CG TET Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus of CGTET Paper 1&2- Download Hindi PDF

CG TET 2020: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board to conduct CGTET Exam on 22nd March 2020. Check here detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the Chhattisgarh CGTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with CG TET Syllabus PDF in the Hindi Language.

Mar 11, 2020 17:47 IST
CG TET Syllabus 2020

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) is going to conduct the CG TET 2020 Exam on 22nd March to make candidates eligible to apply for teaching jobs in Chhattisgarh schools. The CGTET Admit Card 2020 will be released soon on 13th March on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh TET exam will be held in two separate sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. CG TET Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and CGTET Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. We have shared below the detailed syllabus of the CG TET Exam along with the latest Exam Pattern of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who have applied for the CG TET 2020 should definitely go through the given CGTET Syllabus and start preparations for the exam accordingly.

The CGTET Syllabus is also shared below in the Hindi Language in the form of PDF Download file. The syllabus contains important topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Along with the topics, marks allotted to each section are also mentioned below. So, have a look at the syllabus of Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) below.

Let’s first look at the important dates of CGTET Exam:

CG TET 2020 Exam

Important Dates

CGTET Exam Date

22 March 2020

Release of CG TET Admit Card

13 March 2020

Release of CG TET Answer Keys

April 2020

CGTET Result Date

May or June 2020

CG TET Exam Pattern 2020

CG TET 2020 Exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Primary and Secondary Teacher in Chhattisgarh schools. It will consist of two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of both the papers below:

CGTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Hindi)

30

30

Language I (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

- 150 Questions will be asked in objective multiple-choice format

- Each question carries 1 mark

- There is no negative marking in CGTET exam.

- The total duration of paper would be 2.30 hours

CGTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Hindi)

30

30

Language I (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics & Science/ Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

- Total 150 MCQs will be asked of total 150 marks

- There will be no negative marking

- The total duration of exam is 2.30 hours

- Maths & Science teachers need to opt for Mathematics & Science subject

- Social Science teacher needs to opt for Social Science

CG TET Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of CGTET Paper 1 below of all subjects:

CG TET Syllabus – Paper 1

Subject

Topics

Number of Questions

Child Development and Pedagogy

Introduction to Child Development

7

Dimensions of Development

7

Learning & Cognitive Development

9

Children with special needs

7

Total

30 MCQs

Language 1 – Hindi

वर्ण विचार

3

शब्द विचार

4

शब्द रचना

4

पद व पद –  भेद

3

वाक्य परिचय

3

रचना

4

बच्चो की भाषाई क्षमता अवं उनका विकास

3

मूल्यांकन

3

Total

30 MCQs

Language 2 - English

Reading Comprehension

Unseen Passage

Grammar

Vocabulary

15

Pedagogy of Language Development

 

15

Total

30 MCQs

Mathematics

Nature of Mathematics

7

Teaching Learning and Evaluation of Mathematics

7

Decimal System, Number System, Simplification, Square Root, HCF & LCM, Average, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Unity law, Ratio & Proportion, Area & Volume, Time

16

Total

30 MCQs

Environmental Studies

Understanding Own Environment

3

 

Understanding of Children on Environment

4

 

Why to Teach Environmental Studies

3

 

Teaching of Social Studies

4

 

Environmental Studies and Class room Activities

4

 

Family

4

 

Care of One’s own Body

4

 

Ecological System

4

Total

30 MCQs

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of CGTET Paper 2 below of all subjects:

CG TET Syllabus – Paper 2

Subject

Topics

Number of Questions

Child Development and Pedagogy

Development of Primary School Child

7

Inclusive Education

5

Learning & Pedagogy

10

Children with special needs

8

Total

30 MCQs

Language 1 – Hindi

वर्ण विचार

5

शब्द विचार

6

विराम चिन्ह – प्रमुख प्रकार

2

पद व पद –  भेद

5

वाक्य परिचय

2

रचना

4

अपठित गद्दांश

3

भाषाई कौशलों का अध्यापन

3

Total

30 MCQs

Language 2 - English

Reading Comprehension

Unseen Passage

Grammar

Vocabulary

15

Pedagogy of Language Development

 

15

Total

30 MCQs

Mathematics & Science

Nature of Mathematics

5

Algebra, BODMAS, Number Series

5

Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Ratio & Proportion

5

Line & Angle, Plane Shapes

5

Triangle, Rectangle, Parallelogram, Trapezium, Cube, Cuboids, Right Circular Cylinder

5

Data Interpretation & Statistics

5

Living Things

6

Force & Motion, Heat

6

Light, Sound & Magnetism

6

Electricity, Science & Technology

6

Structure of Matter & Chemical Substances

6

Total

60 MCQs

Social Science

Indian Society

4

 

Indian Culture and Heritage

4

 

Maurya Dynasty and Gupta Dynasty

4

 

Bhakti and Sufi Movement

4

 

Mughal Dynasty

4

 

British Period

4

 

Indian Constitution

4

 

Regulatory, Executory and Judicial Systems

4

 

Earth and its Important Components

4

 

Study of India

4

 

Chhattisgarh – its geographical Condition & resources

5

 

History and Culture of Chhattisgarh

5

 

Pedagogical issues

10

Total

60 MCQs

CG TET Syllabus in PDF Download Format – Hindi & English

PDF Download CG TET Syllabus 2020 in English Language

PDF Download CG TET Syllabus 2020 in Hindi Language

CG TET Passing Marks 2020

Have a look at the passing or cut off marks of the Chhattisgarh TET Exam for reserved and unreserved categories:

Category

Passing Marks

Passing Percentage

General/Unreserved Category

90

60%

OBC/ SC/ST/PWD/Reserved Category

60

40%

Watch this space for more updates regarding CG TET 2020 Exam.

