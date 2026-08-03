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UTET 2026 Application Last Date Today: Apply Online at ukutet.com - Direct Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 12:31 IST

UTET 2026 Application: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is going to close the UTET 2026 application portal today, on 03 August 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying but haven’t applied yet should visit the official website at ukutet.com and apply now. Check this article to get the application link, application process, eligibility criteria, and other details.

UTET 2026 Application Last Date Today: Apply Online at ukutet.com - Direct Link Here
UTET 2026 Application Last Date Today: Apply Online at ukutet.com - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • UTET 2026 applications commenced July 14, 2026; last date to apply is Aug 3, 2026.
  • Application fee payment deadline is Aug 6, 2026; correction window Aug 8-11, 2026.
  • UTET 2026 determines eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in Uttarakhand schools.

UTET 2026 Application: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 on 14 July 2026 and the application process also commenced from 14 July onwards. The last date to fill the application form is 03 August 2026. Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying and making a career in school teaching should apply for the UTET 2026 at the earliest. Do not wait till the last moment as you can face technical glitches in the last hours. The candidates can pay the application fee till 06 August till 11:59 pm. The Board will also provide the correction facility for the already submitted applications. The correction portal will open on 08 August and closes on 11 August. The UTET will be conducted for assessing the eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 8. There will be two papers conducted- UTET 1 to teach Classes 1 to 5 and UTET 2 to teach Classes 6 to 8.

UTET 2026 Highlights

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) is a state-level examination which is conducted to determine the eligibility of the test-takers for teaching Classes 1 to 8. The candidates who will qualify the exam will be awarded an eligibility certificate. Check the highlights of UTET 2026 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Exam Name

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach primary and upper primary classes (Class 1 to 8)

No. of Papers

Two: UTET 1 and UTET 2

Exam Mode

Offline

Application Start Date

14 July 2026

Last Date to Apply

03 August 2026

Fee Payment Last Date

06 August 2026

Correction Window

08 August to 11 August 2026

Official Website

ukutet.com

UTET 2026 Application Link

The candidates can apply for the UTET 2026 application at ukutet.com. You just need to visit the official website and complete the registration process. The direct link to fill the application form is provided here for the convenience of the candidates.

UTET 2026 Application Form

Apply Link

Steps to Apply for UTET 2026

To apply for the UTET 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:

  • Go to the official website at ukutet.com.

  • On the homepage, go to the Applicant Login section.

  • Enter your registration number and password.

  • Click on the Login button.

  • If you are a news user, then Click New Registration and register yourself. After registration is done, go to the Applicant Login section.

  • After logging in, fill the application form with all the required details.

  • Upload the scanned documents such as the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as applicable.

  • Preview the application form and submit after carefully verifying it.

  • Save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Download UTET Syllabus 2026 Here

UTET Eligibility Criteria

The candidates are required to meet certain educational requirements in order to apply for the UTET 1 and UTET 2. The educational criteria varies for both papers.

Paper

Educational Qualification

UTET 1

  • Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed./BTC) OR

    • Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed./BTC), OR

    • Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), OR

    • Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) (D.Ed.) recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), OR

    • Graduation (or its equivalent) and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed./BTC)

  • Shikshamitras working on honorarium in Government Primary Schools who have passed the two-year D.El.Ed. training from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after the permission of the State Government

  • Teachers are regularly appointed (in-service teachers) to the post of Assistant Teacher/Headmaster (Primary) and Assistant Teacher/Headmaster (Upper Primary) in all types of schools imparting education from class 01-05, which are allotted a UDISE code.

UTET 2

  • Graduation (or its equivalent) and passed a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/D.El.Ed), OR

    • Graduation (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed a 1-year Bachelor in Education B.Ed./L.T./Shiksha Shastri (Institutional only), OR

    • Graduation (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 1-year Bachelor in Education B.Ed./L.T./Shiksha Shastri (Institutional only), OR

    • Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), OR

    • Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 4-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed. or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed, OR

    • Graduation (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed B.Ed. (Special Education) recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), OR

    • Graduation or Post-Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed B.Ed., provided that the minimum percentage of marks requirement at graduation will not apply to those who took admission in Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education or equivalent course before 29 July 2011, OR

    • Teachers regularly appointed (in-service teachers) to the post of Assistant Teacher/Headmaster, Assistant Teacher (L.T.) in all types of schools imparting education from class 06 to 08, which are allotted a UDISE code.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 12:31 IST

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