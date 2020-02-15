RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off 2020: Check Expected Cut off Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

Candidates who gave the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam can check here the expected cut-off marks of the RBI Assistant Exam. Here we have shared the RBI Assistant Cut off on the basis of the difficulty level of the questions asked in the Prelims exam. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exams on 14th & 15th February. Lakhs of candidates gave the exam to fetch the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020. Have a look at the expected cut off marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category candidates below and be sure about your expected result of the RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims exam.

The RBI aims to fill over 900 vacancies of RBI Assistants this year. To recruit candidates, RBI conducts a three-phased process involving Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test. As per the RBI Assistant Exam Analysis, the overall difficulty level was easy-moderate of the questions asked from English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. There is negative marking for wrong answers of 0.25 marks. Considering all these factors, we have listed down the Expected Cut-Off for RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-20 Exam. The RBI Assistant Cut off are the minimum marks that you need to obtain to pass the exam and sir for RBI Assistant Mains 2020.

So, go through the RBI Assistant Expected Cut off 2020 below along with the previous year’s cut off as well.

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut off 2020: Overall & Category-wise

Category Expected Cut Off General 79 – 83 OBC 72 – 77 SC 60 – 69 ST 55 – 65

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020: Expected Cut off Marks –Sectional

Sections Total Questions Total Marks Expected Cut off English Language 30 30 7 – 10 Numerical Ability 35 35 11 – 14 Reasoning Ability 35 35 14 – 18 Overall 100 100 79 - 83

Previous Year’s Cut Off: RBI Assistant Prelims Cut off 2017: Region-wise