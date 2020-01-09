Search

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains: Latest Exam Pattern; Marking Scheme, Topics

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 is provided here for Prelims & Mains along with latest Exam Pattern. IBPS Clerk Mains exam is on 19 January 2020. Check here detailed IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus 2020 and know Marking Scheme and important Topics.

Jan 9, 2020 16:48 IST
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 and latest Exam Pattern is shared for both Prelims and Mains Exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on 19 January 2020. Candidates can check here the updated and subject-wise syllabus for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2020. The IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus is provided here on the basis of previous years question papers and latest notification. The syllabus contains the marking scheme followed by the IBPS for each subject and the important topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Go through the given IBPS Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern and know your preparation level now. 

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) carries out the IBPS Clerk Recruitment in two phases - Preliminary and Mains Examinations. Here is the topic-wise and section-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus that contains the important topics from which the questions could be asked in the IBPS Clerk Exam. With just a few days left for the Mains examination, it is suggested that candidates should devote this time for preparations as per the latest syllabus. Though many of the candidates might be aware of the exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains 2020, there might be many who would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam for the first time.

Taking this into consideration, we have provided here the exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Exam – Prelims & Mains. Check here the IBPS Clerk Syllabus, Exam Pattern and the marking scheme. Have a look:

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2020

Preliminary Exam: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

Section

No. of MCQs

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

Mains Exam: In IBPS Mains Exam 2020, candidates are asked Multiple Choice Questions from four sections - General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. There is a sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt each section in the given time frame. Have a look at the exam pattern:

Section

No.of  MCQs

Marks

Sectional Timing

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

General English

40

40

35 minutes

Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability

50

60

45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

Total

190 MCQs

200 Marks

160 minutes

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020: Syllabus – Questions Asked, Topics & Difficulty Level

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

Reading Comprehensions

Vocabulary

Fill in the blanks

Antonym & Synonym

Sentence Completion

Cloze Test

Error Detection

Para jumbles

Phrase Replacement

Inference

Connectors

Puzzles - Seating Arrangements, Directions, Box-based, Month-Based, Days-Based, Row-based

Distance and Direction

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Coding-Decoding

Input-Output

Inequalities

Alphanumeric Series

Figure Series

Verbal Reasoning

Data Interpretation - Tabular, Bar Graph, Line Chart & Pie Chart

Number Series

Quadratic Equations

Simplification

Approximation

Percentages

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Average

Speed, Distance and Time

Ratio and Proportion

Problem on Ages

Data Sufficiency

Work, Time and Wages

Boats and Stream

Pipes and Cisterns

Mensuration

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate

- Possibility of high accuracy

Difficulty Level – Moderate

- Possibility of high accuracy

Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult

- Possibility of high accuracy

Marking Scheme: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam, 100 MCQs will be asked. Each question will be of 1 mark. There would be a penalty for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. Every wrong answer costs 0.25 mark. 

IBPS Clerk Mains 2020: Syllabus – Questions Asked, Topics & Difficulty Level

Quantitative Aptitude

(Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult

- Possibility of high accuracy)

Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation - Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Tabular & Line Chart, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Approximation, Simplification, Profit and Loss, Percentages, Average, Data Sufficiency, Mensuration, Probability, Permutation and Combination, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time, Work, Time and Wages, Boats and Stream, Pipes and Cisterns

English Language

(Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate

- Possibility of high accuracy)

Reading Comprehensions, Vocabulary, Fill in the blanks, Antonym & Synonym, Sentence Completion, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Para jumbles, Phrase Replacement, Inference, Connectors

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

(Difficulty Level – Moderate

- Possibility of high accuracy)

Alphanumeric Series, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance and Direction, Verbal Reasoning, Figure Series, Seating Arrangements, Box-based Puzzle,

Month-Based puzzle, Days-Based puzzle,

Row-based puzzle, Order and Ranking, Coding-Decoding, Input-Output, Inequalities, Basic Computer Knowledge, Microsoft Office, Computer Hardware & Software, Internet & Networking, Keyboard shortcuts, Abbreviations

General/Financial Awareness

(Difficulty Level – Moderate

- Possibility of high accuracy)

Static GK – Country, Currency & Capital, Firsts in the world and India, Indian Constitution, Indian Culture, Airports & Railways, History, Geography

Financial Awareness – Indian Banking, important terms, Bank Headquarters, Regulatory Bodies, Functions of RBI, Indian Financial System, Fiscal & Monetary Policy, International Organisations – IMF, WB, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, BBB, BIS & UFBU

Current Affairs – Government schemes, National & International Days/weeks, Awards, Sports & other happenings

 

