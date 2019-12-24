IBPS SO 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off, Result, Allotment

IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2019 will be held on 28 December 2019 in different sessions. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already released the IBPS SO Admit Card or Call Letter 2019 on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2019 can download their admit card for the online preliminary exam. Before appearing for the Prelims, check here complete details of the IBPS SO Exam 2019 such as Exam Dates, selection procedure, exam pattern, syllabus, cutoff, interview details and provisional allotment. Also, check below the complete list of participating banks.

IBPS SO Prelims 2019 exam will be held on 28th December & 29th December 2019 to fill vacancies to the following posts of Specialist Officers - Agricultural Field Officer, IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari and Marketing Officer. IBPS Specialist officers work with other banking officials such as Clerks and Probationary Officers in various fields such as Information Technology, Human Resource, Marketing, etc. They are recruited through a three-phased selection process – Prelims, Mains & Interview.

IBPS SO Notification 2019 was released on 5th November 2019 for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-IX) in the public sector banks. The IBPS SO Notification reveals the full IBPS SO Exam Schedule 2019 of the preliminary exam and IBPS SO mains exam. Each phase will determine the selection of candidates for the next phases. Check full details below:

IBPS SO 2019: Important Dates

Events Dates Start of IBPS SO Registration 6 November 2019 Last date of IBPS SO Registration 26 November 2019 Release of IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019 December 2019 IBPS SO Prelims 2019 Exam 28 December 2019, 29 December 2019 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 January 2020 Release of IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2019 January 2020 IBPS SO Mains 2019 exam 25 January 2020 IBPS SO Mains Result 2019 February 2020 Release of Interview Call Letter February 2020 IBPS SO Interview February 2020 Provisional Allotment April 2020

IBPS SO Admit Card/Call Letter 2019

The IBPS SO Admit Card 2019 released @ ibps.in for the IBPS SO Prelims 2019 exam. Candidates necessarily need to carry the admit card to the exam centre on 28 December 2019. Those who forget to carry the IBPS SO Admit Card 2019 to the examination hall will no be allowed to appear for the exam.

IBPS SO Selection Process 2019

The IBPS SO Selection Process 2019 involves:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

Each stage is a deciding phase; qualifying candidates for the next phase. Candidates need to qualify all three rounds to fetch recruitment in the participating banks. The Exam Pattern and syllabus for each phase and post is different.

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2019

The exam pattern I different for all the posts and phases (Prelims & Mains). IBPS SO Prelims 2019 will be conducted on 28th & 29th December 2019, while the IBPS SO Mains will be held in January 2020. Here is the exam pattern for the examinations:

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2019 for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Sections No. of MCQs Marks Duration English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness (Banking Industry) 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2019 for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2019 for IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 45 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2019 for Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 Marks 30 minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 30 minutes

Marking Scheme

- There is a penalty of one fourth or 0.25 of the marks for wrong answers in Prelims & Mains examinations.

- There is no penalty for unattended questions.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2019

English Language Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Spotting Errors Double Fillers Sentence rearrangement Sentence Improvement Phrase Replacement Reasoning Puzzles Series – Alphanumeric & Figures Coding-decoding Inequality Input-Output Blood Relation Order Ranking Direction and Sense Syllogism Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation - Pie charts, Tabular, Bar Graphs, Line charts Number system Approximation HCF and LCM Age Problems Quadratic Equations Arithmetic – Profit, Loss and Discount, Percentage, Ratio and proportion, Average, Mixture and Allegations, Time and work, Pipe and Cistern, Speed, Distance and time, Simple and compound interest Permutation and Combination Mensuration Data Sufficiency General Awareness Current Affairs Important Days Important Places Books & authors Awards Prime Ministers Schemes Banking Awareness topics. Countries, capitals and currencies Tallest and biggest in India and the world Headquarters of Important Organizations Banking in India Banking terms Bank headquarters Slogans of banks Economic terminologies

IBPS SO Interview 2019

Candidates who qualify the Main Examination will be called for the IBPS SO Interview that is conducted by the Participating Organisations in selected centres. The time, date and venue of the Interview are intimated through the call letters. The IBPS SO Interview is of 100 marks. General-category candidates need to score a minimum 40% marks in the interview and SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates need to attain 35% marks.

