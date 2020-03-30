Sikkim TET 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19 @sikkimhrdd.org: Check Exam Date & Schedule

Sikkim TET 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. The Sikkim Human Resource Development Department was scheduled to conduct the Sikkim STET 2020 exam on 11th April 2020. However, due to the spread of contagious Coronavirus, the Sikkim HRD had to postpone the STET exam date until further order. In this article, we have shared the official notification PDF of Sikkim TET postponement along with the revised exam schedule. The Sikkim HRDD will now release new Sikkim TET Hall Ticket for the exam at sikkimhrdd.org. Candidates who have applied for the Sikkim Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) can check here the updates of the exam such as exam pattern of STET Paper 1 and Paper 2 and other details.

The Sikkim TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day. The STET Level 1 exam for Primary Teacher will be held in the morning shift and STET Level 2 exam for Graduate Teacher will be held in afternoon shift. Candidates need to appear for the exam and obtain the Sikkim TET Passing Marks to get the Sikkim Eligibility Certificate. The exam will test candidate's knowledge on issues related to child development and pedagogy along with subject knowledge such as Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

Let's have a look at the exam schedule and other updates of the Sikkim TET exam below:

Sikkim TET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Timing Duration Marks Sikkim TET Level I 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 Sikkim TET Level II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

- Sikkim TET Level 1 exam will be held in morning session

- Sikkim TET Level 2 exam will be held in afternoon session

- Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours duration

- The marks allotted to each paper are 150 marks

- Total 150 questions will be asked in each paper

- There is no negative marking in Sikkim TET exam

Sikkim TET 2020: Exam Updates and FAQs

Have a look at frequently asked questions on the Sikkim TET exam:

Q1. What is new Sikkim TET Exam Date 2020?

Answer: The new Sikkim TET Exam Date will be revealed soon at sikkimhrdd.org.

Q2. When will Sikkim TET Admit Card or Hall Ticket 2020 release?

Answer: The Sikkim TET Hall Ticket will be release a week before the exam.

Q3. Is there negative marking in Sikkim STET Exam?

Answer: No, there is no negative marking in STET exam.

Q4. What are the Subjects in Sikkim TET Paper 1/Level I?

Answer: In Sikkim TET Level 1 exam, questions are asked from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Environmental Studies.

Q5. What are the Subjects in Sikkim TET Paper 2/Level II?

Answer: In Sikkim TET Level 2 exam, questions are asked from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies.

Q6. What are the Sikkim TET Passing Marks?

Answer: The Sikkim TET Passing Marks for General Category candidates are 60% - 90 Marks out of 150. For SC/ST/OBC category candidates, the STET Passing Marks are 55% - 82.5 Marks.

Q7. For how long Sikkim TET certificate is considered as valid?

Answer: The Sikkim TET Certificate is valid till the employability age of the candidates.