate which is valid for up to 7 years. This certificate is released after the declaration of the UPTET Result. All this information is given in detail below. Have a look:

Download UPTET Admit Card 2019 @updeled.gov.in: Check Direct Link & latest UPTET Exam Schedule

UPTET Admit Card 2019

The UP Board released the UPTET admit card on the official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates can now download the Admit Card from the official website. UPTET Admit Card contains important details of the Exam – Candidate’s name, Exam centre, Exam Date & Time and slot. It is compulsory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam centre. Here is the complete process to download the UPTET Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPTET Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter Registration No & Birth Date

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download & save the UPTET Admit Card

UPTET 2019: Important Events & Dates

Event

Date

UPTET Online Registration

1 November 2019

Last Date to apply for UPTET

20 November 2019

Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees

21 November 2019

Last Date to print UPTET Form

22 November 2019

UPTET Admit Card 2019 release date

12 December 2019

UPTET Exam 2019

January 2020

UPTET OMR Sheet 2019

To be notified soon

UPTET Answer key 2019

To be notified soon

Last date to raise an objection to UPTET Answer Key

To be notified soon

UPTET Result 2019 declaration

To be notified soon

UPTET 2019 Exam Pattern – Paper-I & Paper-II

UPTET 2019 Exam will be conducted in two separate shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II.  Paper-I is for candidates intending to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper-II is for Class 6 to 8. A total of 150 questions will be asked in both the papers in objective-type format (multiple-choice questions - MCQs). Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of Paper-I & II.

UPTET Paper-I Exam Pattern

Subjects

No. of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

2 Hours

Language I (Hindi)

30

30

Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

2 Hours

UPTET Paper-II Exam Pattern

Subjects

No. of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

2 Hours

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Mathematics and Science

OR

Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

2 Hours

- Paper-I will be conducted in offline mode.

- 150 multiple-choice questions will be asked.

- Each question is of 1 mark.

- There is no negative marking for a wrong answer or un-attempted question.

UPTET Marking Scheme: Each question asked in the UPTET Exam is of 1 mark and there is no negative marking in Uttar Pradesh TET.

UPTET Syllabus 2019

UPTET Paper-I Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development – Class I-V Children (15 Questions)

Concept of Inclusive education & understanding special children needs (5 Questions)

Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions)

Language I

Language Comprehension (15 Questions)

Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

Language II

Comprehension (15 Questions)

Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

Mathematics

Content (15 Questions)

Pedagogical issues (15 Questions)

Environmental Studies

Content (15 Questions)

Pedagogical Issues (15 Questions)

UPTET Paper-II Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development for Class VI-VIII Children (15 Questions)

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding special children needs (5 Questions)

Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions)

Language I

Language Comprehension (15 Questions)

 Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

Language II

Comprehension (15 Questions)

Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)

Mathematics

Pedagogical issues

Number System

Algebra

Geometry

Mensuration

Data Handling

Science

Pedagogical issues

Food

Materials

World of the Living

Natural Resources

How Things Work

Natural Phenomena

Social Sciences/Social Studies

History

Geography

Social and Political Science

Pedagogical issues

UPTET Mock Test 2019 (with Answers) - Child Development & Pedagogy

UPTET Cut Off, Result & Eligibility Certificate 2019

The UPTET Cutoff is released after the declaration of UPTET Result. Candidates who secure the cut off marks are declared as Pass in the UPTET Result and are awarded the UPTET Eligibility Certificate. Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks of the UPTET:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

60% (90/150 marks)

SC/ST/OBC

55% marks (82/150 marks)

Note: All the above-shared information about the UPTET is based on the exam conducted in the previous years. The information will be updated after the release of UPTET 2019 Notification. Watch this space for more updates.

UPTET Application Process & Application Fee

UPTET 2019 Online Application Process begins on 1 November 2019. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:

Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2019”

Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

UPTET Application Fee 2019

Category

Application Fee

(Paper-I/Paper-II)

Application Fee

(Paper-I & Paper-II)

General/OBC

Rs 600

Rs 1200

SC/ST

Rs 400

Rs 800

PwD

Rs 100

Rs 200

The application fee can be paid online by Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking or offline through Bank Challan.

UPTET Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria to qualify the UPTET exam. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the UPTET 2019 exam is 18 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for various categories. For OBC Category candidates, the upper age limit is 38 years, 40 years for SC/ST and 45 years for persons with disability.

Educational Qualification

Primary Teachers (Class I-V)

Upper Primary Teachers (Class VI-VIII)

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years Diploma in EL. Education (D.El.Ed) - BTC

OR

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years BTC/CT (Nursery)/ Nursery Teacher Training (NTT)

OR

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed from NCTE recognised institution

OR

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 45% marks + B.Ed 

OR

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + Special BTC. Training

OR

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years special BCT Urdu training in Uttar Pradesh

OR

Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + Diploma in Teaching (For Urdu Teacher) from Aligarh Muslim University

Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years Diploma in EL. Education (D.El.Ed) - BTC

OR

Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed from NCTE recognised institution

OR

Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 45% marks + B.Ed 

OR

Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks +2-years B.Ed/Special B.Ed

OR

Intermediate with minimum 50% marks + 4-year BA.B.Ed/B.A.Ed

OR

Intermediate with at least of 50% marks + 4-year B.S.C.Ed/BSC.B.Ed

OR

Intermediate with at least of 50% marks + 4-year B.El.Ed in Primary Education

OR

Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 1-year Special B.Ed

Direct LinkDownload UPTET PDF Notification 2019