Candidates need to undergo document verification in the interview round. You need to produce all the prescribed documents such as

- Printout of Interview Call Letter

- Printout of the online application form

- Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate/10th Class Certificate)

- Photo ID Proof

- Marksheets/certificates for educational qualifications

- Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC category candidates

- Income and Asset Certificate

- Disability certificate for PwDs

- Ex-serviceman candidate need to produce a copy of the Service or Discharge book

- No Objection Certificate for candidates serving in Government/Public Sector Undertakings

- Domicile certificate

- Any other relevant documents to support eligibility

IBPS SO Cutoff Marks 2019

Candidates need to obtain the cut off marks in Prelims to qualify for the Mains and in Mains to qualify for the Interview round. The IBPS SO Cutoff is released along with the declaration of results. The cutoff is decided on the basis of:

- Total Number of vacancies

- Candidates appearing for the exam

- Difficulty level of exam

IBPS SO Cut Off 2018-19: Check Previous Year Cutoff

SO Posts Category SC ST OBC UR UR UR UR UR I.T. Officer (Scale-I) 52.93 50.60 54.93 60.00 67.27 49.93 58.47 NA Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) 43.67 41.60 48.47 48.67 30.67 43.40 41.47 37.33 Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) 55.33 50.67 61.33 59.67 NA 48.40 NA NA Law Officer (Scale I) 54.40 55.00 55.13 63.07 NA 49.73 NA NA HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale I) 62.67 62.53 64.33 66.33 NA 56.33 NA NA Marketing Officer (Scale I) 52.00 47.00 54.27 59.67 55.00 47.67 55.27 73.80

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2019

The provisional allotment is carried out on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in SO Mains and Interview round. The weightage of Mains and Interview exam is 80:20. Candidates must make an effort to score high marks in the Mains and Interview round to obtain high merit for the provisional allotment process. The IBPS SO Provisional Allotment will be carried on the basis of merit-cum-preference. The provisional allotment is also subject to the candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

If one or more candidates have obtained the same marks, then the merit order will be decided on the basis of date of birth. The final appointment of candidates is decided by the participating banks; IBPS has no role to play in this regard.

IBPS SO 2019: List of participating banks

Allahabad Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Syndicate Bank

Andhra Bank

Central Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce

UCO Bank

Bank of Baroda

Corporation Bank

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of India

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

United Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

IBPS SO Application Process 2019

Candidates can apply for IBPS SO 2019 by simply following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply for Common Recruitment Process CRP-SPL-IX”

Step 3: Fill all the required details

Step 4: Upload scanned images of Photo & Signature in the prescribed format

Step 5: Pay Application Fees; Rs 600 for GEN/OBC and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwD

Step 6: Save the confirmation page

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2019

Before applying for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2019, candidates must make sure that they fulfil the given eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit and educational qualification. Here the eligibility criterion is given post-wise. Have a look:

Nationality/Citizenship

Candidates should be either Citizen of India OR the Subject of Nepal/Bhutan/Tibetan Refugee who got settled in India before January 1962. He or she can be a person of Indian origin who had migrated from East African countries (Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia) Zaire or Vietnam/Pakistan/Burma/Sri Lanka.

Age Limit & Relaxation in Age

The minimum age to apply for the IBPS SO 2019 should be 20 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years as on 1 November 2019. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for various categories, have a look:

Category Age Relaxation Person with Disabilities (OC/VI/HI) 10 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers, Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years

Educational Qualification for IT Officer/Agricultural Field Officer/HR Officer/Law Officer/Rajbhasha Adhikari/Marketing Officer