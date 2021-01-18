TET 2021 Exams: List of Teachers Eligibility Tests- CTET/HTET/KTET/UPTET/Bihar STET/MISC

List of TET 2021 Exams: Check here the complete list of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) that will be conducted in the year 2021. Know the exam dates and other details of the TET 2021 exams such as CTET/ HTET/ KTET/ UPTET/ Bihar STET/OTET/HP TET/ MAHATET/ PSTET/WB TET & MISC.

List of TET 2021 Exams

The Year 2021 will witness the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by various state governments to enable the candidates obtain the eligibility to apply for teacher recruitment drive. Qualifying the TET or CTET exam is one of the essential qualification for candidates to become eligible for appointment as teacher of Class I to VIII in the government-aided schools. The aim behind the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test exam is that it introduces common benchmark and standards of teacher quality and enables students from the teacher education institutions to boost their performance.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been entrusted for the conduct of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), state governments or state education departments are responsible for conducting the TET exams.  For instance, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the Bihar STET exam; Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducts the HTET exam; HPBOSE conducts the HP TET exam and likewise respective state boards or departments conduct the TET exams.

Here, we have shared the complete list of TET exams that will be conducted this year along with their important details such as exam dates and updates. Have a look:

List of TET Exams 2021

TET Exam

Conducting Body

Exam Date

CTET

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

31st January 2021

HTET (Haryana)

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)

2nd & 3rd January 2021

WB TET (West Bengal)

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)

31st January 2021

HP TET (Himachal Pradesh)

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

12th - 15th December 2020

Bihar STET

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

9th - 21st September 2020

Assam TET (HS)

Assam Secondary Education Department

10th January 2021

Kerala TET (KTET)

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

9th & 17th January 2021

TN TET (Tamil Nadu)

Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu

To be announced soon!

MP TET (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Postponed!

KARTET (Karnataka)

Karnataka's Department of Public Instruction

4th October 2020

CG TET (Chhattisgarh)

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB)

Postponed!

UPTET (Uttar Pradesh)

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority

To be announced soon!

PSTET (Punjab)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

To be announced soon!

MAHA TET (Maharashtra)

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)

19th January 2020

OTET (Odisha)

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha

To be announced soon!

Sikkim TET

Sikkim Human Resource Development Department

Postponed!

The TET exams are conducted in fair and transparent manner. It is solely upon candidates' merit and capability to qualify the CTET and TET examinations. Get all updates regarding the CTET & TET 2021 exams here.
