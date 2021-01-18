TET 2021 Exams: List of Teachers Eligibility Tests- CTET/HTET/KTET/UPTET/Bihar STET/MISC

The Year 2021 will witness the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by various state governments to enable the candidates obtain the eligibility to apply for teacher recruitment drive. Qualifying the TET or CTET exam is one of the essential qualification for candidates to become eligible for appointment as teacher of Class I to VIII in the government-aided schools. The aim behind the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test exam is that it introduces common benchmark and standards of teacher quality and enables students from the teacher education institutions to boost their performance.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been entrusted for the conduct of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), state governments or state education departments are responsible for conducting the TET exams. For instance, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the Bihar STET exam; Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducts the HTET exam; HPBOSE conducts the HP TET exam and likewise respective state boards or departments conduct the TET exams.

Here, we have shared the complete list of TET exams that will be conducted this year along with their important details such as exam dates and updates. Have a look:

List of TET Exams 2021

The TET exams are conducted in fair and transparent manner. It is solely upon candidates' merit and capability to qualify the CTET and TET examinations. Get all updates regarding the CTET & TET 2021 exams here.