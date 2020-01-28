SBI Clerk Mock Test 2020 & Important Questions (with Answers): Free Question Paper for Prelims

SBI Clerk Mock Test & Important Questions 2020: Get here the important questions and answers for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 in the form of free mock test. The SBI Clerk Mock Test contains 100 questions from English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability sections along with the detailed solutions. These questions have high chances to be asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 should definitely go through the given questions and answers to test their preparation level for the exam. The given mock SBI Clerk question paper is based on the latest SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be held in February or March. The exam date is not yet revealed by the State Bank of India (SBI). The preliminary exam will be held online in line with the IBPS Bank exams. Candidates will be asked multiple-choice questions. A total of 100 questions will be asked and each question would carry 1 mark. You need to mark the most appropriate option as your answer. If the option marked is correct, you will fetch 1 mark; however if it is wrong, it will attract a negative marking of 0.25 mark. To avoid such circumstances, prepare well for the exam by practising the given SBI Clerk Mock Test 2020. The mock test or practice papers are considered as the best sources to brush up the preparations.

Before undertaking the mock test, have a look at the important topics from which the SBI is expected to set the SBI Clerk Prelims Question Paper 2020. These topics are highly expected in the examination.

SBI Clerk Important Topics 2020

Section Important Topics Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs) Puzzles Syllogism Coding-Decoding Direction Input-output Blood Relation Data-sufficiency Inequality Odd man out Figure series Alphanumeric Numerical Ability (35 MCQs) Data Interpretation (Line Graph, Bar Graph & Caselet) Number Series Percentage Speed, Distance and Time Simple Interest and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Pipe & Cisterns Average Mixture and Allegations Time and Work Approximation Simplification English Language (30 MCQs) Reading Comprehension Sentence Rearrangement Sentence Improvement Cloze Test Error Detection Synonym-Antonym Phrases Fillers

SBI Clerk Mock Test 2020: 100 Questions & Answers

We have prepared 100 most important questions for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. The given mock test contains 35 questions from Reasoning, 35 from Numerical Ability and 30 from the English Language. These questions are based on the latest SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020. Candidates who want to pass the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam should undertake the given mock tests to know the preparation level. Have a look at the mock test below:

Subject Mock Test Reasoning Ability Mock Test (35 MCQs) Click Here Numerical Ability Mock Test (35 MCQs) Click Here English Language Mock Test (30 MCQs) Click Here

SBI Clerk Important Questions

Reasoning Ability

In SBI Clerk Prelims Exam, the questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section are from topics like puzzles, syllogism, blood relations, direction sense, order ranking and others. Solve the given important questions to pass the SBI Clerk Exam.

Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude/Maths

The questions asked in the Numerical Ability or Math section cover topics like Number system, approximation, simplification, arithmetic, and data interpretation. The questions are asked on HCF and LCM, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Decimal, Time and Distance, Time and work, Averages, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Caselet and Probability. Solve the given questions

English Language

The SBI Clerk Prelims Question Paper will contain English Language questions on Reading Comprehension, Fillers, English Grammar, Cloze Test, Error Detection and Sentence Rearrangement. Undertake the following questions.