Upcoming Bank Exams 2020-21 – Download Full List

Bank Exams 2020-21: Check here full list of ongoing and upcoming bank Clerk/PO exams including the important details of the notification, online application dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, exam date and other details.

Jan 30, 2020 16:56 IST
Upcoming Bank Exams 2020-21: Get here the complete list of ongoing and upcoming bank exams of the year 2020-21. Know the Bank PO and Bank Clerk recruitment details such as the release of notification PDF, online application dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam date, result date and other details. Candidates searching for bank jobs should definitely have a look at these bank exams details. We have shared here the exam details of upcoming as well as currently ongoing bank exams. Along with these details, know everything you need to know about the recruitment process of these banks.

The full list of upcoming bank exams 2020 contains the name of recruiting agency or bank, important dates, notification PDF and recruitment process in detail. You get to know about the process followed by the IBPS/SBI/RBI/ to fill vacancies in their respective organizations. Along with it, we have also mentioned the detailed eligibility criteria for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates required to be fulfilled for these banks recruitment.

Have a look at the details of upcoming bank exams below and start your preparations accordingly.

Exam Name

Exam Dates

Important Details

IBPS PO Recruitment  2020

Online Registration

August-September 2020

Release of Admit Card

September 2020

Prelims Exam Date

3 October 2020

4 October 2020

10 October 2020

Mains Exam Date

28 November 2020

18 November 2018

IBPS PO Application Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cutoff, Result & Merit List

IBPS Clerk Recruitment  2020

Online Registration:

October 2020

Release of Admit Card

November 2020

Prelims Exam Date

12 December 2020

13 December 2020

19 December 2020

Mains Exam Date

24 January 2021

IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Prelims & Mains

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment  2020

Online Registration

June - July 2020

Release of Admit Card

July 2020

Prelims Exam Date

Officer Scale I and Office Assistants :

1 August 2020

2 August 2020

8 August 2020

9 August 2020

16 August 2020

Officers Scale II & III Single Exam: 13 September 2020

Mains Exam Date

RRB PO - 13 September 2020

RRB Clerk- 19th September 2020

IBPS RRB 2020: Know everything from Registration, Eligibility, to Syllabus here!

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment  2020

Notification Release Date

September 2020 (Expected)

Registration

September-October 2020 (Expected)

Phase - I Exam

November 2020 (Expected)

Phase - II Exam

December 2020 (Expected)

Interview:

January 2021 (Expected)

RBI Grade B 2020: Registration, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Mock Test, Topics, Pattern Cut off & Salary

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019-20

Registration

23 December 2019 to 24 January 2020

Release of Admit Card

February 2020

Prelims Exam Date

14-15 February 2020

Mains Exam Date

March 2020

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020: Check detailed syllabus & Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains

RBI Assistant Salary 2020: Allowances, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SBI Clerk Recruitment  2020

Online Registration

3 January 2020 – 26 January 2020

Release of Admit Card

11 February 2020

Prelims Exam Date

February/March 2020

Mains Exam Date

19th April 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Mock Test & Important Questions with Answers

Check SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains with Exam Pattern

SBI PO Recruitment  2020

Online Registration

April - May 2020 (Expected)

Release of Admit Card:

June 2020 (Expected)

Prelims Exam Date:

July 2020 (Expected)

Mains Exam Date:

August 2018 (Expected)

Group Exercises & Interview:

September 2020 (Expected)

SBI PO Syllabus: Detailed Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Qualification & Attempts Limit

IBPS Calendar 2020-21 PDF out @ ibps.in: Check Exam Dates of IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB/SO

