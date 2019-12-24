Search

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2019-20: Prelims and Mains with Exam Pattern

Get detailed section-wise syllabus and exam pattern of RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20. The RBI Assistant Syllabus 2019 will help you in exam preparation in a systematic manner.

Dec 24, 2019 18:07 IST
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2019-20

RBI Assistant Exam Dates 2019-20 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with the RBI Assistant notification. The RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 involves three phases of selection including the Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates applying for the RBI Assistant 2019 exam can check here the detailed RBI Assistant Exam Pattern and Syllabus of all the phases and all the sections. The RBI Assistant Syllabus 2019 is listed down below on the basis of latest RBI Notification for the post of Assistant.

The RBI will conduct the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam on 14 and 15 February 2020 and RBI Assistant Mains Exam in March 2020 in online mode. In order to qualify both the phases of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam candidates should start the exam preparations by chalking out a good study plan. To build a good study plan, candidates should be aware of the latest RBI Assistant exam pattern and detailed syllabus. Considering this we have compiled the syllabus of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam including Prelims and Mains.

If you are still following the old exam pattern and syllabus of the Assistant exam, you are not on the right path. The RBI might have made some changes in the exam pattern in previous years. Have a look at the latest exam pattern and syllabus below:

RBI Assistant Syllabus

RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern 2019-20

The Assistant Exam is conducted every year by the RBI. The exam consists of two phases, Prelims & Mains. Each phase needs to be qualified individually.  Have a look at the mode and type of exam:

Phase

Type of Exam

Mode

Prelims

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions

Online – Computer Based

Mains

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions

Online – Computer Based

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2019-20

In the preliminary exam of RBI Assistant, the questions will be asked in Objective multiple-choice format from three sections English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted on the lines of other bank exams. A total 100 questions will be asked and each question would carry 1 mark. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern:

Name of Test

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2019-20

In the RBI Assistant Mains exam, the questions will be asked in the same objective multiple-choice format. In this phase, candidates will be asked 200 MCQs from five sections - English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge and General Awareness. 40 questions will be asked in each section and each section will be of 40 marks. Have a look at the detailed RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern:

Name of Tests

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning

40

40

30 minutes

English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

30 minutes

General Awareness

40

40

25 minutes

Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 minutes

Total

200

200

135 minutes

- Except for the English section, all the sections will be available in bilingual – English & Hindi

- Candidates need to qualify each section individually

- There will be sectional timing of each test or subject

- Candidates need to crack Preliminary Exam to appear for Mains

- There is negative marking for wrong answers in both phases; 1/4th marks will be deducted as penalty for a wrong answer

- Candidates who manage to obtain required marks in Mains exam will be called for the Language Proficiency Test

RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Syllabus 2019-20

After getting the exam pattern, have a look at the detailed syllabus mentioned below of the Prelims and Mains exam. The Syllabus is based on the latest RBI Assistant Notification 2019.

RBI Assistant Prelims Complete Syllabus 2019-20

RBI Assistant Prelims exam will be held online in an objective format. The exam consists of three sections – Numerical Ability, Reasoning and English Language. The total time duration of the Prelims exam is 60 minutes wherein 20 minutes is allotted for each section. Have a look at the detailed syllabus of each section and start preparations for the prelims accordingly.

Reasoning

Numerical Ability

English  Language

Puzzles

Series

Word Formation

Venn Diagram

Analogy

Coding-Decoding

Direction and Distance

Blood Relations

Verbal reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Data Interpretation

Number Series

Algebra

Simplification

Speed, Distance and Time

SI & CI

Averages

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Geometry

Reading Comprehension

Phrases and Idioms

Fill in the Blanks

Spelling Error

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Error Detection

Synonyms & Antonyms

Have a look at the type of questions asked in each section one-by-one:

Section

Topics

Reasoning

Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, figure classification, Number Series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, Problem Solving, Embedded Figures, Venn Diagrams, Figural pattern–folding and completion, Date & city matching, Small & Capital letters, Decoding and classification, Seating Arrangement, Circular Arrangement

Numerical Ability

Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Profit and Loss, Discount, Interest, Square roots, Averages, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Algebra, Linear Equations, Bar Graph, Pie chart, Caselet, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, Triangle, Circle, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Prism, Circular Cone, Circular Cylinder

English  Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Fillers, One Word Substitution, Sentence Rearrangement & Completion, Spotting Error, Idioms & Phrases, Spell Check,

Reading comprehension, Grammar-based questions

RBI Assistant Mains Complete Syllabus 2019-20

RBI Assistant Mains exam is also an objective exam that is conducted online. The Mains exam consists of five sections or papers - English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge and General Awareness. The complete time duration of the exam is 135 minutes and there is sectional timing for each Paper.

Reasoning

Numerical Ability

General Awareness

English  Language

Computer

Knowledge

Puzzles

Series

Word Formation

Venn Diagram

Analogy

Coding-Decoding

Direction and Distance

Blood Relations

Verbal reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Data Interpretation

Number Series

Algebra

Simplification

Speed, Distance and Time

SI & CI

Averages

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Geometry

Static General Knowledge

Current Affairs

Science

Sports

Important Schemes

People in News

Awards

History

Geography

Economy

Polity

Banking Awareness

Reading Comprehension

Phrases and Idioms

Fill in the Blanks

Spelling Error

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Error Detection

Synonyms & Antonyms

MS Office

Internet & Web

System

Networking

Database Management

Security

Operating System

Have a look at the type of questions asked in each section one-by-one:

Section

Topics

Reasoning

Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, figure classification, Number Series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, Problem Solving, Embedded Figures, Venn Diagrams, Figural pattern–folding and completion, Date & city matching, Small & Capital letters, Decoding and classification, Seating Arrangement, Circular Arrangement

Numerical Ability

Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Profit and Loss, Discount, Interest, Square roots, Averages, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Algebra, Linear Equations, Bar Graph, Pie chart, Caselet, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, Triangle, Circle, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Prism, Circular Cone, Circular Cylinder

General Awareness

History: Facts, Harappa Civilization, Vedic culture, Name of Kings, ancient Temples, Nalanda, Medieval India, Modern India, India’s freedom Movement & Others

Geography: Neighboring countries; Seaports, Airports, Locations of important institutions like BRICS, World Bank, IMF & RBI

Economy: Budget, National Income, GDP, Institutions like RBI, SEBI, Economic development, Role and Functions of RBI

Polity: Indian Constitution, Fundamental Duties, Supreme Court, Elections, parliament, State legislature, Governor and his functions, Constitutional amendments

Current Affairs: Government schemes, awards & honours, books & authors, world and national news

English  Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Fillers, One Word Substitution, Sentence Rearrangement & Completion, Spotting Error, Idioms & Phrases, Spell Check,

Reading comprehension, Grammar-based questions

Now that you are aware of the detailed syllabus of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam, prepare a concrete study plan and start preparations.

