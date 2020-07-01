IBPS RRB 2020 Notification Released @ibps for 9638 PO/Clerk Vacancy: Application Begins today; Get Direct Link; Exam Date

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official IBPS RRB Notification PDF 2020 for the CRP RRBs-IX recruitment of vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale-I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Application Process begins from 1 July 2020. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply now for the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam by visiting the official website on 1st July after reading the full notification that details about eligibility criteria, selection process, exam dates, exam pattern and syllabus. Get the direct link of online application form for IBPS RRB 2020 below along with details of the exam. Also, download IBPS RRB Notification 2020 from the direct link mentioned below.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through Prelims & Mains exam. IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 for Officer Scale I (PO) and Office Assistant (Clerk) will be conducted on 1-2 August, 8-9 August and on 16 August 2020. On the other hand for Officer Scale II & III, candidates need to undertake single exam on 13 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam will be held in October - November 2020.

Officer Scale-I, II & III: PO

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Clerk

Let's now have a look at the important dates of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020:

IBPS RRB 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Online application Process 1 July 2020 Last Date of Online application 21 July 2020 Release of IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for PET 12 August 2020 PET - Pre-Exam Training 24 - 29 August 2020 Release of IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 August 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020 1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020 October 2020 Release of IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2020 October - November 2020 IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020 October - November 2020 IBPS RRB Mains Result 2020 October - November 2020 IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment January 2021

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 4624

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) - 3800

Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer (Manager) - 837

Officer Scale II (Information Technology Officer) - 58

Officer Scale II (Chartered Accountant) - 26

Officer Scale II (Law Officer)- 26

Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) - 3

Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) - 8

Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) - 100

Officer Scale III - 156

Total Vacancy - 9638

IBPS RRB 2020: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply here for IBPS RRB under CRP RRBs-IX

Step 3: Register by entering all the required details

Step 4: Fill the Application Form

Step 5: Upload scanned photo & sign

Step 6: Pay Application Fee

Step 7: Submit & save the confirmation page

IBPS RRB Application Fee 2020

Officer Scale I/II/III

SC/ST/PwD - Rs 175

Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs 850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PwD/ExS - Rs 175

Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs 850

IBPS RRB Selection Process 2020

The IBPS RRB Recruitment is carried out in two phases - Prelims & Mains examinations. Have a look at the selection process for each post:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Prelims, Mains & Interview

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Single Exam

IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Prelims, Mains & Interview