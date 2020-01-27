SBI Clerk Mock Test 2020: Set of 35 Important Numerical Ability Questions with Solutions

SBI Clerk 2020 exam facilitates the recruitment for the post of Junior Associates. For this purpose, the SBI conducts an online exam for Prelims and Mains level. Numerical Ability is one of the main sections of the SBI Clerk examination. Here are 35 most expected questions of Numerical Ability section for SBI Clerk prelims exam 2020 with detailed explanations & solutions in the form of a free Mock Test.

These are the best practice questions in order to ensure your selection in SBI Clerk prelims 2020. These questions are selected after extensive research on past 5 years SBI Clerk previous year question papers and are provided with detailed solutions. Solve this Mock Test, know your weak areas and test your time management!

Directions (1- 5) what approximate value should come in place of question mark in the following questions? (You are not expected to calculate the exact value).

1. 68% of 2576 + 26% of 1468 – 430 =?

a) 1620

b) 1930

c) 1540

d) 1703

e) 1710

2. (42.05)2 ‒ (28.9)2 ‒ (21.9)2=?

a) 470

b) 439

c) 420

d) 680

e) 760

3. 7742 ÷ 79 × 15 =? × 6

a) 245

b) 250

c) 150

d) 100

e) 00

4. 605/55÷24/2208×147/161=?

a) 940

b) 960

c) 924

d) 1260

e) 1040

5. 299 1/7+2992/7+2993/7+2994/7+2995/7+2996/7

a) 1497

b) 2994

c) 1794

d) 1797

e) None of these

6. The value of (162×84)/216 =?

a) 41/5

b) 20/3

c) 23/7

d) 16

e) None of these

7. (48+20×8+8)/(12×12+6×12)= ?

a) 1

b) 0

c) 7

d) 17/7

e) None of these

8. Evaluate: (9 ‒ 2 ‒ [ 4 ‒ (1 + 1)]÷2)/(|6 ‒ 2| ‒ |3 ‒ 6 |÷3)

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 5

e) None of these

9. 7 6/3 of 7.2 ÷ 1.05 of ?=144.72

a) 3.245

b) 2.453

c) 2.354

d) 2.654

e) None of these

10. 862 + 472- √(?)=8309

a) 36

b) 46

c) 34

d) 44

e) None of these

11. 2322, 2242,? , 2142, 2122

a) 2162

b) 2182

c) 2172

d) 2152

e) None of these

12. 26, 29, 38, ?, 110

a) 68

b) 59

c) 57

d) 67

e) None of these

13. 10, 100, 101, 1010, ? ,10110

a) 1009

b) 1001

c) 1011

d) 10100

e) None of these

14. 900, 540, 324,?, 116.64

a) 378.8

b) 194.4

c) 398.8

d) 408.8

e) None of these

15. 3, 7, 12, 22, 21, 37, 30, ?

a) 62

b) 52

c) 56

d) 61

e) None of these

16. 83% of the students of a certain class took Economic and 42% took Business studies. If each student took at least one of Economics or business studies and 90 students took both of these subjects, the total number of students in the class is?

a) 300

b) 340

c) 360

d) 320

e) None of these

17. A shopkeeper sold an article at profit of 30%.If both the cost price and selling price is lowered by Rs. 100.Then the profit would be 4% more than before. Then find the cost price of the article?

a) Rs.780

b) Rs. 820.20

c) Rs. 780.60

d) Rs. 850

e) None of these

18. A shopkeeper fixes the marked price of an item 50% above its CP. The percentage of discount allowed to gain 20% is:

a) 16.66%

b) 20.66%

c) 20%

d) 30%

e) None of these

19. Cost price of two laptops is same. One is sold at a profit of 15% and the other for Rs. 5200 more than the first. If the net profit is 20% then find the cost price of each laptop:

a) Rs. 52000

b) Rs. 54000

c) Rs. 36000

d) Rs. 42500

e) Can’t be determined

20. Of the four numbers, whose average is 60, the first is one-fourth of the sum of the last three. The second number is one-third of the sum of other three, and the third is half of the other three. Find the fourth number.

