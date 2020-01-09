IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains: Latest Exam Pattern; Marking Scheme, Topics

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 and latest Exam Pattern is shared for both Prelims and Mains Exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on 19 January 2020. Candidates can check here the updated and subject-wise syllabus for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2020. The IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus is provided here on the basis of previous years question papers and latest notification. The syllabus contains the marking scheme followed by the IBPS for each subject and the important topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Go through the given IBPS Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern and know your preparation level now.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) carries out the IBPS Clerk Recruitment in two phases - Preliminary and Mains Examinations. Here is the topic-wise and section-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus that contains the important topics from which the questions could be asked in the IBPS Clerk Exam. With just a few days left for the Mains examination, it is suggested that candidates should devote this time for preparations as per the latest syllabus. Though many of the candidates might be aware of the exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains 2020, there might be many who would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam for the first time.

Taking this into consideration, we have provided here the exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Exam – Prelims & Mains. Check here the IBPS Clerk Syllabus, Exam Pattern and the marking scheme. Have a look:

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2020

Preliminary Exam: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Mains Exam: In IBPS Mains Exam 2020, candidates are asked Multiple Choice Questions from four sections - General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. There is a sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt each section in the given time frame. Have a look at the exam pattern:

Section No.of MCQs Marks Sectional Timing General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability 50 60 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 MCQs 200 Marks 160 minutes

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020: Syllabus – Questions Asked, Topics & Difficulty Level

English Language Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability Reading Comprehensions Vocabulary Fill in the blanks Antonym & Synonym Sentence Completion Cloze Test Error Detection Para jumbles Phrase Replacement Inference Connectors Puzzles - Seating Arrangements, Directions, Box-based, Month-Based, Days-Based, Row-based Distance and Direction Blood Relations Syllogism Order and Ranking Coding-Decoding Input-Output Inequalities Alphanumeric Series Figure Series Verbal Reasoning Data Interpretation - Tabular, Bar Graph, Line Chart & Pie Chart Number Series Quadratic Equations Simplification Approximation Percentages Simple Interest & Compound Interest Profit and Loss Average Speed, Distance and Time Ratio and Proportion Problem on Ages Data Sufficiency Work, Time and Wages Boats and Stream Pipes and Cisterns Mensuration Probability Permutation and Combination Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy Difficulty Level – Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult - Possibility of high accuracy

Marking Scheme: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam, 100 MCQs will be asked. Each question will be of 1 mark. There would be a penalty for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. Every wrong answer costs 0.25 mark.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2020: Syllabus – Questions Asked, Topics & Difficulty Level