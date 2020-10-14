RBI Assistant 2020: Mains Exam Date Released, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam date on its official website @rbi.org.in. The official notice released by the RBI states that as the lockdown conditions have been relaxed, the RBI Assistant Mains examination will be conducted now on 22 November 2020. The RBI will soon open the window, allowing candidates to change their choice of exam centres. Here in this article, we have shared the complete details of the RBI Assistant Notification 2019 including the Exam Date, Latest Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details and other exam related updates. Candidates should go through these details below and start their preparations now for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 that seeks to fill a total of 926 vacancies.

The RBI Assistant Prelims 2019 exam was held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and the results were declared in March 2020. The RBI Assistant Mains 2019 was scheduled to be held in March itself, however, due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the exam was postponed. Now, as the government has relaxed the lockdown conditions, the RBI is all set to conduct the mains examination. Have a look at the important exam details for the post of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) below:

RBI Assistant 2020: Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2019-2020: Exam Dates Release of Notification 23 December 2019 Application Process 23 December 2019-16 January 2020 RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 14, 15 February 2020 RBI Assistant Mains 2020 22 November 2020

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2019-2020

RBI seeks to fill a total of 926 vacancies of Assistants under the RBI Assistant 2020 exam. Have a look at the category wise and state-wise vacancy details below:

Region Vacancies SC ST OBC GEN EWS Total Ahmedabad 1 2 4 11 1 19 Bengaluru 0 1 6 12 2 21 Bhopal 4 8 4 22 4 42 Bhubaneswar 5(2) 4 2 15 2 28 Chandigarh 6 0 7 19 3 35 Chennai 11 0 15 35 6 67 Guwahati 4(2) 12(1) 7 27 5 55 Hyderabad 3 1 5 14 2 25 Jaipur 5 3 6 20 3 37 Jammu 0 1 3 8 1 13 Kanpur & Lucknow 11 0 14 32 6 63 Kolkata 2 0 0 8 1 11 Mumbai 34(1) 46(17) 101(2) 199 39 419 Nagpur 1 2 0 9 1 13 New Delhi 6(1) 0 7 18 3 34 Patna 3 0 6 13 2 24 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 2 0 5 11 2 20 Total 98 80 192 473 83 926

RBI Assistant Salary 2020

The post of RBI Assistant comes in the pay scale of 13150-750(3)-15400-900(4)-19000-1200(6)-26200-1300(2)-28800-1480(3)-33240-1750(1)-34990. The basic pay of RBI Assistants is Rs 14,650 per month (Rs 13,150 plus two increments in advance). In addition to the salary, the post of Assistant is also eligible to get allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA), dearness allowance (DA), compensatory city allowance (CCA), transport allowance and others.

RBI Assistant Selection Process 2020

The selection process for the recruitment of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India involves three successive phases:

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

The RBI releases the admit card of the examination on its official website rbi.org.in a week or two weeks before the exam. The Admit Card of Prelims, Mains and Language test is released separately. Candidates compulsorily need to carry the admit card to exam centres on the day of exam. The admit card is in downloadable form and can be downloaded following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on admit card download link

Step 3: Enter your credentials & Submit

Step 4: Download admit card

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern 2020

The exam pattern includes the structure of the exam, number of questions, marking scheme and total time duration. The RBI Assistant exam pattern is different for Prelims and Mains exams. Have a look below:

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Section No. of MCQs Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

-Questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice format (MCQs)

-Each question is of 1 mark and there is negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer

-There is sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section.

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Section MCQ Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

-Questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice format (MCQs)

-Each question is of 1 mark and there is negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer

-There is a different sectional timing for each section.

-Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to get shortlisted for Language Proficiency Test

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020

Reasoning (For Prelims & Mains) Puzzles Series Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Coding-Decoding Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Numerical Ability (For Prelims & Mains) Data Interpretation Number Series Algebra Simplification Speed, Distance and Time SI & CI Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Time and Work Problem on Ages Mensuration Trigonometry Geometry English Language (For Prelims & Mains) Reading Comprehension Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Detection Synonyms & Antonyms General Awareness (For Mains Only) Static General Knowledge Current Affairs Science Sports Important Schemes People in News Awards History Geography Economy Polity Banking Awareness Computer Knowledge (For Mains Only) MS Office Internet & Web System Networking Database Management Security Operating System

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020

Candidates need to obtain the Cut off marks to qualify prelims and mains examinations. The cut off marks is decided by the RBI itself on the basis of:

Total Number of Vacancies

Total Number of Applicants

Number of Candidates appeared for exam

Difficulty Level of exam

Have a look at the expected cut off marks for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-2020 exam below:

GEN: 79 – 83

OBC: 72 – 77

SC: 60 – 69

ST: 55 – 65