a) 52

b) 48

c) 80

d) 60

e) None of these

21. A person purchase two varieties of wheat – one costing Rs. 11.50 per kg and the other costing Rs. 14.25 per kg, in the ratio 1 : 2. He sells the mixed variety at Rs. 18 per kg. What is his profit percentage?

a) 35

b) 40

c) 30

d) 45

e) None of these

22. The salaries of X, Y, Z are in the ratio 4: 6 : 10. If increment of 25%, 20% and 30% are allowed respectively in their salaries, then what will be the new ratio of their salaries?

a) 25: 36 : 65

b) 20: 16 : 65

c) 25: 26 : 35

d) 25: 16 : 55

e) None of these

23. If Ram walks 40 km at 5 km/hr, he will be late by 1 hour and 20 minutes. If he walks at 8 km per hr, how early from the fixed time will he reach?

a) 1 hour and 15 minutes

b) 1 hour and 25 minutes

c) 1 hour and 40minutes

d) 1.5 hours

e) None of these

24. Two trains 137m and 163m in lengths are running towards each other on parallel lines, one at the rate of 42 kmph and another at 48 kmph. In what time will they be clear of each other from the moment they meet?

a) 10 sec

b) 12 sec

c) 14 sec

d) 15 sec

e) 16 sec

25. There are four members in a family. The average age of the family is 15 years when a new baby is born in the family. What will be the average age of the family when the baby will be 5 years old?

a) 17

b) 20

c) 15.5

d) 13

e) None of these

26. A can complete a work working 4 hours a day in 5 days and B can complete the same work in 5 days working 4 hours a day. If both work together for 8 hours a day, how many days will it take to complete the job?

a) 10

b) 1 2/8

c) 1 8/2

d) 1

e) None of these

Directions (27 – 31): Answer the questions after studying the following graph carefully.

Percentage Profit or Loss = (Income-Expenditure)/Expenditure×100

(Expenditure and Income in Crores)

27. What is the ratio of the percentage profit of company 2 and company 6?

a) 28 :9

b) 21:7

c) 21:6

d) 29:9

e) None of these

28. What is the percentage profit/loss put together by companies 1 and 7?

a) 10% loss

b) 12.5% profit

c) 14% profit

d) No profit or loss

e) None of these

29. If the income of Company 2 has increased 10% from the previous year and if the profit earned is 15% in the previous year what was its expenditure then?

a) 18.96 Crores

b) 14.22 Crores

c) 15.29 Crores

d) 14.28 Crores

e) None of these

30. The expenditure of Company 6 is 15% more than that of the previous year. The company earned a profit of 12% in the previous year. What was its income then?

a) 18.26 Crores

b) 2.19 Crores

c) 20.45 Crores

d) Cannot be determined

e) None of these

31. Which among the following company had the highest percentage profit /loss?

a) Company 1

b) Company 4

c) Company 5

d) Company 7

e) None of these

32. There are two taps A and B that can fill a tank in 5 and 10 minutes respectively. Both of them are opened together and after 2 minutes A is closed. How long more it take for B alone to fill the tank?

a) 15 minutes

b) 12 minutes

c) 3 minutes

d) 4 minutes

e) None of the above

33. A man earns Rs 70 more on a simple interest at 10% for 6 and a half years than at 12% for 2 and a half years for a certain sum. How much is it?

a) Rs 120

b) Rs 200

c) Rs 3500

d) Rs 50

e) Rs 7

34. A sum of Rs 4000 is partly lent at the rate of 4% and the remaining part at the rate of 3% for 2 years. In what ratio is the money parted so that the interest received after two years is RS 280.

a) 1:1

b) 2:1

c) 1:2

d) 1:3

e) 3:1

35. In order to settle a debt of Rs 825 in three years at a rate of 10%, how much amount should be paid in each installment?

a) Rs 225

b) Rs 200

c) Rs 190

d) Rs 212

e) Rs 250

Answer with Explanation

Answer1. (b)

Explanation: 68% of 2576 + 26% of 1468 – 430 = (1751.68 +381.68) – 430 = 1703.36

Answer2. (b)

Explanation: (42)2 ‒ (29)2 ‒ (22)2 = (1764 – 841 ‒ 484) = 439

Answer3. (a)

Explanation: 7742/79 × 15 =? × 6 = 300

Answer4. (c)

Explanation: 605/55×2208/24×147/161= 924

Answer5. (d)

Explanation:

299 1/7+2992/7+2993/7+2994/7+2995/7+2996/7

= (299*6) + (1/7+2/7+3/7+4/7+5/7+6/7)

= 1794+3=1797

Answer6. (d)

Explanation: (162×84)/216 = [(24)2 × (23)4]/216 = (28×212)/216 = 220/216 = 24= 16.

