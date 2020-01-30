Search

Top Government Exams 2020 List: Exam Dates of UPSC/SSC/RRB/Bank/CTET/UGC NET/Misc

Check here full list of Government Recruitment exams here with Notification PDF details such as Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Vacancies, Qualifying Marks, Selection Process and other details. Have a look at upcoming top Government Exam details and start preparations now.

Jan 30, 2020 18:36 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Top Government Exams 2020
Top Government Exams 2020

Government Exams 2020: The exam dates of several upcoming government exams have been revealed. Aspirants who are looking forward to getting a Government job or PSU job or Bank Job can check here the full list of upcoming government exams 2020-21. The list contains the examinations conducted by agencies like UPSC, SSC, RRB, DMRC, IBPS, CBSE, NTA and others. Know the exam dates and details now and start preparations to fetch recruitment in 2020. We have shared here complete Notification PDF details of all exams such as Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Vacancies, Qualifying Marks, Selection Process and other details.

Getting your dream Government Job is not a tough task now. All you need is to fulfil the required eligibility criteria and crack the government exam. However, due to very high competition, fetching the job becomes a little difficult as lakhs of candidates apply for such recruitment exams every year. Such high competitive levels in any or every government exam have forced the recruiting agencies to fix a proper recruitment process involving two or three phases of examinations followed by either Interview or Document verification. You can get all these detailed below along with each listed government exam.

So, get a general overview of all the upcoming Government Exams 2020-21 and chalk out a proper study plan now to crack these exams with high marks.

Upcoming UPSC & SSC Examinations 2020

Have a look at the exam dates of Prelims & Mains or Phase 1 & Phase 2 exams conducted by the UPSC and SSC below. Along with the dates, we have also shared the complete recruitment process followed by these organizations such as Application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off marks and other important details.

Exam Name

Dates

Important Details

UPSC IAS Civil Services 2020

Prelims Exam Date:

31 May 2020

Mains Exam Date:

18 September 2020

UPSC IAS 2020: Updated Current Affairs Topics for exam

UPSC CDS 2020

Exam Date (I):

2 February 2020

Exam Date (II):

8 November 2020

UPSC CDS 2020: Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Selection Process, Cut off, Salary

UPSC NDA & NA 2020

Exam Date (I):

19 April 2020

Exam Date (II):

6 September 2020

UPSC NDA 2020: Check Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies, Exam Date & Other Notifications

UPSC CAPF 2020

Exam Date:

9 August 2020

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (AC): Previous Years’ Papers - PDF Download

UPSC IES 2020

Exam Date:

26 June 2020

UPSC ESE 2020: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Qualifications

SSC CGL 2019

Tier-I Exam Date:

2 to 11 March 2020 (CBE)

Tier-II & Tier-III Exam Date:

22 June 2020 to 25 June 2020 (CBE)

SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III & IV with Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019

Tier-I Exam Date:

16 to 27 March 2020 (CBE)

Tier-II Exam Date:

28th June 2020

SSC CHSL Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

SSC JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) 2019

Paper-I Exam Date:

30 March 2020 to 2 April 2020

Paper-II Exam Date:

21 June 2020

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Paper-II

SSC Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator/Senior Hindi

Translator/Hindi Pradhyapak 2019 (Paper-II)

Exam Date:

16 February 2020

SSC JHT 2019-20: Result, Cutoff, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Other Notifications

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2019

Exam Date:

5 May to 7 May 2020 (CBE)

SSC Stenographer: Check Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII/ 2020Ʌ

Exam Date:

10 June 2020 to 12 June 2020 (CBE)

SSC Selection Posts: Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & other Notifications

SSC SI in Delhi Police/CAPFs/ASI/CISF 2019

(Paper-II)

Exam Date:

21 June 2020

Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2018-19 Exam including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

SSC SI in Delhi Police/CAPFs 2020

Paper-I Exam Date:

28 September 2020 to 1 October 2020 (CBE)

Paper-II Exam Date:

1 March 2021

Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2018-19 Exam including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

SSC Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator/Senior Hindi

Translator/Hindi Pradhyapak 2020

Paper-I Exam Date:

1 October 2020 (CBE)

Paper-II Exam Date:

January 2021

SSC JHT 2019-20: Result, Cutoff, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Other Notifications

SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff 2020

Paper-I Exam Date:

26 Oct 2020 to 13 Nov 2020 (CBE)

Paper-II Exam Date:

1 March 2021

SSC MTS 2019 Final Selection under 2 Age Groups

SSC JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) 2020

Paper-I Exam Date:

February 2021

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Paper-II

SSC CHSL 2020

Registration Date:

30 November 2020 to 15 December 2020

SSC CHSL Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

SSC CGL 2020

Registration Date:

15 September 2020 to 15 October 2020

SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III & IV with Exam Pattern

 Other Government Exams 2020

Apart from all these exams, have a look at the other crucial upcoming Government exams such as CTET, TET Exams, UGC NET, DMRC, AFCAT and others. Have a look:

Exam Name

Dates

Important Details

Bank Exams 2020

Upcoming Bank Exams 2020-21 – Download Full List

CTET 2020

Exam Date:

5 July 2020

CTET 2020: Exam Date, Registration, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus, Qualify Marks, Notification PDF

UGC NET 2020

Exam Date:

15  June 2020 to 20 June 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

AFCAT 2020

Exam Date:

22 & 23 Feb 2020

AFCAT 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

DMRC Recruitment Exam 2020

Exam Date:

February or March 2020

 

DMRC Syllabus & Exam Pattern for Maintainer/JE/CRA/Assistant Manager/Steno

Watch this space for more updates regarding the ongoing and upcoming government exams of the year 2020-21.

Related Stories