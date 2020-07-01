IBPS RRB 2020 Notification Released @ibps for 9638 PO/Clerk Vacancy: Application Begins today; Get Direct Link; Exam Date

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official IBPS RRB Notification PDF 2020 for the CRP RRBs-IX recruitment of vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale-I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Application Process begins from 1 July 2020. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply now for the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam by visiting the official website on 1st July after reading the full notification that details about eligibility criteria, selection process, exam dates, exam pattern and syllabus. Get the direct link of online application form for IBPS RRB 2020 below along with details of the exam. Also, download IBPS RRB Notification 2020 from the direct link mentioned below.
Download IBPS RRB Notification PDF 2020
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through Prelims & Mains exam. IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 for Officer Scale I (PO) and Office Assistant (Clerk) will be conducted on 1-2 August, 8-9 August and on 16 August 2020. On the other hand for Officer Scale II & III, candidates need to undertake single exam on 13 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam will be held in October - November 2020.
Officer Scale-I, II & III: PO
Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Clerk
Let's now have a look at the important dates of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020:
IBPS RRB 2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Start of Online application Process
|
1 July 2020
|
Last Date of Online application
|
21 July 2020
|
Release of IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for PET
|
12 August 2020
|
PET - Pre-Exam Training
|
24 - 29 August 2020
|
Release of IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020
|
August 2020
|
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020
|
1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020
|
IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020
|
October 2020
|
Release of IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2020
|
October - November 2020
|
IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020
|
October - November 2020
|
IBPS RRB Mains Result 2020
|
October - November 2020
|
IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment
|
January 2021
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 4624
- Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) - 3800
- Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer (Manager) - 837
- Officer Scale II (Information Technology Officer) - 58
- Officer Scale II (Chartered Accountant) - 26
- Officer Scale II (Law Officer)- 26
- Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) - 3
- Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) - 8
- Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) - 100
- Officer Scale III - 156
Total Vacancy - 9638
IBPS RRB 2020: Application Process
Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in
Step 2: Click on "Apply here for IBPS RRB under CRP RRBs-IX
Step 3: Register by entering all the required details
Step 4: Fill the Application Form
Step 5: Upload scanned photo & sign
Step 6: Pay Application Fee
Step 7: Submit & save the confirmation page
IBPS RRB Application Fee 2020
Officer Scale I/II/III
SC/ST/PwD - Rs 175
Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs 850
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
SC/ST/PwD/ExS - Rs 175
Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs 850
IBPS RRB Selection Process 2020
The IBPS RRB Recruitment is carried out in two phases - Prelims & Mains examinations. Have a look at the selection process for each post:
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Prelims, Mains & Interview
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Single Exam
IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Prelims, Mains & Interview