Answer7. (a)

Explanation: (48+20×8+8)/(12×12+6×12)= (48+160+8)/(144+72)=216/216=1.

Answer8. (a)

Explanation:

Given Expression: (9 ‒ 2 ‒ [ 4 ‒ (1 + 1)]÷2)/(|6 ‒ 2| ‒ |3 ‒ 6 | ÷ 3)

= (7 ‒ [4 ‒ 2] ÷ 2)/(|4|‒ |‒3| ÷ 3) = (7 ‒ 2 ÷ 2)/(4 ‒ 3 ÷ 3)= (7 ‒ 1)/(4 ‒ 1) = 6/3 = 2.

Answer9. (e)

Explanation:

⇒27/3 × 7.2 ÷ 1.05 × ? = 144.72

⇒ 61.71 × ? = 144.72

⇒? = 2.345

Answer10. (a)

Explanation: √(?) = (862 + 472) ‒ 8309 = 9605 – 8309 = 1296

⇒ ?=√1296=36

Answer11. (b)

Explanation: The numbers are subtracted with 80, 60, 40, 20….

2322 ‒ 80=2242

2242 ‒ 60=2182

2182 ‒ 40=2142

2142 ‒ 20=2122

Answer12. (c)

Explanation:

46 + (2×12+1) = 29

29 + (2×22+1) = 38

38 + (2×32+1) = 57

57 + (2×42+1) = 90

Answer13. (c)

Explanation:

The numbers are divided by 0.1 and added with 1 consequently.

10 ÷ 0.1 = 100

100 + 1 = 101

101 ÷ 0.1 = 1010

1010 + 1 = 1011

1011 ÷ 0.1 = 10110

Answer14. (b)

Explanation: Every consequent number is multiplied by 0.6.

Answer15. (b)

Explanation:

There are two series here

3, 12, 21, 30, ... (Increase by 9)

7, 22, 37, ... (Increase by 15)

Hence, next term is 37+15 = 52

Answer16. (c)

Explanation: Percentage of student opting for both subjects = 83 + 42 – 100 = 90

(25/100) x = 90

x = (90 ×100)/25 = 360

Answer17. (d)

Explanation:

C.P. 100%, S.P. 130%

When Rs. 100 is less then, C.P. = 100% - 100

S.P. = 130% - 100

So, profit increase = 30% +4% = 34%

120% - 100 = (100% -100)134/100

4% = 34

100% = 34/4×100=850

Answer18. (c)

Explanation:

Let CP = 100

MP = 100 + 50% of 100= 150

Gain = 25% of 100 = 20

SP = 100 + 20 = 120

Discount = MP – SP = 150 – 120 = 30

Discount % = (30/150) × 100 = 20%

Answer19. (a)

Explanation:

Let the CP of each laptop be Rs x, then

⇒ 2(1.15x) + 5200 = 2(1.2x)

⇒ 0.1x = 5200

⇒ x = 52000

Answer20. (a)

Explanation:

Let the numbers be a, b, c, d

⇒ a = 1/4 (b + c + d)

⇒ 4a = (b + c + d)

Average = 60

(a + b + c + d)/4 = 60

5a/4 = 60 ⇒ a = 48

Similarly, b = 60, & c = 80

Also, it is known that average = 60, ⇒ a + b + c + d = 240 ⇒d = 52.

