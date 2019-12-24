RBI Assistant Syllabus 2019-20: Prelims and Mains with Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Exam Dates 2019-20 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with the RBI Assistant notification. The RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 involves three phases of selection including the Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates applying for the RBI Assistant 2019 exam can check here the detailed RBI Assistant Exam Pattern and Syllabus of all the phases and all the sections. The RBI Assistant Syllabus 2019 is listed down below on the basis of latest RBI Notification for the post of Assistant.

The RBI will conduct the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam on 14 and 15 February 2020 and RBI Assistant Mains Exam in March 2020 in online mode. In order to qualify both the phases of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam candidates should start the exam preparations by chalking out a good study plan. To build a good study plan, candidates should be aware of the latest RBI Assistant exam pattern and detailed syllabus. Considering this we have compiled the syllabus of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam including Prelims and Mains.

If you are still following the old exam pattern and syllabus of the Assistant exam, you are not on the right path. The RBI might have made some changes in the exam pattern in previous years. Have a look at the latest exam pattern and syllabus below:

RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern 2019-20

The Assistant Exam is conducted every year by the RBI. The exam consists of two phases, Prelims & Mains. Each phase needs to be qualified individually. Have a look at the mode and type of exam:

Phase Type of Exam



Mode



Prelims Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions Online – Computer Based Mains Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions Online – Computer Based

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2019-20

In the preliminary exam of RBI Assistant, the questions will be asked in Objective multiple-choice format from three sections English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted on the lines of other bank exams. A total 100 questions will be asked and each question would carry 1 mark. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern:

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2019-20

In the RBI Assistant Mains exam, the questions will be asked in the same objective multiple-choice format. In this phase, candidates will be asked 200 MCQs from five sections - English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge and General Awareness. 40 questions will be asked in each section and each section will be of 40 marks. Have a look at the detailed RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern:

Name of Tests Total Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

- Except for the English section, all the sections will be available in bilingual – English & Hindi

- Candidates need to qualify each section individually

- There will be sectional timing of each test or subject

- Candidates need to crack Preliminary Exam to appear for Mains

- There is negative marking for wrong answers in both phases; 1/4th marks will be deducted as penalty for a wrong answer

- Candidates who manage to obtain required marks in Mains exam will be called for the Language Proficiency Test

RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Syllabus 2019-20

After getting the exam pattern, have a look at the detailed syllabus mentioned below of the Prelims and Mains exam. The Syllabus is based on the latest RBI Assistant Notification 2019.

RBI Assistant Prelims Complete Syllabus 2019-20

RBI Assistant Prelims exam will be held online in an objective format. The exam consists of three sections – Numerical Ability, Reasoning and English Language. The total time duration of the Prelims exam is 60 minutes wherein 20 minutes is allotted for each section. Have a look at the detailed syllabus of each section and start preparations for the prelims accordingly.

Reasoning Numerical Ability English Language Puzzles Series Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Coding-Decoding Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Data Interpretation Number Series Algebra Simplification Speed, Distance and Time SI & CI Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Time and Work Problem on Ages Mensuration Trigonometry Geometry Reading Comprehension Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Detection Synonyms & Antonyms

Have a look at the type of questions asked in each section one-by-one:

Section Topics Reasoning Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, figure classification, Number Series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, Problem Solving, Embedded Figures, Venn Diagrams, Figural pattern–folding and completion, Date & city matching, Small & Capital letters, Decoding and classification, Seating Arrangement, Circular Arrangement Numerical Ability Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Profit and Loss, Discount, Interest, Square roots, Averages, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Algebra, Linear Equations, Bar Graph, Pie chart, Caselet, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, Triangle, Circle, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Prism, Circular Cone, Circular Cylinder English Language Synonyms, Antonyms, Fillers, One Word Substitution, Sentence Rearrangement & Completion, Spotting Error, Idioms & Phrases, Spell Check, Reading comprehension, Grammar-based questions

RBI Assistant Mains Complete Syllabus 2019-20

RBI Assistant Mains exam is also an objective exam that is conducted online. The Mains exam consists of five sections or papers - English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge and General Awareness. The complete time duration of the exam is 135 minutes and there is sectional timing for each Paper.

Reasoning Numerical Ability General Awareness English Language Computer Knowledge Puzzles Series Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Coding-Decoding Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Data Interpretation Number Series Algebra Simplification Speed, Distance and Time SI & CI Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Time and Work Problem on Ages Mensuration Trigonometry Geometry Static General Knowledge Current Affairs Science Sports Important Schemes People in News Awards History Geography Economy Polity Banking Awareness Reading Comprehension Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Detection Synonyms & Antonyms MS Office Internet & Web System Networking Database Management Security Operating System

Have a look at the type of questions asked in each section one-by-one:

Section Topics Reasoning Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, figure classification, Number Series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, Problem Solving, Embedded Figures, Venn Diagrams, Figural pattern–folding and completion, Date & city matching, Small & Capital letters, Decoding and classification, Seating Arrangement, Circular Arrangement Numerical Ability Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Profit and Loss, Discount, Interest, Square roots, Averages, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Algebra, Linear Equations, Bar Graph, Pie chart, Caselet, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, Triangle, Circle, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Prism, Circular Cone, Circular Cylinder General Awareness History: Facts, Harappa Civilization, Vedic culture, Name of Kings, ancient Temples, Nalanda, Medieval India, Modern India, India’s freedom Movement & Others Geography: Neighboring countries; Seaports, Airports, Locations of important institutions like BRICS, World Bank, IMF & RBI Economy: Budget, National Income, GDP, Institutions like RBI, SEBI, Economic development, Role and Functions of RBI Polity: Indian Constitution, Fundamental Duties, Supreme Court, Elections, parliament, State legislature, Governor and his functions, Constitutional amendments Current Affairs: Government schemes, awards & honours, books & authors, world and national news English Language Synonyms, Antonyms, Fillers, One Word Substitution, Sentence Rearrangement & Completion, Spotting Error, Idioms & Phrases, Spell Check, Reading comprehension, Grammar-based questions

Now that you are aware of the detailed syllabus of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam, prepare a concrete study plan and start preparations.