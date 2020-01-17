IBPS Calendar 2020-21 Released @ ibps.in: Download PDF IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB/SO Exam Dates here

IBPS Calendar 2020-21 released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS Exam Calendar contains the exam dates of IBPS RRB 2020, IBPS Clerk 2020, IBPS PO 2020 and IBPS SO 2020 Prelims and Mains exams. Candidates who are looking forward to appearing for the bank exams should go through the IBPS exam dates to build a proper timetable for exam preparation. The dates revealed by the IBPS are tentative as of now. It is solely IBPS discretion to modify the dates later. Check below the complete exam calendar for Online Common Recruitment Process (CRP) of IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB/SO 2020 exams. These exam dates are also provided in the form of PDF Download format below.

IBPS conducts IBPS Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS RRB PO/Clerk and IBPS SO recruitment exams every year for candidates to fetch a banking job in public sector banks of India. All these exams are conducted online. The IBPS Exams are generally conducted in second half of the year. This year as well, IBPS will be holding the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 in August 2020. The IBPS PO Prelims will be held in October 2020 and IBPS Clerk Prelims will be held in December 2020. The complete dates are provided below in tabular format.

Check the exam dates below and also download PDF the details IBPS Exam Calendar 2020-21.

IBPS Calendar 2020-21

Exams Prelims Exam date Mains Exam date IBPS RRB 2020 PO/Clerk (Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants) 1 August 2020 2 August 2020 8 August 2020 9 August 2020 16 August 2020 RRB PO - 13 September 2020 RRB Clerk- 19th September 2020 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III 13 September 2020 IBPS PO 2020 3 October 2020 4 October 2020 10 October 2020 28 November 2020 IBPS Clerk 2020 12 December 2020 13 December 2020 19 December 2020 24 January 2021 IBPS SO 26 December 2020 27 December 2020 30 January 2021

Note: These are the exam dates for all the IBPS examinations. The dates of IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB notification and registration will be revealed later by the IBPS.