OTET 2021 Exam Date Out, Admit Card to Release on March 31: Check Details
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct the OTET 2021 exam on April 9, 2021, and the admit card for the same will release on March 31, 2021. Check more details.
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha conducts Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in order to select candidates for the appointment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. It may be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.
OTET 2021 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021
|
Start date of Registration Process
|
February 20, 2021
|
Last day to pay the registration fees
|
March 8, 2021
|
Exam Date
|
April 9, 2021
|
Release of Admit Card
|
March 31, 2021
|
Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper I)
|
Exam Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language -1, Oriya/UrduHindi/Telegu/Bengali
|
30
|
30
|
Language – 2 (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper-II)
|
Exam Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language – 1, Oriya/ Telegu/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu
|
30
|
30
|
Language- 2 (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
90
|
90
BSE OTET 2021: Steps to Download Admit Card
- Visit the official website of OTET bseodisha.nic.in
- Click on “Examination Tab” and follow the examination link.
- On the new window, click on the link to download admit card.
- Enter details of the registration number along with the Father’s name and the password.
- Click on ” View my admit Card”.
- Download the admit card and print a copy to carry on the exam day.
OTET Eligibility Criteria 2021
|
OTET Eligibility Criteria for Category-A (Paper-I)
Candidates fulfilling any one of the below-mentioned parameters meet OTET 2021 eligibility criteria for Category-A (Paper-I):
- Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC/PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education (CT or DElEd).
- Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC/PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education, in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002.
- Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a four-year diploma in BElEd.
- Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 percent (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Special Education.
- Candidates should clear graduation in any stream. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education/ Special Education.
|
OTET Eligibility Criteria for Category-B (Paper-II)
Candidates fulfilling either of the below-mentioned parameters meet OTET 2021 eligibility criteria for Category-B (Paper-II):
- Candidates should clear graduation with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) marks. Also, candidates should pass a one-year course in Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).
- Candidates should clear graduation with at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) marks. Also, candidates should pass one-year B.Ed course in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
- Candidates should clear graduation with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) marks. Also, candidates should pass a one-year course in BEd (Special Education).
- Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 percent (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should pass a four-year BA Ed/ BSc Ed course.
