CG TET 2020 Exam postponed: CG Vyapam to organise CGTET exam on new date; Check Details

CG Vyapam has postponed the exam date of CG TET 2020 due to outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and India on the whole. All the education institutions have been closed in the state till March 31, 2020. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) was expected to organise the CG TET exam on 22nd March 2020. However, the exam has now been postponed until further notice. CG Vyapam will announce the new exam date of Chhattisgarh TET 2020 exam after taking into view the situation of the state. Candidates who have applied for the Chhattisgarh Teachers Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2020 exam can check below the updates of the exam.

The CG TET exam will be held in two different shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CG TET Paper 1 is for primary class teachers (class 1 to 5) and CG TET Paper 2 is for Upper Primary class teachers (class 6 to 8). The Chhattisgarh TET exam is for candidates who want to obtain the eligibility to apply for teaching jobs in Chhattisgarh schools. It is one of the compulsory eligibility criteria. To qualify the CG TET exam, candidates need to get the passing marks which awards them with the CGTET Certificate.

Let's have a look at the official notification of CG TET 2020 Exam postponement below:

What is CG TET new Exam Date 2020?

The new exam date of CG TET will be revealed soon on the official website of the CG Vyapam - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates should frequently check the website to get the latest updates on the Chhattisgarh TET-20 exam.

What is Syllabus of CG TET 2020?

To know the detailed syllabus of CG TET 2020 exam, visit the link given below:

When will the CG TET Admit Card 2020 release?

The CG TET 2020 admit card will be released a week before the day of examination at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.