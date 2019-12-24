UPTET 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Questions, Answer Key & Cut off

UPTET 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board will soon reveal the UPTET Exam date 2019 on its official website updeled.gov.in. The UPTET Exam was postponed earlier due to the unavoidable circumstances. The UPTET exam will now be held in January 2020 and the new UPTET Admit Card will be released for the new date. Get all the updates related to the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) here such as UPTET Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Exam Schedule, Cut off marks, Answer key and Result date. These details are based on the official notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority.
UPTET Exam will be conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).
Candidates need to qualify the UPTET Exam to be eligible for recruitment as Primary or Middle School Teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools. Upon qualifying the UPTET exam, candidates receive the UPTET qualifying certificate which is valid for up to 7 years. This certificate is released after the declaration of the UPTET Result. All this information is given in detail below. Have a look:
UPTET Admit Card 2019
The UP Board released the UPTET admit card on the official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates can now download the Admit Card from the official website. UPTET Admit Card contains important details of the Exam – Candidate’s name, Exam centre, Exam Date & Time and slot. It is compulsory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam centre. Here is the complete process to download the UPTET Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on UPTET Admit Card 2019
Step 3: Enter Registration No & Birth Date
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Download & save the UPTET Admit Card
UPTET 2019: Important Events & Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
UPTET Online Registration
|
1 November 2019
|
Last Date to apply for UPTET
|
20 November 2019
|
Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees
|
21 November 2019
|
Last Date to print UPTET Form
|
22 November 2019
|
UPTET Admit Card 2019 release date
|
12 December 2019
|
UPTET Exam 2019
|
January 2020
|
UPTET OMR Sheet 2019
|
To be notified soon
|
UPTET Answer key 2019
|
To be notified soon
|
Last date to raise an objection to UPTET Answer Key
|
To be notified soon
|
UPTET Result 2019 declaration
|
To be notified soon
UPTET 2019 Exam Pattern – Paper-I & Paper-II
UPTET 2019 Exam will be conducted in two separate shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Paper-I is for candidates intending to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper-II is for Class 6 to 8. A total of 150 questions will be asked in both the papers in objective-type format (multiple-choice questions - MCQs). Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of Paper-I & II.
UPTET Paper-I Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
2 Hours
|
Language I (Hindi)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours
|
Subjects
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
2 Hours
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science
OR
Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours
- Paper-I will be conducted in offline mode.
- 150 multiple-choice questions will be asked.
- Each question is of 1 mark.
- There is no negative marking for a wrong answer or un-attempted question.
UPTET Marking Scheme: Each question asked in the UPTET Exam is of 1 mark and there is no negative marking in Uttar Pradesh TET.
UPTET Syllabus 2019
UPTET Paper-I Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child Development – Class I-V Children (15 Questions)
Concept of Inclusive education & understanding special children needs (5 Questions)
Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions)
|
Language I
|
Language Comprehension (15 Questions)
Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)
|
Language II
|
Comprehension (15 Questions)
Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)
|
Mathematics
|
Content (15 Questions)
Pedagogical issues (15 Questions)
|
Environmental Studies
|
Content (15 Questions)
Pedagogical Issues (15 Questions)
UPTET Paper-II Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child Development for Class VI-VIII Children (15 Questions)
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding special children needs (5 Questions)
Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions)
|
Language I
|
Language Comprehension (15 Questions)
Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)
|
Language II
|
Comprehension (15 Questions)
Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions)
|
Mathematics
|
Pedagogical issues
Number System
Algebra
Geometry
Mensuration
Data Handling
|
Science
|
Pedagogical issues
Food
Materials
World of the Living
Natural Resources
How Things Work
Natural Phenomena
|
Social Sciences/Social Studies
|
History
Geography
Social and Political Science
Pedagogical issues
UPTET Mock Test 2019 (with Answers) - Child Development & Pedagogy
UPTET Cut Off, Result & Eligibility Certificate 2019
The UPTET Cutoff is released after the declaration of UPTET Result. Candidates who secure the cut off marks are declared as Pass in the UPTET Result and are awarded the UPTET Eligibility Certificate. Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks of the UPTET:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
60% (90/150 marks)
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
55% marks (82/150 marks)
Note: All the above-shared information about the UPTET is based on the exam conducted in the previous years. The information will be updated after the release of UPTET 2019 Notification. Watch this space for more updates.
UPTET Application Process & Application Fee
UPTET 2019 Online Application Process begins on 1 November 2019. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:
Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2019”
Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details
Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details
Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Save the confirmation page
UPTET Application Fee 2019
|
Category
|
Application Fee
(Paper-I/Paper-II)
|
Application Fee
(Paper-I & Paper-II)
|
General/OBC
|
Rs 600
|
Rs 1200
|
SC/ST
|
Rs 400
|
Rs 800
|
PwD
|
Rs 100
|
Rs 200
The application fee can be paid online by Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking or offline through Bank Challan.
UPTET Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification
Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria to qualify the UPTET exam. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria:
Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the UPTET 2019 exam is 18 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for various categories. For OBC Category candidates, the upper age limit is 38 years, 40 years for SC/ST and 45 years for persons with disability.
Educational Qualification
|
Primary Teachers (Class I-V)
|
Upper Primary Teachers (Class VI-VIII)
|
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years Diploma in EL. Education (D.El.Ed) - BTC
OR
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years BTC/CT (Nursery)/ Nursery Teacher Training (NTT)
OR
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed from NCTE recognised institution
OR
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 45% marks + B.Ed
OR
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + Special BTC. Training
OR
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years special BCT Urdu training in Uttar Pradesh
OR
Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + Diploma in Teaching (For Urdu Teacher) from Aligarh Muslim University
|
Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years Diploma in EL. Education (D.El.Ed) - BTC
OR
Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed from NCTE recognised institution
OR
Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 45% marks + B.Ed
OR
Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks +2-years B.Ed/Special B.Ed
OR
Intermediate with minimum 50% marks + 4-year BA.B.Ed/B.A.Ed
OR
Intermediate with at least of 50% marks + 4-year B.S.C.Ed/BSC.B.Ed
OR
Intermediate with at least of 50% marks + 4-year B.El.Ed in Primary Education
OR
Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 1-year Special B.Ed