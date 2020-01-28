Search

Karnataka TET 2020: KARTET Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus, Books, Notification PDF

Karnataka TET 2019-20 application process starts @ schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Apply online now on direct link here. Check KARTET Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date, Syllabus, Books and download Karnataka TET Notification PDF 2020.

Jan 28, 2020 13:23 IST
Karnataka TET 2020

Karnataka TET 2020 registration begins @ schooleducation.kar.nic.in for the KARTET 2019 exam. Candidates can apply online now for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 exam. The last day to apply for KARTET exam is 25th February. We have shared here the direct link on which the eligible candidates can apply online without any difficulty. Before filling the KARTET Application Form 2020, go through the detailed eligibility criteria, Exam Date, Pattern, Reference Books and Syllabus and download Karnataka TET Notification PDF 2020 on the link mentioned below.

KARTET 2019 Exam will be organised by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Instruction of the Central Junior College of Bangalore. The Karnataka TET Exam will be held on 15 March 2020. KARTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same date. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. In both the papers, candidates will be asked 150 multiple choice questions from sections like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, Social Studies and EVS. Candidates who would qualify the exam will be awarded with the KARTET Certificate, making them eligible to apply for Karnataka teacher jobs.

Have a look at the detailed information on the Karnataka TET 2019 exam below and start preparations for the exam. First, apply online on the direct link here:

Apply for KARTET Exam 2020 – Direct Link

Download Karnataka TET Notification PDF 2020

Karnataka KARTET Important Dates 2019-20

Event

Date

Start Date of Online application form

25 January 2020

Last date of Online application

25 February 2020

Last date for fee payment

25 February 2020

Release of Karnataka TET Admit Card

7 March 2020

KARTET Exam Date

15 March 2020

KARTET Application Process 2020

Step 1: Visit schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on online application for Karnataka TET 2019

Step 3: Register by filling required details

Step 4: Fill KARTET application form

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit

KARTET Application Fee for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

Category

Paper I or II

Paper I & II

General

Rs. 700

Rs. 1000

SC/ST

Rs. 350

Rs. 500

Note: PwD or Differently Abled Candidates are not required to pay exam fee.

Karnataka TET Exam Schedule 2020

Event

Paper I

Paper II

Date of Examination

March 15, 2020

March 15, 2020

Entry to the Exam centre

09-00 AM

01:30 PM

Distribution of KARTET Test Booklets

09:15 AM

01:45 PM

Time to open the seal of Test Booklet

09:25 AM

01:55 PM

Closing of Exam Centre gates

09:30 AM

02:00 PM

KARTET Test Commences

09:30 AM

02:00 PM

KARTET Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

04:30 PM

Karnataka TET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Paper 1

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Diploma in Elementary Education

Karnataka TET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Paper 2

Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year B.A.Ed /B.Sc.Ed

OR

Graduation with 50% marks + passed or appearing in Final year B.Ed. (Special Education)

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2019-20: Paper 1 & Paper 2

- The KARTET Paper I is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5

- The KARTET Paper II is for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8

- There is no negative marking

- 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked in both papers

- Each question is of 1 mark

Have a look at the detailed exam pattern and structure of both papers below:

KARTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of MCQs

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

KARTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of MCQs

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics and Science

(for Mathematics and Science teacher)

OR

Social Studies/Social Science

(for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

60

60

Total

150

150

KARTET Syllabus 2019-20

We have shared below the detailed syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of all sections - Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. PDF Download and go through the official syllabus of the Karnataka TET Exam and start your preparations now. The given KARTET Syllabus is based on the latest notification.

Karnataka TET Syllabus 2020 (English) – PDF Download

Karnataka TET Syllabus 2020 (Kannada) – PDF Download

Things to be carried to exam centre

- Karnataka TET Admit Card 2020

- Good Quality Blue or Black ball pens

Watch this space for more updates regarding the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2020.

