Bihar STET Answer Key 2019 released by BSEB @biharboardonline.com: Raise objections till 20 October; Download PDF

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official Bihar SET Answer Key 2019 @ biharboardonline.com for the STET re-exam that was held during 9 September to 21 September 2020. Candidates who applied for the Bihar STET 2019 examination had to appear again for the re-exam of Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) as the exam held earlier was cancelled by the Bihar board. The BSEB has now released the provisional Bihar STET 2019 Answer Key to enable candidates to raise objections, if they find any answer as incorrect or faulty. Here we have shared the direct link below from where the candidates can download the answer keys in PDF file format. Also, check below the process to challenge the key.

The Bihar STET 2019 exam was initially held in January 2020. The exam was held across 300 examination centres and over 2.4 lakh candidates gave the exam. However, the exam was cancelled by the BSEB after an Inquiry Committee confirmed the instances of leak of Bihar STET Question Paper, cheating during the exam and unstructured Question Paper. Subsequently, the board took the re-examination of all the candidates in September 2020. The provisional answer key of the Bihar STET re-exam is available now on the official website.

Let's have a look at the process to download the answer keys below:

Bihar STET Answer Key 2019

The Bihar STET Answer Key is available in the form of PDF Download format. In order to download the answer key, candidates need to login to the account on the link notified by the board. The objection can be raised by logging into the same link. Here is the direct link:

Download PDF Bihar STET Answer Key 2019-Direct Link

Have a look at step-by-step process to raise objections against the faulty answer key, if any:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on "STET Objection 2019" under Grievances tab

Step 3: Enter your application number, Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Raise Objections by filling the form and provide an authentic proof of the same

Candidates can raise objections till 20 October 2020. After receiving the objections, the BSEB will release the final answer keys and result of the STET 2019 exam.

Bihar STET Result 2019

Candidates who successfully attain the minimum qualifying marks in the examination will get declared as 'Pass' in the Bihar STET 2019 exam. The minimum qualifying marks are different for different categories. Have a look:

General - 90 out of 150

OBC/SC/ST - 82 out of 150

The Bihar STET Result will be declared after the BSEB analyses the objections raised by candidates. It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get updates on final answer keys and results of Bihar STET.