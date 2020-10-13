Karnataka TET Answer Key 2020 released @schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Raise Objections against KARTET Keys; Download PDF

Department of Public Instruction of Karnataka has released the Karnataka Answer Key 2020 on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The KARTET 2019 exam was held on 4 October 2020 across various exam centres of the state. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam and many chose to skip UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam over Karnataka TET examination. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test exam can now PDF Download the official KARTET Key Answers 2020 of Paper 1 and Paper 2 all Part I, II, III, VI, V. The official Karnataka TET 2020 Answer Keys released are provisional as of now. Candidates can raise objections against any faulty or wrong key answers till 21 October by filling a form along with an authentic proof to prove the same.

Karnataka TET exam was conducted in two sessions for KARTET Paper I and Paper II. The Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become teacher for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8 teachers. In both the papers, a total of 150 MCQs were asked and each question is of 1 mark. So, one right answer would fetch you 1 mark. By going through the answer keys mentioned below, you will be able to calculate your expected Karnataka TET Result 2020 by calculating marks on the basis of answers marked by you in the exam.

Let's now have a look at the process to download the answer keys below along with the PDF Download links of all sets and papers:

How to Download Karnataka TET Answer Keys 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Key Answers of Newspaper I or II

Step 3: Download the Keys in PDF format

Karnataka TET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF

Paper Answer Key KARTER Key Answers 2020 of Paper 1 (All Parts) Download PDF KARTET Key Answers 2020 of Paper 2 (All Parts) Download PDF

Process to Raise Objections against Karnataka TET Answer Keys 2020

If a candidate finds any of the answers mentioned in official keys as faulty or wrong, he or she can raise objections against the same by logging into the link mentioned on the website and filling a form to submit a proof with the objection. The last date to raise objection against the keys is 21 October 2020. Here is the link on which candidates can raise objections:

Raise Objections against incorrect KARTET Key Answers 2020 here-Direct Link

By clicking on this link, you need to enter your application number and date of birth and you get to see the form online.