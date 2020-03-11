CG TET Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus of CGTET Paper 1&2- Download Hindi PDF

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) is going to conduct the CG TET 2020 Exam on 22nd March to make candidates eligible to apply for teaching jobs in Chhattisgarh schools. The CGTET Admit Card 2020 will be released soon on 13th March on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh TET exam will be held in two separate sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. CG TET Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and CGTET Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. We have shared below the detailed syllabus of the CG TET Exam along with the latest Exam Pattern of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who have applied for the CG TET 2020 should definitely go through the given CGTET Syllabus and start preparations for the exam accordingly.

The CGTET Syllabus is also shared below in the Hindi Language in the form of PDF Download file. The syllabus contains important topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Along with the topics, marks allotted to each section are also mentioned below. So, have a look at the syllabus of Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) below.

Let’s first look at the important dates of CGTET Exam:

CG TET 2020 Exam Important Dates CGTET Exam Date 22 March 2020 Release of CG TET Admit Card 13 March 2020 Release of CG TET Answer Keys April 2020 CGTET Result Date May or June 2020

CG TET Exam Pattern 2020

CG TET 2020 Exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Primary and Secondary Teacher in Chhattisgarh schools. It will consist of two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of both the papers below:

CGTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Hindi) 30 30 Language I (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

- 150 Questions will be asked in objective multiple-choice format

- Each question carries 1 mark

- There is no negative marking in CGTET exam.

- The total duration of paper would be 2.30 hours

CGTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Hindi) 30 30 Language I (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics & Science/ Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

- Total 150 MCQs will be asked of total 150 marks

- There will be no negative marking

- The total duration of exam is 2.30 hours

- Maths & Science teachers need to opt for Mathematics & Science subject

- Social Science teacher needs to opt for Social Science

CG TET Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of CGTET Paper 1 below of all subjects:

CG TET Syllabus – Paper 1 Subject Topics Number of Questions Child Development and Pedagogy Introduction to Child Development 7 Dimensions of Development 7 Learning & Cognitive Development 9 Children with special needs 7 Total 30 MCQs Language 1 – Hindi वर्ण विचार 3 शब्द विचार 4 शब्द रचना 4 पद व पद – भेद 3 वाक्य परिचय 3 रचना 4 बच्चो की भाषाई क्षमता अवं उनका विकास 3 मूल्यांकन 3 Total 30 MCQs Language 2 - English Reading Comprehension Unseen Passage Grammar Vocabulary 15 Pedagogy of Language Development 15 Total 30 MCQs Mathematics Nature of Mathematics 7 Teaching Learning and Evaluation of Mathematics 7 Decimal System, Number System, Simplification, Square Root, HCF & LCM, Average, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Unity law, Ratio & Proportion, Area & Volume, Time 16 Total 30 MCQs Environmental Studies Understanding Own Environment 3 Understanding of Children on Environment 4 Why to Teach Environmental Studies 3 Teaching of Social Studies 4 Environmental Studies and Class room Activities 4 Family 4 Care of One’s own Body 4 Ecological System 4 Total 30 MCQs

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of CGTET Paper 2 below of all subjects:

CG TET Syllabus – Paper 2 Subject Topics Number of Questions Child Development and Pedagogy Development of Primary School Child 7 Inclusive Education 5 Learning & Pedagogy 10 Children with special needs 8 Total 30 MCQs Language 1 – Hindi वर्ण विचार 5 शब्द विचार 6 विराम चिन्ह – प्रमुख प्रकार 2 पद व पद – भेद 5 वाक्य परिचय 2 रचना 4 अपठित गद्दांश 3 भाषाई कौशलों का अध्यापन 3 Total 30 MCQs Language 2 - English Reading Comprehension Unseen Passage Grammar Vocabulary 15 Pedagogy of Language Development 15 Total 30 MCQs Mathematics & Science Nature of Mathematics 5 Algebra, BODMAS, Number Series 5 Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Ratio & Proportion 5 Line & Angle, Plane Shapes 5 Triangle, Rectangle, Parallelogram, Trapezium, Cube, Cuboids, Right Circular Cylinder 5 Data Interpretation & Statistics 5 Living Things 6 Force & Motion, Heat 6 Light, Sound & Magnetism 6 Electricity, Science & Technology 6 Structure of Matter & Chemical Substances 6 Total 60 MCQs Social Science Indian Society 4 Indian Culture and Heritage 4 Maurya Dynasty and Gupta Dynasty 4 Bhakti and Sufi Movement 4 Mughal Dynasty 4 British Period 4 Indian Constitution 4 Regulatory, Executory and Judicial Systems 4 Earth and its Important Components 4 Study of India 4 Chhattisgarh – its geographical Condition & resources 5 History and Culture of Chhattisgarh 5 Pedagogical issues 10 Total 60 MCQs

CG TET Syllabus in PDF Download Format – Hindi & English

PDF Download CG TET Syllabus 2020 in English Language

PDF Download CG TET Syllabus 2020 in Hindi Language

CG TET Passing Marks 2020

Have a look at the passing or cut off marks of the Chhattisgarh TET Exam for reserved and unreserved categories:

Category Passing Marks Passing Percentage General/Unreserved Category 90 60% OBC/ SC/ST/PWD/Reserved Category 60 40%

