RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off 2020: Check Expected Cut off Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

RBI Assistant Cut off 2020: RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam concludes. Check here expected cut off marks for RBI Assistant Prelims exam for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Feb 15, 2020 13:17 IST
RBI Assistant Cut off

Candidates who gave the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam can check here the expected cut-off marks of the RBI Assistant Exam. Here we have shared the RBI Assistant Cut off on the basis of the difficulty level of the questions asked in the Prelims exam. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exams on 14th & 15th February. Lakhs of candidates gave the exam to fetch the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020. Have a look at the expected cut off marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category candidates below and be sure about your expected result of the RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims exam. 

The RBI aims to fill over 900 vacancies of RBI Assistants this year. To recruit candidates, RBI conducts a three-phased process involving Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test. As per the RBI Assistant Exam Analysis, the overall difficulty level was easy-moderate of the questions asked from English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. There is negative marking for wrong answers of 0.25 marks. Considering all these factors, we have listed down the Expected Cut-Off for RBI Assistant Prelims 2019-20 Exam. The RBI Assistant Cut off are the minimum marks that you need to obtain to pass the exam and sir for RBI Assistant Mains 2020.

So, go through the RBI Assistant Expected Cut off 2020 below along with the previous year’s cut off as well.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14&15 February-All Shifts): Difficulty Level & Questions Asked

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut off 2020: Overall & Category-wise

Category

Expected Cut Off

General

79 – 83

OBC

72 – 77

SC

60 – 69

ST

55 – 65

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020: Expected Cut off Marks –Sectional

Sections

Total Questions

Total Marks

Expected Cut off

English Language

30

30

7 – 10

Numerical Ability

35

35

11 – 14

Reasoning Ability

35

35

14 – 18

Overall

100

100

79 - 83

Previous Year’s Cut Off: RBI Assistant Prelims Cut off 2017: Region-wise

Region-wise

OBC

GEN

SC

ST

Ahmedabad

74

80

69.75

Bengaluru

74.75

77.75

68.75

68.25

Bhopal

83.25

78.00

63.75

Bhubaneswar

82.25

84.50

71.25

68.50

Chandigarh

81.75

87.50

77.00

70.25

Chennai

81.75

83.50

76.00

Guwahati

73.50

77.25

71.00

63.75

Hyderabad

84.25

87.00

80.50

74.50

Jaipur

81.75

85.75

74.50

67.50

Jammu

72.25

80.00

70.25

56.25

Kanpur & Lucknow

78.50

85.00

72.75

64.25

Kolkata

78.50

86.50

74.50

Mumbai

68.25

74.25

70.00

56.50

Nagpur

75.75

80.00

54.00

New Delhi

79.25

85.75

74.75

Patna

86.25

69.75

72.50

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

84.25

87.25

76

