RBI Grade B 2020: Notification, Application, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus & Pattern, Interview, Salary

RBI Grade B 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the official notification regarding RBI Grade B Recruitment 2020 on its official website rbi.org.in in the second half of the year. The RBI has also postponed the Interview Date of RBI Grade B DEPR 2020 exam due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Candidates who look forward to fetch the job of a Grade B General/DSIM/DEPR officer in the central bank can check here the information related to the RBI Grade B exam such as Exam Date, Eligibility, Application Process, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Selection Process, Mock Test, Cut Off, Salary and Job Profile. Go through the complete information below and brush up your preparation level.

RBI Grade B officer gets a handsome salary including other allowances. The final RBI Grade B Salary including the incentives and allowances may go up to Rs. 75,000 and above. RBI Grade B Recruitment is carried out in three phases - Phase-I exam, Phase -II exam and Interview. The Phase I Exam is conducted online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Those who qualify the exam are hired as the Grade B Officers in the Reserve Bank of India in General, DEPR and DSIM categories.

Let's have a look at the details of the RBI Grade B Exam 2020 on the basis of previous year's notification:

RBI Grade B 2020: Important Dates

Events Date Release of RBI Grade B 2020 Recruitment Notification September 2020 (Tentative) Start Date of Online Registration September 2020 (Tentative) Last Date of Online Registration October 2020 (Tentative) Release of RBI Grade B 2020 Admit Card October 2020 (Tentative) Phase-I Exam of RBI Grade B DR - Gen/DEPR/DSIM November 2020 (Tentative) Phase-I Result Date Last Week of November 2020 (Tentative) RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam Date December 2020 (Tentative) Phase-II Result Date Last Week of December 2020 (Tentative) RBI Grade B Interview January 2021 (Tentative) Result Declaration -

RBI Grade B 2020 Application Form



The RBI Grade B 2020 registration and application process is held on the official website of RBI - www.rbi.org.in. For registration, candidates need to fill the RBI Grade B application form by paying a certain fee. The RBI Grade B 2020 application fee will vary from category to category.

RBI Grade B Post-wise Vacancy details

Post Vacancies Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR - Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM -

RBI Grade B Eligibility - Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Grade B (DR) – General: 10th & 12th Passed + Minimum 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) in Bachelor's degree

Grade B (DR) – DEPR: Master's Degree with a minimum 55% marks in Economics/Econometrics/Quantitative Economics/Mathematical Economics/Integrated Economics Course/Finance

Grade B (DR) – DSIM: Master's Degree with a minimum 55% marks in any of these - Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/Econometrics/Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay OR Master's Degree in Mathematics + 1 Year post-graduate diploma in Statistics OR Masters in Statistics from Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) of ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with minimum 55% marks

RBI Grade B 2020 Age Limit

The Minimum age limit to apply for RBI Grade B 2020 exam is 21 years.

The Maximum age limit for General category candidates is 30 years.

There is a relaxation of the Maximum age limit for RBI Grade B 2020 exam for different categories:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years PwD (General) 10 Years PwD (OBC) 13 years PwD (SC/ ST) 15 years Divorced Women & Widows 10 Years Jammu and Kashmir residents (Between January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989) 5 Years Ex-Servicemen To the extent of service provided by them to Armed Forces + 3 years additional (Up to 50 Years of age)

RBI Grade B 2020 Admit Card

Candidates who have applied for the examination and who fulfil the eligibility criterion and educational qualifications are aloted with the admit card which can be downloaded from the official website of the IBPS - ibpsonline.ibps.in. Here is the complete process to download the RBI Admit Card for Grade B Phase-I Exam along with the direct download link:

Step 1: Visit Download RBI Grade B Phase-I Admit Card 2020

Step 2: Fill Registration No/Roll No & Date of Birth/Password

Step 3: Download & Save the admit card

RBI Grade B 2020 Exam Pattern (Officer Post)

The RBI Grade B 2020 Exam Pattern will be the same as that of 2018. Candidates need to clear all these three phases to become RBI Grade B officer.



• RBI Grade B Phase I



• RBI Grade B Phase II



• RBI Grade B Interview



Phase I Exam Pattern



The RBI Grade B Phase I is an online examination that comprises a single Paper of 200 marks. The syllabus of Phase I would include:

Section No. of Questions Time Marks General Awareness 80 2 Hours 200 English Language 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 Reasoning Ability 60

Phase II Exam Pattern



Candidates who qualify the Phase-I examination will be shortlisted for Phase-II. The RBI Grade B Phase I Result is tentatively announced within a week of Phase-I examination. The Phase-II examination is held in shifts and separate Admission Letters are issued for each shift. The RBI Grade B Syllabus of Phase II would include:

Paper Type Time (Minutes) Marks Paper-I: Economic & Social Issues Objective 90 100 Paper-II: English (Writing Skills) Descriptive 90 100 Paper-III: Finance and Management Objective 90 100

RBI Grade B Syllabus 2020

RBI Grade B Phase I Syllabus General Awareness Section Topics Banking Awareness MICR, IFSC code, Clean Notes policy, Fake notes, ATM, NEFT, RTGS, Kisan credit card, RBI functioning, Organizational structure of RBI, RBI intervention on currencies, RBI Committees, CBS, ECS, SWIFT, BankNET, Digital Signatures, Bank guarantee, Letter of Credit, Bancassurance, Banking Awareness for RBI Organizations Banking structure of India, RBI, NABARD, Banking Ombudsman, SIDBI, EXIM Bank, Cooperative Banks, CIBIL Planning Commission, 5-year plans, Finance Commission, CRISIL, LIC, Bretton Woods, BASEL, World Bank, IBRD, IMF, SENSEX, NIFTY, Moody, S&P, Fitch Yearbook Acts, committees, legislation, Bank mergers, Information Technology Act, SARFAESI Act, FEMA & FERA, Tarapore Committee, Narsimhan Committees, FRBM Act, Budget Highlights, Tax ceilings, Deductions, Foreign Direct Investment, Policy changes Current Affairs To prepare current affairs, read Pratiyogita Darpan, Chronicle, & Wizard competitive magazines, The Hindu, Economic Times & Live Mint newspapers, know about International Affairs, Indian Economy, Indian Polity Static GK GDP, GNP, Purchasing Power Parity, Human Development Index, Inflation, Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Cash Reserve Ratio, Repo rate, Reverse Repo, Bank rate, Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Priority Sector Lending, Non Performing Assets (NPA), Capital Adequacy Ratio, Derivatives, Futures, Currency of India, VAT, Goods and Services Tax (GST) English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability Reading Comprehension Sentence Completion Sentence Correction Double Fillers Phrase/Word Replacement Vocabulary Error Spotting Passage Making Sentence Framing Jumble Words Data Interpretation Ratio and Proportion Average Time and Work Speed, Distance and Time Mixture and Allegations Percentage Permutation and Combination Probability Time, Speed and Distance Mensuration Profit, Loss and Discount Quadratic Equation Simple Interest & Compound Interest Logical Reasoning Seating arrangement Data Sufficiency Alphanumeric Series Puzzle Syllogism Coding-decoding Inequalities Input - Output Blood Relation Ranking Direction and Sense Series

RBI Grade B Mock Test 2020

RBI Grade B Mock Test (Free) with Answers 2020: Phase I & II - General Awareness Section

RBI Grade B 2020 Cut off



The RBI Grade B 2020 cut off is released after each phase of the examination. Candidates can evaluate themselves by matching their scores with the cut off list released by the RBI.

RBI Grade B Interview



Candidates who qualify both the phases with minimum aggregate cut off marks are shortlisted for the RBI Grade B Interview. The minimum aggregate cut off marks are decided by the RBI Recruitment Board considering the number of vacancies. The Interview round of the RBI Grade B exam is of 50 marks.



The shortlisted candidates get to know about their selection on the RBI website. The candidates’ names and Roll Numbers are published on the RBI website and interview call letters are sent on the registered email IDs of the candidates.

RBI Grade B: Key points to note



• Candidates need to qualify sectional as well as overall cut off in every phase of RBI Grade B exam.



• RBI Grade B Phase-I is just qualifying in nature.



• There is a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every attempted wrong answer.



• General category candidates can attempt the exam 6 times, while SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories can attempt for innumerable times.



• Candidates with a minimum age of 21 years can apply RBI Grade B exam.



Tips to clear RBI Grade B 2020 examination



Read regularly: Candidates must read newspapers and magazines daily to be acquainted with the latest updates and Current Affairs.



Take Mock Tests: Undertaking mock tests is the perfect way to sharpen the skills. Timed quizzes and mock tests help one to strengthen his or her knowledge. It is a better way to fine learning.



Revise, Rework, Recover: The best mantra to improvise and perform well is 3Rs – Revise, rework, recover. Revision will let you know about your weak points and will motivate you to rework on the same topic thoroughly, which will ultimately enable you to recover from the weak spot.



Work on speed: Knowledge and learning go in vain if there is no speed. Attempting RBI Grade B 2020 examination would require intelligent hard work of speed, accuracy and knowledge. So, work on your speed!

Follow these tips and ace the RBI Grade B exam!