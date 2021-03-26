OTET 2021 Exam Date Out, Admit Card to Release on March 31: Check Details

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha conducts Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in order to select candidates for the appointment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. It may be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

TET 2021 Exams List: Check Exam Date & Updates of Teachers Eligibility Tests

OTET 2021 Highlights

Exam Name OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021 Start date of Registration Process February 20, 2021 Last day to pay the registration fees March 8, 2021 Exam Date April 9, 2021 Release of Admit Card March 31, 2021 Exam Duration 150 minutes

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper I)

Exam Name Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language -1, Oriya/UrduHindi/Telegu/Bengali 30 30 Language – 2 (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper-II)

Exam Name Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language – 1, Oriya/ Telegu/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu 30 30 Language- 2 (English) 30 30 Total 90 90

BSE OTET 2021: Steps to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of OTET bseodisha.nic.in Click on “Examination Tab” and follow the examination link. On the new window, click on the link to download admit card. Enter details of the registration number along with the Father’s name and the password. Click on ” View my admit Card”. Download the admit card and print a copy to carry on the exam day.

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2021

OTET Eligibility Criteria for Category-A (Paper-I)

Candidates fulfilling any one of the below-mentioned parameters meet OTET 2021 eligibility criteria for Category-A (Paper-I):

Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC/PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education (CT or DElEd). Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC/PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education, in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002. Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a four-year diploma in BElEd. Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 percent (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Special Education. Candidates should clear graduation in any stream. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education/ Special Education.

OTET Eligibility Criteria for Category-B (Paper-II)

Candidates fulfilling either of the below-mentioned parameters meet OTET 2021 eligibility criteria for Category-B (Paper-II):