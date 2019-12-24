UPTET 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Questions, Answer Key & Cut off

UPTET 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board will soon reveal the UPTET Exam date 2019 on its official website updeled.gov.in. The UPTET Exam was postponed earlier due to the unavoidable circumstances. The UPTET exam will now be held in January 2020 and the new UPTET Admit Card will be released for the new date. Get all the updates related to the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) here such as UPTET Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Exam Schedule, Cut off marks, Answer key and Result date. These details are based on the official notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority.

UPTET Exam will be conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).

Candidates need to qualify the UPTET Exam to be eligible for recruitment as Primary or Middle School Teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools. Upon qualifying the UPTET exam, candidates receive the UPTET qualifying certificate which is valid for up to 7 years. This certificate is released after the declaration of the UPTET Result. All this information is given in detail below. Have a look:

UPTET Admit Card 2019

The UP Board released the UPTET admit card on the official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates can now download the Admit Card from the official website. UPTET Admit Card contains important details of the Exam – Candidate’s name, Exam centre, Exam Date & Time and slot. It is compulsory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam centre. Here is the complete process to download the UPTET Admit Card: Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in Step 2: Click on UPTET Admit Card 2019 Step 3: Enter Registration No & Birth Date Step 4: Click on Submit Step 5: Download & save the UPTET Admit Card

UPTET 2019: Important Events & Dates

Event Date UPTET Online Registration 1 November 2019 Last Date to apply for UPTET 20 November 2019 Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees 21 November 2019 Last Date to print UPTET Form 22 November 2019 UPTET Admit Card 2019 release date 12 December 2019 UPTET Exam 2019 January 2020 UPTET OMR Sheet 2019 To be notified soon UPTET Answer key 2019 To be notified soon Last date to raise an objection to UPTET Answer Key To be notified soon UPTET Result 2019 declaration To be notified soon

UPTET 2019 Exam Pattern – Paper-I & Paper-II

UPTET 2019 Exam will be conducted in two separate shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Paper-I is for candidates intending to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper-II is for Class 6 to 8. A total of 150 questions will be asked in both the papers in objective-type format (multiple-choice questions - MCQs). Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of Paper-I & II.

UPTET Paper-I Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of MCQs Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Hours Language I (Hindi) 30 30 Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 2 Hours

UPTET Paper-I Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of MCQs Marks Duration Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 2 Hours Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics and Science OR Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150 2 Hours

- Paper-I will be conducted in offline mode.

- 150 multiple-choice questions will be asked.

- Each question is of 1 mark.

- There is no negative marking for a wrong answer or un-attempted question.

UPTET Marking Scheme: Each question asked in the UPTET Exam is of 1 mark and there is no negative marking in Uttar Pradesh TET.

UPTET Syllabus 2019

UPTET Paper-I Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development – Class I-V Children (15 Questions) Concept of Inclusive education & understanding special children needs (5 Questions) Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions) Language I Language Comprehension (15 Questions) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions) Language II Comprehension (15 Questions) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions) Mathematics Content (15 Questions) Pedagogical issues (15 Questions) Environmental Studies Content (15 Questions) Pedagogical Issues (15 Questions)

UPTET Paper-II Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development for Class VI-VIII Children (15 Questions) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding special children needs (5 Questions) Learning and Pedagogy (10 Questions) Language I Language Comprehension (15 Questions) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions) Language II Comprehension (15 Questions) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 Questions) Mathematics Pedagogical issues Number System Algebra Geometry Mensuration Data Handling Science Pedagogical issues Food Materials World of the Living Natural Resources How Things Work Natural Phenomena Social Sciences/Social Studies History Geography Social and Political Science Pedagogical issues

UPTET Cut Off, Result & Eligibility Certificate 2019

The UPTET Cutoff is released after the declaration of UPTET Result. Candidates who secure the cut off marks are declared as Pass in the UPTET Result and are awarded the UPTET Eligibility Certificate. Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks of the UPTET:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% (90/150 marks) SC/ST/OBC 55% marks (82/150 marks)

Note: All the above-shared information about the UPTET is based on the exam conducted in the previous years. The information will be updated after the release of UPTET 2019 Notification. Watch this space for more updates.

UPTET Application Process & Application Fee

UPTET 2019 Online Application Process begins on 1 November 2019. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:

Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2019”

Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

UPTET Application Fee 2019

Category Application Fee (Paper-I/Paper-II) Application Fee (Paper-I & Paper-II) General/OBC Rs 600 Rs 1200 SC/ST Rs 400 Rs 800 PwD Rs 100 Rs 200

The application fee can be paid online by Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking or offline through Bank Challan.

UPTET Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria to qualify the UPTET exam. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the UPTET 2019 exam is 18 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for various categories. For OBC Category candidates, the upper age limit is 38 years, 40 years for SC/ST and 45 years for persons with disability.

Educational Qualification

Primary Teachers (Class I-V) Upper Primary Teachers (Class VI-VIII) Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years Diploma in EL. Education (D.El.Ed) - BTC OR Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years BTC/CT (Nursery)/ Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) OR Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed from NCTE recognised institution OR Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 45% marks + B.Ed OR Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + Special BTC. Training OR Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years special BCT Urdu training in Uttar Pradesh OR Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + Diploma in Teaching (For Urdu Teacher) from Aligarh Muslim University Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 2 years Diploma in EL. Education (D.El.Ed) - BTC OR Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed from NCTE recognised institution OR Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 45% marks + B.Ed OR Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution with minimum 50% marks +2-years B.Ed/Special B.Ed OR Intermediate with minimum 50% marks + 4-year BA.B.Ed/B.A.Ed OR Intermediate with at least of 50% marks + 4-year B.S.C.Ed/BSC.B.Ed OR Intermediate with at least of 50% marks + 4-year B.El.Ed in Primary Education OR Graduation/Post-Graduation from a UGC-recognised University/Institution + 1-year Special B.Ed

Direct Link - Download UPTET PDF Notification 2019