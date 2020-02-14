Search

RBI Assistant Exam Analysis 2020 Prelims (14 February-Shift 1&2): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 is provided here of RBI Assistant 2019-2020 Exam held in first two shifts of 14 February 2020. Know the types of questions asked in the exam and their difficulty level.

Feb 14, 2020 12:58 IST
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2020: Check here the detailed exam analysis and review of the RBI Assitant 2019-2020 exam. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam today on 14th February across various exam centres in India. Candidates who are yet to appear for the RBI Assistant Prelims exam should definitely go through the exam analysis below before reaching the exam centre. The exam analysis contains the types of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts made by the candidates.

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held online. Candidates were asked a total of 100 MCQs from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. As per the candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Candidates were able to attempt around 75-82 questions. The numerical ability section was the longest of them all.

Have a look at the topics and types of questions asked in each subject or section below. These questions were based on the RBI Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020)

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

30

25-28

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Aptitude

35

26-31

Easy-Moderate

Numerical Ability

35

25-29

Easy-Moderate

TOTAL

100

78-85

Easy-Moderate

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020 - Shift 2)

Numerical Ability: In Shift 2 of the exam, questions were asked in a similar way as in Shift 1. The topics from which questions were asked are Data Interpretation, number series, arithmetic and simplification.

Topic

No. Of questions

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation – Bar Graph

5

Easy-Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Simplification

15

Easy

Arithmetic

10

Moderate

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability: Questions were asked from Puzzles, syllogism, directions, alphanumeric series and miscellaneous.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

(Square Seating Arrangement, Floor Based+Flat, Uncertain Row & Box-based)

20

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

5

Easy-Moderate

Alphanumeric Series 

(Letter, Number & Symbol)

5

Easy

Pairing, Odd Man Out & Direction

5

Easy-Moderate

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

English Language: In this section, questions were asked from Unseen Reading Comprehension, Rearrangement of Sentence, Cloze Test, Error Correction, and Spelling Error.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

8

Easy-Moderate

Word Swap

5

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy

Spelling Error

5

Easy

Rearrangement of Sentence 

5

Easy

Total

30

Easy

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (14 February 2020 - Shift 1)

Numerical Ability: Questions were asked from Data Interpretation, number series, arithmetic and simplification.

Topic

No. Of questions

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation – Line Graph

5

Easy-Moderate

Wrong Number Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Simplification

15

Easy

Arithmetic

10

Moderate

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability: Questions were asked from Puzzles, syllogism, directions, alphanumeric series and miscellaneous.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Puzzles – Linear & Circular Seating Arrangement, Month Based

15

Easy-Moderate

Alphabetical Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

3

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

3

Easy

Direction and Distance

3

Easy

Number Based

2

Easy

Alphabet based

1

Easy

Miscellaneous

3

Easy-Moderate

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

English Language: Questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Error Correction, and fillers.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

10

Easy-Moderate

Cloze Test

5

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy

Fillers

5

Easy

Sentence Correction

5

Easy

Total

30

Easy

 

