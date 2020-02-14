RBI Assistant Exam Analysis 2020 Prelims (14 February-Shift 1&2): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2020: Check here the detailed exam analysis and review of the RBI Assitant 2019-2020 exam. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam today on 14th February across various exam centres in India. Candidates who are yet to appear for the RBI Assistant Prelims exam should definitely go through the exam analysis below before reaching the exam centre. The exam analysis contains the types of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts made by the candidates.
The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held online. Candidates were asked a total of 100 MCQs from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. As per the candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Candidates were able to attempt around 75-82 questions. The numerical ability section was the longest of them all.
Have a look at the topics and types of questions asked in each subject or section below. These questions were based on the RBI Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020)
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
30
|
25-28
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Reasoning Aptitude
|
35
|
26-31
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
25-29
|
Easy-Moderate
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
78-85
|
Easy-Moderate
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020 - Shift 2)
Numerical Ability: In Shift 2 of the exam, questions were asked in a similar way as in Shift 1. The topics from which questions were asked are Data Interpretation, number series, arithmetic and simplification.
|
Topic
|
No. Of questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation – Bar Graph
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Simplification
|
15
|
Easy
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
Reasoning Ability: Questions were asked from Puzzles, syllogism, directions, alphanumeric series and miscellaneous.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
(Square Seating Arrangement, Floor Based+Flat, Uncertain Row & Box-based)
|
20
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Alphanumeric Series
(Letter, Number & Symbol)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Pairing, Odd Man Out & Direction
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
English Language: In this section, questions were asked from Unseen Reading Comprehension, Rearrangement of Sentence, Cloze Test, Error Correction, and Spelling Error.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
8
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Word Swap
|
5
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
Spelling Error
|
5
|
Easy
|
Rearrangement of Sentence
|
5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020 - Shift 1)
Numerical Ability: Questions were asked from Data Interpretation, number series, arithmetic and simplification.
|
Topic
|
No. Of questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation – Line Graph
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Wrong Number Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Simplification
|
15
|
Easy
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
Reasoning Ability: Questions were asked from Puzzles, syllogism, directions, alphanumeric series and miscellaneous.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles – Linear & Circular Seating Arrangement, Month Based
|
15
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Alphabetical Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inequality
|
3
|
Easy
|
Direction and Distance
|
3
|
Easy
|
Number Based
|
2
|
Easy
|
Alphabet based
|
1
|
Easy
|
Miscellaneous
|
3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
English Language: Questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Error Correction, and fillers.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
Fillers
|
5
|
Easy
|
Sentence Correction
|
5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy