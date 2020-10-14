RBI Assistant 2020: Mains Exam Date Released, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam date on its official website @rbi.org.in. The official notice released by the RBI states that as the lockdown conditions have been relaxed, the RBI Assistant Mains examination will be conducted now on 22 November 2020. The RBI will soon open the window, allowing candidates to change their choice of exam centres. Here in this article, we have shared the complete details of the RBI Assistant Notification 2019 including the Exam Date, Latest Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details and other exam related updates. Candidates should go through these details below and start their preparations now for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 that seeks to fill a total of 926 vacancies.
The RBI Assistant Prelims 2019 exam was held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and the results were declared in March 2020. The RBI Assistant Mains 2019 was scheduled to be held in March itself, however, due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the exam was postponed. Now, as the government has relaxed the lockdown conditions, the RBI is all set to conduct the mains examination. Have a look at the important exam details for the post of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) below:
RBI Assistant 2020: Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2019-2020: Exam Dates
|
Release of Notification
|
23 December 2019
|
Application Process
|
23 December 2019-16 January 2020
|
RBI Assistant Prelims 2020
|
14, 15 February 2020
|
RBI Assistant Mains 2020
|
22 November 2020
RBI Assistant Vacancy 2019-2020
RBI seeks to fill a total of 926 vacancies of Assistants under the RBI Assistant 2020 exam. Have a look at the category wise and state-wise vacancy details below:
|
Region
|
|
Vacancies
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Ahmedabad
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
11
|
1
|
19
|
Bengaluru
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
12
|
2
|
21
|
Bhopal
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
22
|
4
|
42
|
Bhubaneswar
|
5(2)
|
4
|
2
|
15
|
2
|
28
|
Chandigarh
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
19
|
3
|
35
|
Chennai
|
11
|
0
|
15
|
35
|
6
|
67
|
Guwahati
|
4(2)
|
12(1)
|
7
|
27
|
5
|
55
|
Hyderabad
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
14
|
2
|
25
|
Jaipur
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
20
|
3
|
37
|
Jammu
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
1
|
13
|
Kanpur & Lucknow
|
11
|
0
|
14
|
32
|
6
|
63
|
Kolkata
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
11
|
Mumbai
|
34(1)
|
46(17)
|
101(2)
|
199
|
39
|
419
|
Nagpur
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
13
|
New Delhi
|
6(1)
|
0
|
7
|
18
|
3
|
34
|
Patna
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
13
|
2
|
24
|
Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
11
|
2
|
20
|
Total
|
98
|
80
|
192
|
473
|
83
|
926
RBI Assistant Salary 2020
The post of RBI Assistant comes in the pay scale of 13150-750(3)-15400-900(4)-19000-1200(6)-26200-1300(2)-28800-1480(3)-33240-1750(1)-34990. The basic pay of RBI Assistants is Rs 14,650 per month (Rs 13,150 plus two increments in advance). In addition to the salary, the post of Assistant is also eligible to get allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA), dearness allowance (DA), compensatory city allowance (CCA), transport allowance and others.
RBI Assistant Selection Process 2020
The selection process for the recruitment of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India involves three successive phases:
Prelims Exam
Mains Exam
Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020
The RBI releases the admit card of the examination on its official website rbi.org.in a week or two weeks before the exam. The Admit Card of Prelims, Mains and Language test is released separately. Candidates compulsorily need to carry the admit card to exam centres on the day of exam. The admit card is in downloadable form and can be downloaded following the given steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website rbi.org.in
Step 2: Click on admit card download link
Step 3: Enter your credentials & Submit
Step 4: Download admit card
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern 2020
The exam pattern includes the structure of the exam, number of questions, marking scheme and total time duration. The RBI Assistant exam pattern is different for Prelims and Mains exams. Have a look below:
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2020
|
Section
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
-Questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice format (MCQs)
-Each question is of 1 mark and there is negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer
-There is sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section.
RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2020
|
Section
|
MCQ
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
135 minutes
-Questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice format (MCQs)
-Each question is of 1 mark and there is negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer
-There is a different sectional timing for each section.
-Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to get shortlisted for Language Proficiency Test
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020
|
Reasoning
(For Prelims & Mains)
|
Puzzles
Series
Word Formation
Venn Diagram
Analogy
Coding-Decoding
Direction and Distance
Blood Relations
Verbal reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
|
Numerical Ability
(For Prelims & Mains)
|
Data Interpretation
Number Series
Algebra
Simplification
Speed, Distance and Time
SI & CI
Averages
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Work
Problem on Ages
Mensuration
Trigonometry
Geometry
|
English Language
(For Prelims & Mains)
|
Reading Comprehension
Phrases and Idioms
Fill in the Blanks
Spelling Error
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Error Detection
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
General Awareness
(For Mains Only)
|
Static General Knowledge
Current Affairs
Science
Sports
Important Schemes
People in News
Awards
History
Geography
Economy
Polity
Banking Awareness
|
Computer Knowledge
(For Mains Only)
|
MS Office
Internet & Web
System
Networking
Database Management
Security
Operating System
For Detailed Syllabus, visit:
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains
RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020
Candidates need to obtain the Cut off marks to qualify prelims and mains examinations. The cut off marks is decided by the RBI itself on the basis of:
Total Number of Vacancies
Total Number of Applicants
Number of Candidates appeared for exam
Difficulty Level of exam
Have a look at the expected cut off marks for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-2020 exam below:
GEN: 79 – 83
OBC: 72 – 77
SC: 60 – 69
ST: 55 – 65
To know the sectional cut off marks and state-wise cut off, visit the link: