Top Government Exams 2020 List: Exam Dates of UPSC/SSC/RRB/Bank/CTET/UGC NET/Misc

Government Exams 2020: The exam dates of several upcoming government exams have been revealed. Aspirants who are looking forward to getting a Government job or PSU job or Bank Job can check here the full list of upcoming government exams 2020-21. The list contains the examinations conducted by agencies like UPSC, SSC, RRB, DMRC, IBPS, CBSE, NTA and others. Know the exam dates and details now and start preparations to fetch recruitment in 2020. We have shared here complete Notification PDF details of all exams such as Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Vacancies, Qualifying Marks, Selection Process and other details.
Getting your dream Government Job is not a tough task now. All you need is to fulfil the required eligibility criteria and crack the government exam. However, due to very high competition, fetching the job becomes a little difficult as lakhs of candidates apply for such recruitment exams every year. Such high competitive levels in any or every government exam have forced the recruiting agencies to fix a proper recruitment process involving two or three phases of examinations followed by either Interview or Document verification. You can get all these detailed below along with each listed government exam.
So, get a general overview of all the upcoming Government Exams 2020-21 and chalk out a proper study plan now to crack these exams with high marks.
Upcoming UPSC & SSC Examinations 2020
Have a look at the exam dates of Prelims & Mains or Phase 1 & Phase 2 exams conducted by the UPSC and SSC below. Along with the dates, we have also shared the complete recruitment process followed by these organizations such as Application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off marks and other important details.
|
Exam Name
|
Dates
|
Important Details
|
UPSC IAS Civil Services 2020
|
Prelims Exam Date:
31 May 2020
Mains Exam Date:
18 September 2020
|
UPSC CDS 2020
|
Exam Date (I):
2 February 2020
Exam Date (II):
8 November 2020
|
UPSC CDS 2020: Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Selection Process, Cut off, Salary
|
UPSC NDA & NA 2020
|
Exam Date (I):
19 April 2020
Exam Date (II):
6 September 2020
|
UPSC NDA 2020: Check Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies, Exam Date & Other Notifications
|
UPSC CAPF 2020
|
Exam Date:
9 August 2020
|
UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (AC): Previous Years’ Papers - PDF Download
|
UPSC IES 2020
|
Exam Date:
26 June 2020
|
UPSC ESE 2020: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Qualifications
|
SSC CGL 2019
|
Tier-I Exam Date:
2 to 11 March 2020 (CBE)
Tier-II & Tier-III Exam Date:
22 June 2020 to 25 June 2020 (CBE)
|
SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III & IV with Exam Pattern
|
SSC CHSL 2019
|
Tier-I Exam Date:
16 to 27 March 2020 (CBE)
Tier-II Exam Date:
28th June 2020
|
SSC CHSL Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)
|
SSC JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) 2019
|
Paper-I Exam Date:
30 March 2020 to 2 April 2020
Paper-II Exam Date:
21 June 2020
|
Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Paper-II
|
SSC Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator/Senior Hindi
Translator/Hindi Pradhyapak 2019 (Paper-II)
|
Exam Date:
16 February 2020
|
SSC JHT 2019-20: Result, Cutoff, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Other Notifications
|
SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2019
|
Exam Date:
5 May to 7 May 2020 (CBE)
|
SSC Stenographer: Check Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications
|
SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII/ 2020Ʌ
|
Exam Date:
10 June 2020 to 12 June 2020 (CBE)
|
SSC Selection Posts: Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & other Notifications
|
SSC SI in Delhi Police/CAPFs/ASI/CISF 2019
(Paper-II)
|
Exam Date:
21 June 2020
|
Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2018-19 Exam including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests
|
SSC SI in Delhi Police/CAPFs 2020
|
Paper-I Exam Date:
28 September 2020 to 1 October 2020 (CBE)
Paper-II Exam Date:
1 March 2021
|
Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2018-19 Exam including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests
|
SSC Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator/Senior Hindi
Translator/Hindi Pradhyapak 2020
|
Paper-I Exam Date:
1 October 2020 (CBE)
Paper-II Exam Date:
January 2021
|
SSC JHT 2019-20: Result, Cutoff, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Other Notifications
|
SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff 2020
|
Paper-I Exam Date:
26 Oct 2020 to 13 Nov 2020 (CBE)
Paper-II Exam Date:
1 March 2021
|
SSC JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) 2020
|
Paper-I Exam Date:
February 2021
|
Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Paper-II
|
SSC CHSL 2020
|
Registration Date:
30 November 2020 to 15 December 2020
|
SSC CHSL Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)
|
SSC CGL 2020
|
Registration Date:
15 September 2020 to 15 October 2020
|
SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III & IV with Exam Pattern
Other Government Exams 2020
Apart from all these exams, have a look at the other crucial upcoming Government exams such as CTET, TET Exams, UGC NET, DMRC, AFCAT and others. Have a look:
|
Exam Name
|
Dates
|
Important Details
|
Bank Exams 2020
|
CTET 2020
|
Exam Date:
5 July 2020
|
CTET 2020: Exam Date, Registration, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus, Qualify Marks, Notification PDF
|
UGC NET 2020
|
Exam Date:
15 June 2020 to 20 June 2020
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
|
AFCAT 2020
|
Exam Date:
22 & 23 Feb 2020
|
DMRC Recruitment Exam 2020
|
Exam Date:
February or March 2020
|
DMRC Syllabus & Exam Pattern for Maintainer/JE/CRA/Assistant Manager/Steno
Watch this space for more updates regarding the ongoing and upcoming government exams of the year 2020-21.