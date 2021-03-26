Uttarakhand TET 2021 Conducted Successfully, Over 39000 Candidates Appeared for the Exam

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has successfully concluded the Uttarakhand TET 2021 examination on March 24. The examination was conducted on Wednesday at 117 examination centers in 29 cities of the state. Council Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari said that UTET I and II examinations were held in two shifts on Wednesday. UTET I examination was completed in the first shift. For which 39,309 (91.81%) of the 42,817 candidates registered took the exam. UTET II examination was conducted in the second shift.

Uttarakhand TET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date UTET 2021 Admit Card March 10, 2021 UTET 2021 Exam Date March 24, 2021 UTET 2021 Answer key To be Announced Soon! UTET 2021 Result Date To be Announced Soon!

UTET 2021: Exam Pattern & Selection Process

Exam Duration Two hours 30 Minutes Language Hindi, English No. of Questions (Paper I) 150 No. of Questions (Paper II) 150

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary education (UBSE) conducts Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) to test the eligibility of the candidates for teaching posts in government and private schools across the state. This is a qualifying test, which enables the recruitment body to select candidates who aspire to become teachers. The exam is conducted in two parts, i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is for the candidates who are applying for primary classes from 1 to 5 and Paper II is for classes 6 to 8. After qualifying the exam, selected candidates are given a TET Eligibility Certificate that remains valid for seven years. This certificate enables them to apply for the post of teachers in government and private schools based on their TET ranks or scores.







