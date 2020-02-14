RBI Assistant Exam Analysis 2020 Prelims (14 February-Shift 1&2): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2020: Check here the detailed exam analysis and review of the RBI Assitant 2019-2020 exam. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam today on 14th February across various exam centres in India. Candidates who are yet to appear for the RBI Assistant Prelims exam should definitely go through the exam analysis below before reaching the exam centre. The exam analysis contains the types of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts made by the candidates.

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held online. Candidates were asked a total of 100 MCQs from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. As per the candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Candidates were able to attempt around 75-82 questions. The numerical ability section was the longest of them all.

Have a look at the topics and types of questions asked in each subject or section below. These questions were based on the RBI Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020)

Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 30 25-28 Easy-Moderate Reasoning Aptitude 35 26-31 Easy-Moderate Numerical Ability 35 25-29 Easy-Moderate TOTAL 100 78-85 Easy-Moderate

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020 - Shift 2)

Numerical Ability: In Shift 2 of the exam, questions were asked in a similar way as in Shift 1. The topics from which questions were asked are Data Interpretation, number series, arithmetic and simplification.

Topic No. Of questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation – Bar Graph 5 Easy-Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Easy-Moderate Simplification 15 Easy Arithmetic 10 Moderate Total 35 Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability: Questions were asked from Puzzles, syllogism, directions, alphanumeric series and miscellaneous.

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles (Square Seating Arrangement, Floor Based+Flat, Uncertain Row & Box-based) 20 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 5 Easy-Moderate Alphanumeric Series (Letter, Number & Symbol) 5 Easy Pairing, Odd Man Out & Direction 5 Easy-Moderate Total 35 Easy-Moderate

English Language: In this section, questions were asked from Unseen Reading Comprehension, Rearrangement of Sentence, Cloze Test, Error Correction, and Spelling Error.

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 8 Easy-Moderate Word Swap 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Spelling Error 5 Easy Rearrangement of Sentence 5 Easy Total 30 Easy

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020 - Shift 1)

Numerical Ability: Questions were asked from Data Interpretation, number series, arithmetic and simplification.

Topic No. Of questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation – Line Graph 5 Easy-Moderate Wrong Number Series 5 Easy-Moderate Simplification 15 Easy Arithmetic 10 Moderate Total 35 Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability: Questions were asked from Puzzles, syllogism, directions, alphanumeric series and miscellaneous.

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles – Linear & Circular Seating Arrangement, Month Based 15 Easy-Moderate Alphabetical Series 5 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 3 Easy-Moderate Inequality 3 Easy Direction and Distance 3 Easy Number Based 2 Easy Alphabet based 1 Easy Miscellaneous 3 Easy-Moderate Total 35 Easy-Moderate

English Language: Questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Error Correction, and fillers.