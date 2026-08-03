UTET 2026 Application Last Date Today: Apply Online at ukutet.com - Direct Link Here

Key Points UTET 2026 applications commenced July 14, 2026; last date to apply is Aug 3, 2026.

Application fee payment deadline is Aug 6, 2026; correction window Aug 8-11, 2026.

UTET 2026 determines eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in Uttarakhand schools.

UTET 2026 Application: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 on 14 July 2026 and the application process also commenced from 14 July onwards. The last date to fill the application form is 03 August 2026. Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying and making a career in school teaching should apply for the UTET 2026 at the earliest. Do not wait till the last moment as you can face technical glitches in the last hours. The candidates can pay the application fee till 06 August till 11:59 pm. The Board will also provide the correction facility for the already submitted applications. The correction portal will open on 08 August and closes on 11 August. The UTET will be conducted for assessing the eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 8. There will be two papers conducted- UTET 1 to teach Classes 1 to 5 and UTET 2 to teach Classes 6 to 8.

UTET 2026 Highlights The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) is a state-level examination which is conducted to determine the eligibility of the test-takers for teaching Classes 1 to 8. The candidates who will qualify the exam will be awarded an eligibility certificate. Check the highlights of UTET 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttarakhand Board of School Education Exam Name Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 Purpose To determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach primary and upper primary classes (Class 1 to 8) No. of Papers Two: UTET 1 and UTET 2 Exam Mode Offline Application Start Date 14 July 2026 Last Date to Apply 03 August 2026 Fee Payment Last Date 06 August 2026 Correction Window 08 August to 11 August 2026 Official Website ukutet.com

UTET 2026 Application Link The candidates can apply for the UTET 2026 application at ukutet.com. You just need to visit the official website and complete the registration process. The direct link to fill the application form is provided here for the convenience of the candidates. UTET 2026 Application Form Apply Link Steps to Apply for UTET 2026 To apply for the UTET 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below: Go to the official website at ukutet.com.

On the homepage, go to the Applicant Login section.

Enter your registration number and password.

Click on the Login button.

If you are a news user, then Click New Registration and register yourself. After registration is done, go to the Applicant Login section.

After logging in, fill the application form with all the required details.

Upload the scanned documents such as the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Preview the application form and submit after carefully verifying it.

Save a copy of the application form for future reference.