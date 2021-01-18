TET 2021 Exams: List of Teachers Eligibility Tests- CTET/HTET/KTET/UPTET/Bihar STET/MISC
List of TET 2021 Exams: Check here the complete list of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) that will be conducted in the year 2021. Know the exam dates and other details of the TET 2021 exams such as CTET/ HTET/ KTET/ UPTET/ Bihar STET/OTET/HP TET/ MAHATET/ PSTET/WB TET & MISC.
The Year 2021 will witness the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by various state governments to enable the candidates obtain the eligibility to apply for teacher recruitment drive. Qualifying the TET or CTET exam is one of the essential qualification for candidates to become eligible for appointment as teacher of Class I to VIII in the government-aided schools. The aim behind the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test exam is that it introduces common benchmark and standards of teacher quality and enables students from the teacher education institutions to boost their performance.
While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been entrusted for the conduct of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), state governments or state education departments are responsible for conducting the TET exams. For instance, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the Bihar STET exam; Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducts the HTET exam; HPBOSE conducts the HP TET exam and likewise respective state boards or departments conduct the TET exams.
Here, we have shared the complete list of TET exams that will be conducted this year along with their important details such as exam dates and updates. Have a look:
List of TET Exams 2021
|
TET Exam
|
Conducting Body
|
Exam Date
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
31st January 2021
|
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
|
2nd & 3rd January 2021
|
West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)
|
31st January 2021
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|
12th - 15th December 2020
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
9th - 21st September 2020
|
Assam Secondary Education Department
|
10th January 2021
|
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
|
9th & 17th January 2021
|
Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu
|
To be announced soon!
|
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
|
Postponed!
|
Karnataka's Department of Public Instruction
|
4th October 2020
|
Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB)
|
Postponed!
|
Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority
|
To be announced soon!
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
To be announced soon!
|
Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)
|
19th January 2020
|
OTET (Odisha)
|
Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha
|
To be announced soon!
|
Sikkim Human Resource Development Department
|
Postponed!
The TET exams are conducted in fair and transparent manner. It is solely upon candidates' merit and capability to qualify the CTET and TET examinations. Get all updates regarding the CTET & TET 2021 exams here.