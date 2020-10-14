Study at Home
RBI Assistant 2020: Mains Exam Date Released, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy

RBI Assistant 2020: Reserve Bank of India has announced RBI Assistant Mains 2019 exam date for recruitment of 926 vacancies. RBI Assistant Mains 2019 exam will be held on 22 November. Check RBI Assistant Notification, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy & Other details.

Oct 14, 2020 15:23 IST
RBI Assistant 2020
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam date on its official website @rbi.org.in. The official notice released by the RBI states that as the lockdown conditions have been relaxed, the RBI Assistant Mains examination will be conducted now on 22 November 2020. The RBI will soon open the window, allowing candidates to change their choice of exam centres. Here in this article, we have shared the complete details of the RBI Assistant Notification 2019 including the Exam Date, Latest Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details and other exam related updates. Candidates should go through these details below and start their preparations now for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 that seeks to fill a total of 926 vacancies.

The RBI Assistant Prelims 2019 exam was held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and the results were declared in March 2020. The RBI Assistant Mains 2019 was scheduled to be held in March itself, however, due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the exam was postponed. Now, as the government has relaxed the lockdown conditions, the RBI is all set to conduct the mains examination. Have a look at the important exam details for the post of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) below:

RBI Assistant 2020: Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2019-2020: Exam Dates

Release of Notification

23 December 2019

Application Process

23 December 2019-16 January 2020

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020

14, 15 February 2020

RBI Assistant Mains 2020

22 November 2020

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2019-2020

RBI seeks to fill a total of 926 vacancies of Assistants under the RBI Assistant 2020 exam. Have a look at the category wise and state-wise vacancy details below:

Region

 

Vacancies

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

EWS

Total

Ahmedabad

1

2

4

11

1

19

Bengaluru

0

1

6

12

2

21

Bhopal

4

8

4

22

4

42

Bhubaneswar

5(2)

4

2

15

2

28

Chandigarh

6

0

7

19

3

35

Chennai

11

0

15

35

6

67

Guwahati

4(2)

12(1)

7

27

5

55

Hyderabad

3

1

5

14

2

25

Jaipur

5

3

6

20

3

37

Jammu

0

1

3

8

1

13

Kanpur & Lucknow

11

0

14

32

6

63

Kolkata

2

0

0

8

1

11

Mumbai

34(1)

46(17)

101(2)

199

39

419

Nagpur

1

2

0

9

1

13

New Delhi

6(1)

0

7

18

3

34

Patna

3

0

6

13

2

24

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

2

0

5

11

2

20

Total

98

80

192

473

83

926

RBI Assistant Salary 2020

The post of RBI Assistant comes in the pay scale of 13150-750(3)-15400-900(4)-19000-1200(6)-26200-1300(2)-28800-1480(3)-33240-1750(1)-34990. The basic pay of RBI Assistants is Rs 14,650 per month (Rs 13,150 plus two increments in advance). In addition to the salary, the post of Assistant is also eligible to get allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA), dearness allowance (DA), compensatory city allowance (CCA), transport allowance and others.

RBI Assistant Selection Process 2020

The selection process for the recruitment of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India involves three successive phases:

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

The RBI releases the admit card of the examination on its official website rbi.org.in a week or two weeks before the exam. The Admit Card of Prelims, Mains and Language test is released separately. Candidates compulsorily need to carry the admit card to exam centres on the day of exam. The admit card is in downloadable form and can be downloaded following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on admit card download link

Step 3: Enter your credentials & Submit

Step 4: Download admit card

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern 2020

The exam pattern includes the structure of the exam, number of questions, marking scheme and total time duration. The RBI Assistant exam pattern is different for Prelims and Mains exams. Have a look below:

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Section

No. of MCQs

Marks

Time

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

-Questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice format (MCQs)

-Each question is of 1 mark and there is negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer

-There is sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section.

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Section

MCQ

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

40

30 minutes

English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

30 minutes

General Awareness

40

40

25 minutes

Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 minutes

Total

200

200

135 minutes

-Questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice format (MCQs)

-Each question is of 1 mark and there is negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer

-There is a different sectional timing for each section.

-Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to get shortlisted for Language Proficiency Test

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020

Reasoning

(For Prelims & Mains)

Puzzles

Series

Word Formation

Venn Diagram

Analogy

Coding-Decoding

Direction and Distance

Blood Relations

Verbal reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Numerical Ability

(For Prelims & Mains)

Data Interpretation

Number Series

Algebra

Simplification

Speed, Distance and Time

SI & CI

Averages

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Geometry

English  Language

(For Prelims & Mains)

Reading Comprehension

Phrases and Idioms

Fill in the Blanks

Spelling Error

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Error Detection

Synonyms & Antonyms

General Awareness

(For Mains Only)

Static General Knowledge

Current Affairs

Science

Sports

Important Schemes

People in News

Awards

History

Geography

Economy

Polity

Banking Awareness

Computer Knowledge

(For Mains Only)

MS Office

Internet & Web

System

Networking

Database Management

Security

Operating System

For Detailed Syllabus, visit:

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020

Candidates need to obtain the Cut off marks to qualify prelims and mains examinations. The cut off marks is decided by the RBI itself on the basis of:

Total Number of Vacancies

Total Number of Applicants

Number of Candidates appeared for exam

Difficulty Level of exam

Have a look at the expected cut off marks for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-2020 exam below:

GEN: 79 – 83

OBC: 72 – 77

SC: 60 – 69

ST:  55 – 65

To know the sectional cut off marks and state-wise cut off, visit the link:

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020

