WB TET Exam Update: Primary TET 2017 Exam on 31st January 2021; Admit Card releases soon @wbbpe.org

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released a short notice for holding the WB TET 2017 exam for Primary Teachers. As per the official notice, the WB TET 2017 exam will be held on 31st January 2021, the date when the CBSE will hold the CTET 2020 exam as well. The WB TET Admit Card 2021 will release soon on the official website wbbpe.org. Candidates who had applied for the WB Primary TET 2017 will be required to appear for the exam. Have a look at the official notice below regarding the exam date and schedule of the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test along with the other important details.

The WB TET 2017 exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode for candidates who want to become Primary Teacher for Classes 1 to 5. In the exam, multiple choice questions will be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The final exam rules and instructions will be released along with the admit card soon.

Let's have a look at the exam date notice below:

WB TET 2017 Exam Schedule

Exam Name WB Primary TET 2017 Exam Date 31st January 2021 Exam Time 1 to 3:30 pm Duration 2.30 hours

WB TET Admit Card 2017 for 31st January 2021 Exam

The WBBPE is expected to release the admit card for the Primary TET 2017 exam soon in due course on its official website. The admit card will contain the following information:

- Candidate's Name

- Father's Name

- Date of Birth

- Roll number

- Gender & Category

- Exam Date & Time

- Reporting Time

- Exam Centre Address

- Candidate’s Photo & Signature

- Exam Rules & Instructions

Candidates should frequently visit the official website to get the latest updates on the WBTET 2017 exam and admit card.