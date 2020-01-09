IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains: Latest Exam Pattern; Marking Scheme, Topics

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2020 and latest Exam Pattern is shared for both Prelims and Mains Exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on 19 January 2020. Candidates can check here the updated and subject-wise syllabus for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2020. The IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus is provided here on the basis of previous years question papers and latest notification. The syllabus contains the marking scheme followed by the IBPS for each subject and the important topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Go through the given IBPS Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern and know your preparation level now.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) carries out the IBPS Clerk Recruitment in two phases - Preliminary and Mains Examinations. Here is the topic-wise and section-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus that contains the important topics from which the questions could be asked in the IBPS Clerk Exam. With just a few days left for the Mains examination, it is suggested that candidates should devote this time for preparations as per the latest syllabus. Though many of the candidates might be aware of the exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains 2020, there might be many who would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam for the first time.
Taking this into consideration, we have provided here the exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Exam – Prelims & Mains. Check here the IBPS Clerk Syllabus, Exam Pattern and the marking scheme. Have a look:
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2020
Preliminary Exam: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
Mains Exam: In IBPS Mains Exam 2020, candidates are asked Multiple Choice Questions from four sections - General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. There is a sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt each section in the given time frame. Have a look at the exam pattern:
|
Section
|
No.of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
160 minutes
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020: Syllabus – Questions Asked, Topics & Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Numerical Ability
|
Reading Comprehensions
Vocabulary
Fill in the blanks
Antonym & Synonym
Sentence Completion
Cloze Test
Error Detection
Para jumbles
Phrase Replacement
Inference
Connectors
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangements, Directions, Box-based, Month-Based, Days-Based, Row-based
Distance and Direction
Blood Relations
Syllogism
Order and Ranking
Coding-Decoding
Input-Output
Inequalities
Alphanumeric Series
Figure Series
Verbal Reasoning
|
Data Interpretation - Tabular, Bar Graph, Line Chart & Pie Chart
Number Series
Quadratic Equations
Simplification
Approximation
Percentages
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Average
Speed, Distance and Time
Ratio and Proportion
Problem on Ages
Data Sufficiency
Work, Time and Wages
Boats and Stream
Pipes and Cisterns
Mensuration
Probability
Permutation and Combination
|
Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate
- Possibility of high accuracy
|
Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Possibility of high accuracy
|
Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult
- Possibility of high accuracy
Marking Scheme: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam, 100 MCQs will be asked. Each question will be of 1 mark. There would be a penalty for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. Every wrong answer costs 0.25 mark.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2020: Syllabus – Questions Asked, Topics & Difficulty Level
|
Quantitative Aptitude
(Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult
- Possibility of high accuracy)
|
Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation - Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Tabular & Line Chart, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Approximation, Simplification, Profit and Loss, Percentages, Average, Data Sufficiency, Mensuration, Probability, Permutation and Combination, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time, Work, Time and Wages, Boats and Stream, Pipes and Cisterns
|
English Language
(Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate
- Possibility of high accuracy)
|
Reading Comprehensions, Vocabulary, Fill in the blanks, Antonym & Synonym, Sentence Completion, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Para jumbles, Phrase Replacement, Inference, Connectors
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
(Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Possibility of high accuracy)
|
Alphanumeric Series, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance and Direction, Verbal Reasoning, Figure Series, Seating Arrangements, Box-based Puzzle,
Month-Based puzzle, Days-Based puzzle,
Row-based puzzle, Order and Ranking, Coding-Decoding, Input-Output, Inequalities, Basic Computer Knowledge, Microsoft Office, Computer Hardware & Software, Internet & Networking, Keyboard shortcuts, Abbreviations
|
General/Financial Awareness
(Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Possibility of high accuracy)
|
Static GK – Country, Currency & Capital, Firsts in the world and India, Indian Constitution, Indian Culture, Airports & Railways, History, Geography
Financial Awareness – Indian Banking, important terms, Bank Headquarters, Regulatory Bodies, Functions of RBI, Indian Financial System, Fiscal & Monetary Policy, International Organisations – IMF, WB, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, BBB, BIS & UFBU
Current Affairs – Government schemes, National & International Days/weeks, Awards, Sports & other happenings