Karnataka TET 2020: KARTET Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus, Books, Notification PDF

Karnataka TET 2020 registration begins @ schooleducation.kar.nic.in for the KARTET 2019 exam. Candidates can apply online now for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 exam. The last day to apply for KARTET exam is 25th February. We have shared here the direct link on which the eligible candidates can apply online without any difficulty. Before filling the KARTET Application Form 2020, go through the detailed eligibility criteria, Exam Date, Pattern, Reference Books and Syllabus and download Karnataka TET Notification PDF 2020 on the link mentioned below.

KARTET 2019 Exam will be organised by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Instruction of the Central Junior College of Bangalore. The Karnataka TET Exam will be held on 15 March 2020. KARTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same date. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. In both the papers, candidates will be asked 150 multiple choice questions from sections like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, Social Studies and EVS. Candidates who would qualify the exam will be awarded with the KARTET Certificate, making them eligible to apply for Karnataka teacher jobs.

Have a look at the detailed information on the Karnataka TET 2019 exam below and start preparations for the exam. First, apply online on the direct link here:

Karnataka KARTET Important Dates 2019-20

Event Date Start Date of Online application form 25 January 2020 Last date of Online application 25 February 2020 Last date for fee payment 25 February 2020 Release of Karnataka TET Admit Card 7 March 2020 KARTET Exam Date 15 March 2020

KARTET Application Process 2020

Step 1: Visit schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on online application for Karnataka TET 2019

Step 3: Register by filling required details

Step 4: Fill KARTET application form

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit

KARTET Application Fee for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

Category Paper I or II Paper I & II General Rs. 700 Rs. 1000 SC/ST Rs. 350 Rs. 500 Note: PwD or Differently Abled Candidates are not required to pay exam fee.

Karnataka TET Exam Schedule 2020

Event Paper I Paper II Date of Examination March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020 Entry to the Exam centre 09-00 AM 01:30 PM Distribution of KARTET Test Booklets 09:15 AM 01:45 PM Time to open the seal of Test Booklet 09:25 AM 01:55 PM Closing of Exam Centre gates 09:30 AM 02:00 PM KARTET Test Commences 09:30 AM 02:00 PM KARTET Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 04:30 PM

Karnataka TET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Paper 1

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Diploma in Elementary Education

Karnataka TET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Paper 2

Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year B.A.Ed /B.Sc.Ed

OR

Graduation with 50% marks + passed or appearing in Final year B.Ed. (Special Education)

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2019-20: Paper 1 & Paper 2

- The KARTET Paper I is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5

- The KARTET Paper II is for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8

- There is no negative marking

- 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked in both papers

- Each question is of 1 mark

Have a look at the detailed exam pattern and structure of both papers below:

KARTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

KARTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) OR Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150

KARTET Syllabus 2019-20

We have shared below the detailed syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of all sections - Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. PDF Download and go through the official syllabus of the Karnataka TET Exam and start your preparations now. The given KARTET Syllabus is based on the latest notification.

Things to be carried to exam centre

- Karnataka TET Admit Card 2020

- Good Quality Blue or Black ball pens

Watch this space for more updates regarding the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2020.