Answer21. (a)

Explanation: C.P. of 3 kg wheat = (1 × 11.50 + 2 × 14.25) = (11.50 + 28.50) = Rs. 40

S.P. of 3 kg mixed rice = 3 18 = 54

Profit = S.P. – C. P. = 54 – 40 = 14

Profit% = Profit/(C.P) × 100= 14/40 × 100 = 35%

Answer22. (a)

Explanation: Let X= 4k, Y = 6k and Z = 10k

X’s new salary = 125% of 4k = 125/100 x 4k = 5k

Y’s new salary = 120% of 6k = 120/100 x 6k = 36/5k

Z’s new salary = 130% of 10k = 130/100 x 10k = 13k

New ratio = 5k : 36/5k : 13k = 25: 36 : 65.

Answer23. (c)

Explanation: 1st case time taken = 40/5 = 8 hours

2nd case = 40/8 = 5 hours

Scheduled time = 8 hours – 80 minutes = 6 hours and 40 minutes. If Ram walks at speed of 8 km /hour, then he takes 5 hours to reach the destination and the fixed time is 6 hours and 40 minutes. He reaches early by 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Answer24. (b) Explanation:

Relative speed of the trains = (42 + 48) kmph = 90 kmph = (90 × 5/18) m/sec = 25m/sec.

Time taken by the trains to pass each other = Time taken to cover (137+163) m at 25m/sec = (300/25) sec = 12 sec.

Answer25. (a)

Explanation: Present total age of family = 15 X 4 = 60

After five years, Total age of the family = 60 + 5 + 5 x 4 = 85

Average age of the family will be:

Total age of family/ total members = 85/5 = 17.

Answer26. (b)

Explanation:

A works (4*5)= 20 hours

B works (5*4)= 20 hours

Work done by A in 1 hour= 1/20

Work done by B in 1 hour= 1/20

A and B’s one hour’s work= 1/20+1/20=1/10

So A and B can together work for 10 hours to finish the job

10 hours (in terms of 8 hours per day) = 1 2/8 days.

Answer27. (c)

Explanation: Company 2 percentage profit/loss = [(24 - 18)/18] × 100 = 600/18 %

Company 6 percentage profit/loss= [(23 - 21)/21] × 100= 200/21%

Required ratio = 21:6.

Answer28. (d)

Explanation:

Total expenditure of Companies 1 and 7= 37

Total Income of Companies 1 and 7= 37

Hence, neither profit nor loss.

Answer29. (a)

Explanation: Income of Company 2 the previous year= (100/110) × 24 = 21.81 crores

Let x be the expenditure of company 2 the previous year.

So, 15 = (21.81 - x)/x × 100

⇒ 0.15 x = 21.81 - x

⇒1.15 x =21.81

⇒ x = 18.96 crores

Answer30. (c)

Explanation: Expenditure of Company 6 the previous year = 21 × (100/115) = 18.26 crores

So, the previous year Profit, 12 = (Income -18.26)/18.26 × 100

Income = 20.45 crores.

Answer31. (a)

Explanation:

Company 1 percentage profit/loss= (19-17.5)/17.5 × 100 = 8.5%

Company 4 percentage profit/loss= (19.5-18.5)/18.5 × 100 = 5.1%

Company 5 percentage profit/loss= (22.5-22)/22 × 100 = 2.2%

Company 7 percentage profit/loss= (19.5-18)/19.5 × 100 = 7.6%

Answer32. (d)

Explanation:

Part of tank filled in 1 minute by tank A= 1/5

Part of tank filled in 1 minute by tank B= 1/10

Part of tank filled by A and B in 2 minutes= 2 × (1/5 + 1/10) = 6/10 Parts

Remaining part= 4/10 parts

Equating Time and part filled,

1/10 × 10/4 = 1/x

Answer33. (b)

Explanation:

Let the sum be x.

(x × 10/100 × 13/2) - (x × 12/100 × 5/2) = 70

(13/20) x - (6/20) x = 70

(7/20) x = 70

x = 200

Answer34. (a)

Explanation:

Let the sum be x.

x × 4/100 × 2+((4000 ‒ x) × 3/100 × 2)=280

8 x + 24000 – 6 x = 28000

x = 2000

The remaining amount is 4000 ‒ 2000 = 2000 and hence the ratio 1:1.

Answer35. (e)

Explanation:

Let the amount in each installment be Rs x.

So, x + (x+(x×10/100×1) ) + (x+(x×10/100×2) ) = 825

(11/10) x + (12/10) x + x = 8250

x = 250.

